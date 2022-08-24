Read full article on original website
Muskegon tops East Kentwood in week 1 at home
Muskegon hosted East Kentwood Friday night in a tough week one matchup between the Big Reds and the Falcons.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Aug. 26
Muskegon Catholic Central football defeats North Muskegon 24-22 MUSKEGON – Week 1 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season in the Muskegon area is officially in the books and there were plenty of noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area. Below are the final scores from...
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids area veterans group finds a new home
Hero's Corner held their first meeting in April at Marge's Donut Den in Wyoming. Since then, the drop-in center for veterans has found a place to call their own.
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Coney Land serves robust, flavorful Detroit-style hot dogs
MUSKEGON, MI - From Detroit-style Coney dogs to fresh ice cream creations, Coney Land has been a community favorite in the Muskegon area since it reopened in 2007. Owners Jeanette and Ron Morin took over Coney Land after the previous owners, who originally opened the business in 1987, closed it for a couple of years.
WWMTCw
Former WMU hockey captain pleads guilty, Bronson Hospital on lockdown & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of Sept. 21-27. 1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash. One man is dead after crashing his car into a tree on Saturday evening. The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 Block of 55th...
MLive.com
The readers have spoken: See which Week 1 Grand Rapids-area game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos
The votes have been counted and the winner is in for Week 1 of the Michigan high school football season. MLive will send one of our photographers to Houseman Field Saturday at noon when Ottawa Hills takes on Union to shoot all the action.
See photos as Rockford tops East Grand Rapids in season opening game
ROCKFORD, MI - High school football is back this season in full force with hundreds of students, parents and fans roaring in gleeful support. Rockford High School hosted East Grand Rapids for its first home game of the season. Students from Rockford filled the stands donning Hawaiian themed outfits while students from East Grand Rapids responded with equally bright neon construction clothing.
'Free dental day' events planned for West Michigan offices in September
WAYLAND, Mich — Two West Michigan Dentist Offices are hosting free dental day events in September. These completely free events offer one free extraction, cleaning or filling per patient. The events last several hours, but patients are encouraged to arrive early because of high demand for the dental services provided.
MLive.com
Grand Day Grand Rapids! Week 1 schedules, links
The 2022 Michigan High School football season kicks off with Week 1 games tonight, Friday and Saturday. Please scroll below to see the games and keep on scrolling to link up to coverage from the past month.
MLive.com
Principal-turned-athletic director Rodney Woods brings ‘We’ mentality to John Glenn
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, MI – Rodney Woods has some cleaning up to do in his new office. But he already owns the first piece of décor.
Fremont Bests Hart in Season Opener
HART – Fremont opened its season with a 22-8 non-conference win over Hart on Friday. The two teams were tied 8-8 at the half, with the Packers (1-0) pulling ahead 14-8 after three quarters. Fremont opens its home schedule against Beaverton Thursday while Hart (0-1) travels to White Cloud.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area roundup: Mona Shores rolls Manitowoc Lincoln in Battle of the Badger
Mona Shores opens football season hosting Manitowoc Lincoln — MUSKEGON – The Mona Shores football team had plenty of things to celebrate Friday night, as the program played its first varsity game on its newly installed field turf. The Sailors were hosting Manitowoc Lincoln of Wisconsin in the...
Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!
What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
Aug. 26, 2022 Football Frenzy highlights
The first week of high school football means a double dose of the Frenzy.
MLive.com
Rockford’s Mac VandenHout throws six TD passes in win over East Grand Rapids
ROCKFORD – Rockford senior wide receiver Brody Thompson took a second to enjoy the moment during the Rams’ 48-7 season-opening win over East Grand Rapids Thursday night. “I turned to our running backs coach and said, ‘Wow, football is so much fun,’” said Thompson, who was sidelined all of last year due to injury. “I missed it so much and I’m excited to be out here.”
Polish Festival Returns to Grand Rapids this weekend
The Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids is hosting their annual Polish Festival at Calder Plaza this weekend.
MLive.com
South Christian’s Jake DeHaan: Dangerous quarterback, clutch salesman
EAST KENTWOOD – It’s no secret that South Christian senior Jake DeHaan is one of the West Michigan area’s top quarterbacks. DeHaan showed why Friday night in the Sailors’ 45-7 season-opening victory over Grand Rapids Christian at East Kentwood High School. DeHaan was 17-of-22 for 255 yards, and he accounted for six touchdowns. DeHaan threw four and ran for two more.
WWMT
Football Fever 2.0: Week 1 scores and highlights, Part 2
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — News Channel 3 Football Fever enters its second half of the first week of 2022. Home teams are on the left. The winners are in bold. Byron Center 34 Battle Creek Central 27 (OT) Concord 26 Climax-Scotts 28. Mendon 28 Martin 30. Gull Lake 0. Marshall...
boatlyfe.com
The VanderLeek Cup Regatta Returns to Holland
The annual VanderLeek Cup regatta will return to Yacht Basin Marina in Holland, Michigan, on August 20, 2022. Hospice of Holland’s largest annual fundraiser, the event was started in 2006 to honor the late Paul VanderLeek. The day-long event will feature three separate activities: the Sailing Race, the Dinghy Poker Run, and the Boat Barn Party. For more information, visit vanderleekcup.com.
MLive.com
Highlights and reactions from the 2022 Hackley Stadium football showcase
Muskegon football hosts East Kentwood in Hackley Stadium Showcase — MUSKEGON – The 2022 Hackley Stadium Showcase featured a pair of entertaining high school football matchups Friday, as Muskegon Catholic Central battled North Muskegon and the Muskegon Big Reds clashed with East Kentwood at historic Hackley Stadium in Muskegon.
