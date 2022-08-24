ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Competitive Fire Helps Fuel Drake Maye

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — What kind of starting quarterback North Carolina has at the controls in Drake Maye will be determined during the coming days and weeks and months, an ever-unfolding picture that begins to take shape with Saturday night’s season opener. Tar Heels teammates and coaches already...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Jameese Joseph scores shoeless goal in 1-0 victory vs. Campbell

RALEIGH, N.C. -- After getting a beautiful feed from Jaiden Thomas with just seconds remaining in a scoreless match, Jameese Joseph took matters into her own hands. NC State's senior forward first punted her cleat at the goalie, then sent a strike to the back of the net for the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory for the No. 21 Wolfpack.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

SEC head coach says Devin Leary has 'Josh Allen arm talent'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Heading into the 2022 season, Devin Leary has slowly but surely built steam as one of the top quarterbacks not only in the ACC, but in the entire country. The preseason ACC Player of the Year can't fly below the radar anymore this fall, but instead has a chance to propel NC State to new heights and improve his NFL Draft stock in the process.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

247Sports

46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy