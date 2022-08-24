Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Depuites working to identify suspect from armed robbery in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to identify the person who allegedly robbed a gas station on Friday night. Deputies said the armed robbery happened at a 7-Eleven along Highway 81 North. According to deputies, he left the area in a...
golaurens.com
Arrest Report for August 26
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Robert Johnson – Clinton. -Public disorderly conduct. Deanna Hellams – Laurens...
counton2.com
Upstate student found with gun at high school
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said students and staff are safe after a student brought a gun to TL Hanna High School Friday. Deputies charged Ronald Coleman, 18, with possession of a firearm on school property. The Sheriff’s office said the gun was spotted in...
FOX Carolina
Man arrested for making 3 false bomb threat claims at courthouse
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after he made three false bomb threat claims aimed at the courthouse. According to deputies, 43-year-old Jeffrey Adam Holbert made 911 calls on June 8 and twice on July 29 regarding threats made to the courthouse in Walhalla.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County student charged with bringing gun to school, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate student was arrested Friday after deputies said he brought a gun to school. Shale Remien, with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, said the student was arrested at T.L. Hanna High School, at 2600 North Highway 81. Remien said Ronald Coleman, 18, is charged...
FOX Carolina
Man hits girlfriend’s ex with car after brick thrown, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation with a woman Friday morning. Deputies said there was an altercation between a woman and her ex boyfriend on Veterans Street....
Richland County deputies investigate shots reportedly fired on Clemson Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are on the scene of a report of shots fired on a busy road north of Columbia. A spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were called to 2707 Clemson Road around 5:30 p.m. on Friday to reports of gunfire.
FOX Carolina
1 hurt, 1 arrested following shooting in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody and another is hurt following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene after a man called 911 stating someone he knows had shot him at the intersection of Ghana Drive and Blassingame Road just before 4:30 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Inmate dies while in custody at Spartanburg Co. jail, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced an inmate was pronounced dead while in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. The coroner said his office, SLED, and the Sheriff’s Office were called to the detention center on Aug. 20 in reference to the death...
Deputies investigate stabbing in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A stabbing was reported early Friday morning in Anderson County. According to Anderson County Dispatch, responders arrived at the scene on Tony Creek Road at 1:15 a.m. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and the parties involved had non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said there is no threat […]
WYFF4.com
Investigation underway in Anderson County after brick is thrown at woman, man is hit by car, officials say
ANDERSON, S.C. — An investigation is underway in the Upstate after a brick was thrown at a woman and then a man was hit by a car and is now in critical condition. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they responded at about 6 a.m. Friday to Veterans Street for a domestic situation.
1 hurt in Greenville Co. shooting, suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a shooting sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen in Belton
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Joshua Cuddy, a missing teenager from Belton. Deputies said Cuddy was last seen along Highway 252 in Belton this afternoon. He was wearing a black and gray T-shirt, black gym shorts and Nike shoes.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
2 arrested as LCSO busts alleged puppy mill
Tuesday afternoon, Anderson County PAWS put out a call for emergency foster homes for animals seized an alleged Enoree puppy mill in Laurens County. “PAWS is assisting with a puppy mill seizure and need your assistance with foster homes for some of our current residents,” a PAWS social media post read.
FOX Carolina
More charges after overdose incident
The Mauldin Police Department is asking for help finding missing woman Alba Ruc. Man hits girlfriend's ex with car after brick thrown, deputies say. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation with a woman Friday morning.
Coroner: 2 inmates found dead in South Carolina jail overdosed on drugs
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two inmates found dead in May inside a jail in South Carolina overdosed on drugs, investigators said. Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, died from a fentanyl overdose inside the Greenville County jail and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, had both fentanyl and a sedative xylazine mostly used for animals, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
Scam ongoing with caller impersonating an Upstate Sheriff
An Upstate Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a ongoing scam. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says, a man has been calling citizens claiming to be Sheriff Chuck Wright.
FOX Carolina
Donor in unsolved Upstate homicide asks for reward money back
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A donor who anonymously donated a reward for information that led to the identification and arrest in an unsolved homicide case has asked for their money back, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in September of 2021, the donor donated the...
WJCL
'These disgusting incidents are way too common': 42 dogs seized from South Carolina property
A South Carolina sheriff has some strong feelings about a recent animal torture case in the area. “These disgusting incidents are way too common," Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said. "People live this way, doing terrible things to defenseless animals while creating health hazards around them." The comments come following...
