MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Held to no goals in two of its first three contests of the 2022 season, West Virginia's women's soccer team will work to shore up its attack when it hosts Saint Francis at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. WVU put up five goals in a win over St. Joseph's a week ago, but trapping defense by Indiana and the overall strength of Penn State combined to keep the Mountaineers off the board in those two contests.

