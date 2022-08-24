Ex-Charleston County chief deputy files suit, claiming retaliation, sexism at Sheriff's Office

Read full article on original website
SLED: Dorchester man charged for threatening to ‘blast’ judge
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Tuesday charged a Dorchester County man for threatening the life of a public official. Jason Paul Kositz (42) of Ladson allegedly made a Facebook post naming a judge presiding over pending domestic violence charges against him. In the post, he said “justice […]
The Post and Courier
Murdaugh lawyers subpoena SLED for evidence, testimony in double-murder case
COLUMBIA — Alex Murdaugh's defense attorneys have issued subpoenas compelling the State Law Enforcement Division to turn over secret evidence in their client's double-murder case and demanding that four SLED agents testify in a highly anticipated court hearing next week. Columbia lawyers Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin issued the...
live5news.com
Former chief deputy sues Charleston sheriff, county over firing
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano fired her second-in-command, the former employee’s legal team is sharing her side of the story. In a new federal lawsuit, filed on Tuesday afternoon, attorneys for Joyce Smith argue the firing was retaliatory. The suit...
live5news.com
Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash. Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash...
Multiple agencies searching for child after reported kidnapping
Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner tells News 2 they have located the missing child. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are searching the area for a possible kidnapper and victim after a police pursuit out of Hanahan ended in Downtown Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the incident originated with a kidnapping […]
Chief: Missing child found, search underway for father
UPDATE: Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner told News 2 that the missing 7-year-old girl was found in the Hampton Park area by officers with the Charleston Police Department and the FBI. He said the father, Christopher Constine, remains at large with warrants out for his arrest. Chief Turner said he does not know if the […]
The Post and Courier
Alleged Murdaugh accomplice Russell Laffitte appears in court on new fraud charge
Attorneys for former Palmetto Bank CEO Russell Laffitte say he is unfairly being subjected to house arrest and GPS monitoring because of an “unprecedented media firestorm” surrounding the prosecution of his friend and co-defendant, disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh. Laffitte’s legal team hoped he would be sprung from his...
Off-duty NCPD officer involved in crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. A spokesman for NCPD said the crash happened in another jurisdiction. That officer, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was off duty at the […]
BCSO investigating TikTok challenge’s connection to missing teens
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- There have been more than a dozen missing teenager cases reported to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office this month. According to BCSO, 13 runaways have been reported so far in August. Of those 13, only four are still outstanding. Now, deputies searching for a reason behind the disappearances are warning parents […]
The Post and Courier
3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
live5news.com
Police searching for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police and other agencies are looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim after a police chase ended in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department got involved once the chase ended near Hampton Park on Wednesday night, according to police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen. Meanwhile, the chase started with the Hanahan Police Department.
walterborolive.com
Walterboro man gets life sentence for 2017 triple murder
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - WALTERBORO, SC (August 19, 2022) – A 24-year-old Walterboro man has been given three life sentences for the 2017 triple murder of a Ruffin family that left a husband, wife and their son dead, and two young children fearing for their lives at the bloody crime scene.
12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly Charleston multi-vehicle, motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday are identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identifies Taylor Lee Flowers (29), of Lake City, and Patrick Marrah (31), or Saint Michaels, Maryland. Marrah was the operator and Flower was the rider. Flowers and Marrah died at the scene […]
The Post and Courier
Motorcyclists identified in fatal downtown Charleston car crash
Two motorcycle riders killed in a crash in downtown Charleston earlier this week have been identified as a Florence County woman and a man from Maryland. Patrick Marrah, 31, was operating the motorcycle that was rear-ended Aug. 23 by a Chevrolet box truck and then collided with a third vehicle, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Marrah is from Saint Michaels, Md.
The Post and Courier
Suspect, now 18, will have hearing on killing of College of Charleston official's husband
A teen arrested more than two years ago in the fatal shooting of a College of Charleston official's husband will appear at a hearing next week to determine if he should be tried as an adult. Travis Jermaine Wilson is one of three teens charged with fatally shooting Tom DiLorenzo...
The Post and Courier
Charleston County authorities investigate after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run late Aug. 23 while walking in the Meggett area. Charleston County sheriff's deputies responded to a call after 11:30 p.m. for a traffic fatality at S.C. Highway 165 near Manor Road, sheriff's spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Investigators determined the...
The Post and Courier
Andrews High School fight ends with 12 youths facing assault charges
ANDREWS — A dozen juveniles have been charged with aggravated assault following an Aug. 22 fight at Andrews High School. At about 3:35 p.m. on Aug. 22, during school dismissal at Andrews High School, a large fight broke out between students, according to an Aug. 24 Georgetown County Sheriff's Office report.
The Post and Courier
West Ashley family says mental trauma persists after home invasion
The first thing Nick Werts remembers hearing the morning of Aug. 10 is his wife crying out his name for help. The 32-year-old father of four abruptly awoke to a stranger in his West Ashley home. Without his glasses, Werts could see only a set of eyes and a dark...
Man dead after tree falls on truck in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed early Thursday morning after a tree fell on top of his truck while traveling on Mitchell Road near Old Jacksonboro Road in the Adams Run area. Chief Larry Garvin with the St. Paul Fire Department told News 2 that the man was driving down the roadway […]
