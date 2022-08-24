ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Aug. 26

Muskegon Catholic Central football defeats North Muskegon 24-22 MUSKEGON – Week 1 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season in the Muskegon area is officially in the books and there were plenty of noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area. Below are the final scores from...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Coney Land serves robust, flavorful Detroit-style hot dogs

MUSKEGON, MI - From Detroit-style Coney dogs to fresh ice cream creations, Coney Land has been a community favorite in the Muskegon area since it reopened in 2007. Owners Jeanette and Ron Morin took over Coney Land after the previous owners, who originally opened the business in 1987, closed it for a couple of years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Boxing Gym#Boxing Gloves#Home School#Christmas Gifts#Charity#Combat#Sports#Patriots#Blue Gyms
MLive

See photos as Rockford tops East Grand Rapids in season opening game

ROCKFORD, MI - High school football is back this season in full force with hundreds of students, parents and fans roaring in gleeful support. Rockford High School hosted East Grand Rapids for its first home game of the season. Students from Rockford filled the stands donning Hawaiian themed outfits while students from East Grand Rapids responded with equally bright neon construction clothing.
ROCKFORD, MI
MISportsNow

Fremont Bests Hart in Season Opener

HART – Fremont opened its season with a 22-8 non-conference win over Hart on Friday. The two teams were tied 8-8 at the half, with the Packers (1-0) pulling ahead 14-8 after three quarters. Fremont opens its home schedule against Beaverton Thursday while Hart (0-1) travels to White Cloud.
FREMONT, MI
My Magic GR

Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!

What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Rockford’s Mac VandenHout throws six TD passes in win over East Grand Rapids

ROCKFORD – Rockford senior wide receiver Brody Thompson took a second to enjoy the moment during the Rams’ 48-7 season-opening win over East Grand Rapids Thursday night. “I turned to our running backs coach and said, ‘Wow, football is so much fun,’” said Thompson, who was sidelined all of last year due to injury. “I missed it so much and I’m excited to be out here.”
ROCKFORD, MI
MLive.com

South Christian’s Jake DeHaan: Dangerous quarterback, clutch salesman

EAST KENTWOOD – It’s no secret that South Christian senior Jake DeHaan is one of the West Michigan area’s top quarterbacks. DeHaan showed why Friday night in the Sailors’ 45-7 season-opening victory over Grand Rapids Christian at East Kentwood High School. DeHaan was 17-of-22 for 255 yards, and he accounted for six touchdowns. DeHaan threw four and ran for two more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Football Fever 2.0: Week 1 scores and highlights, Part 2

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — News Channel 3 Football Fever enters its second half of the first week of 2022. Home teams are on the left. The winners are in bold. Byron Center 34 Battle Creek Central 27 (OT) Concord 26 Climax-Scotts 28. Mendon 28 Martin 30. Gull Lake 0. Marshall...
boatlyfe.com

The VanderLeek Cup Regatta Returns to Holland

The annual VanderLeek Cup regatta will return to Yacht Basin Marina in Holland, Michigan, on August 20, 2022. Hospice of Holland’s largest annual fundraiser, the event was started in 2006 to honor the late Paul VanderLeek. The day-long event will feature three separate activities: the Sailing Race, the Dinghy Poker Run, and the Boat Barn Party. For more information, visit vanderleekcup.com.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive.com

Highlights and reactions from the 2022 Hackley Stadium football showcase

Muskegon football hosts East Kentwood in Hackley Stadium Showcase — MUSKEGON – The 2022 Hackley Stadium Showcase featured a pair of entertaining high school football matchups Friday, as Muskegon Catholic Central battled North Muskegon and the Muskegon Big Reds clashed with East Kentwood at historic Hackley Stadium in Muskegon.
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy