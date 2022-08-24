Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
George loads
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles used a strong passing game to…
WVNews
rcb 12 outpacing wv 11.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd welcomed Wheeling Central Catholic’s boys and g…
WVNews
Hampshire holds on to defeat Preston, 28-20
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Preston Knights were hoping to complete a valiant comeback, but a Caleb Vandevander interception sealed a 28-20 victory for the Hampshire Trojans in Friday night's season-opening football game in Kingwood. After rattling off 28 unanswered points in the first half, the Trojans were...
WVNews
Fast start floats Fairmont Senior over Frankfort, 5-0
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – Eleven seconds was all it took for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears to seize a lead they wouldn’t surrender against the Frankfort Falcons in a 5-0 sectional victory at East-West Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Polar Bears dropped the kickoff back to Nate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Barbour golf
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Annual Golf Tournament sponsored by the Barbour County Chamb…
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd can't make 14-0 lead stick, falls 35-21
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles used a strong passing game to build a 14-0 lead, but mistakes on special teams added up, allowing the Keyser Golden Tornado to get back in the contest and then overtake RCB, 35-21, in the season opener for both teams.
WVNews
DC 6 heads to the house on a 49 or 51 yard pass.JPG
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County coach Bobby Burnside admits the Bulldogs thre…
WVNews
Sheila D. Carpenter
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sheila D. Carpenter, age 66, of Vantage Hill Circle, Buckhannon, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born on July 17, 1956, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Rev. Donzel Wayne and Valta C. James Nicholson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Lincoln girls move to 4-0; WVU women set for St. Francis
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars improved their record to 4-0 with an 8-0 blanking of the Braxton County Eagles on Saturday. Payton Riley fired her second hat trick in as many games and Eden Ashcraft and Gracey Fortney added two goals each.
WVNews
PopCon returns to Morgantown, West Virginia
WVPopCon, officially the West Virginia Pop Culture and Comic Book Convention, is back this weekend at Mylan Park in Morgantown. “There’s a lot, lot, lot more than comics; there’s over 100 vendors and roughly probably 10 to 12 have some comics, with even a lower number that are focused just on comics this year,” organizer Jon Hayes said.
WVNews
RCB soccer teams score twin victories over Wheeling Central
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd welcomed Wheeling Central Catholic’s boys and girls soccer teams to the Byrd Cage on Saturday — and sent them both back to the northern panhandle with identical defeats. RCB beat the Maroon Knights 4-1 in both varsity games, with...
WVNews
Barbour, West Virginia, Chamber Golf Tournament to feature cash prizes
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Annual Golf Tournament sponsored by the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce has announced awards of $500 in cash for the winners and $300 for the runners-up during their yearly golf outing at the Barbour Country Club Sept. 9. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with play commencing at 10 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
BU Tenney, Farmer, BP Galindo.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As the Bridgeport Indians began the 2022 campaign Friday seeki…
WVNews
Unbreakable WVU football records
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As an old-school journalist, one of the things I still do is read through media guides when they come out. (Note for Millennials, Gen Zers and the like: Media guides are printed compendia of the history and records of a team or sport. They're fast disappearing, but in some modes of work it's much more handy to have a printed version than a digital one.)
WVNews
East Fairmont boys, Doddridge County girls shine at Charles Pointe Invitational
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It had been a while since the Bridgeport boys and girls cross country teams competed in a home meet. But Saturday's Charles Pointe Invitational at The Bridge Sports Complex not only gave them the opportunity to host a cross country meet for the first time since 2019, but to race on a hilly new course.
WVNews
New faces impress as Lincoln routs Braxton County in road opener
SUTTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln football already had a bye week scheduled after its season opener at Braxton County, but many of the Cougars’ starters got to enjoy an extra two quarters off. In an eventual 68-20 win, Lincoln’s offense burned through 336 yards and put up...
WVNews
WVU hopes to get back on scoring track as it hosts Saint Francis
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Held to no goals in two of its first three contests of the 2022 season, West Virginia's women's soccer team will work to shore up its attack when it hosts Saint Francis at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. WVU put up five goals in a win over St. Joseph's a week ago, but trapping defense by Indiana and the overall strength of Penn State combined to keep the Mountaineers off the board in those two contests.
WVNews
Richards runs for 178 yards in Bulldogs' win over Hawks
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County coach Bobby Burnside admits the Bulldogs threw the ball more on Friday than they typically did last season — 14 times, to be exact. Doddridge County running back Seth Richards, however, still got his 28 carries and made the most...
WVNews
WVU Organic Field Day is Saturday
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University will celebrate pioneering work in organic farming during its Organic Field Day from 3–7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center. The WVU Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center compares organic farming systems to assist growers in the...
WVNews
Barbara 'Bobbie' Lynn Ogden Berry
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Barbara “Bobbie” Lynn Ogden Berry, 83, of Sneads Ferry, NC, formerly of Wallace, WV went home to the Lord, while in her daughter’s arms on August 20, 2022, following a long battle with coronary heart disease. She was born October 27th,...
Comments / 0