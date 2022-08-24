RALEIGH, N.C. -- Heading into the 2022 season, Devin Leary has slowly but surely built steam as one of the top quarterbacks not only in the ACC, but in the entire country. The preseason ACC Player of the Year can't fly below the radar anymore this fall, but instead has a chance to propel NC State to new heights and improve his NFL Draft stock in the process.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO