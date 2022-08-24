Effective: 2022-08-27 16:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 452 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kings Ranch, or near Gold Canyon, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Superior, Gold Canyon, Queen Valley, Superstition Mountains, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch and Boyce Thompson Arboretum. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 202 and 211, and between mile markers 213 and 228. AZ Route 177 near mile marker 167. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO