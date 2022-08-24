ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Sources: President Joe Biden set to announce student debt relief Wednesday

By Kennedy Miller
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fohwh_0hSklSXb00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.)

Multiple sources say President Joe Biden is set to announce student debt relief on Wednesday.

News outlets like CNN and the Associated Press say the Biden Administration is considering canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for people making less than $125,000.

Christian Basi, spokesman for the University of Missouri, said the university will continue to support its students to ensure success after graduation regardless of what's announced. Basi also said he believes this could help bring students back to campus who currently can't afford tuition because of student debt.

Basi says the university already puts efforts in to make sure students don't drown in debt after graduation.

"Typically about half of our students have no student debt at all," Basi said.

Several outlets report that in addition to his plan to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans, Biden will also extend a pause on payments to January. The current payment freeze extension is expected to expire at the end of August.

Around 43 million Americans are currently in student debt and student debt nationwide is at $1.6 trillion, according to the Associated Press .  A third of those people owe fewer than $10,000 dollars and more than a half owe less than $20,000.

To prevent adding to this number, Basi says MU has an office of financial success which helps lower student debt. The university even provides loan counseling to students to make sure they're asking the right questions before taking out a loan.

"What are the expenses that I need to pay for and do I even need to take this loan or am I financially stable enough that I don't need that extra money and therefore this extra debt load when I graduate?" Basi said.

According to the education data initiative, there are currently $29.5 billion in student debt loans in Missouri.

The post Sources: President Joe Biden set to announce student debt relief Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia residents protest Roe v. Wade overturning in ‘Summer of Rage Protest’

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Como for Choice held a "Summer of Rage" protest Saturday evening at the Boone County Courthouse to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's Decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A group of Columbia residents gathered in response to the Supreme Court's decision earlier this summer which led to Missouri becoming the first state The post Columbia residents protest Roe v. Wade overturning in ‘Summer of Rage Protest’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
Columbia, MO
Elections
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
Local
Missouri Government
flatlandkc.org

Meet Jessica Piper: Missouri’s ‘Dirt Road Democrat’

Jessica Piper wipes the sweat off of her brow and knocks on the 50th door of the morning. She’s painfully aware that someone on the other side may hate her politics, but it’s more likely that no one answers. Either way, she leaves a flyer asking them to...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
921news.com

CAPITOL REPORT: REPRESENTATIVE PATRICIA PIKE

Special Session Planned to Provide Tax Relief and Support Agriculture. Dear Citizens: For several weeks now the members of the Missouri House of Representatives have anticipated the need to return to Jefferson City for a special session to make historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credit programs. Gov. Mike Parson has officially issued the call for the extra session that is set to begin Tuesday, September 6 at noon.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Missouri

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Debt Relief#Federal Student Loans#Politics Federal#College#Politics Whitehouse#Election Local#Cnn#The Associated Press#The Biden Administration#Americans#Mu
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri Democrats critical of Gov. Parson's proposed tax cut

(The Center Square) – As Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson began traveling throughout the state on Tuesday to promote a $700 million income tax reduction during a special session in September, Democrats criticized the plan. “The Governor’s Special Session is an election season ploy to change the subject after...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Westminster College reports an enrollment increase for third year in a row

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Westminster College is reporting the school has maintained an enrollment increase for three consecutive years. The college is welcoming more than 200 new students to campus. The number contrasts with enrollment from previous years: At its lowest rate, Westminster enrolled 142 freshmen in 2019. Paul Orscheln, vice president of enrollment services, marketing, The post Westminster College reports an enrollment increase for third year in a row appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KMIZ ABC 17 News

ALS Association hosting walk to raise money for research and treatment

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The ALS Assocation Mid-American chapter is held their 'Walk to Defeat ALS' event In Columbia Saturday at Cosmo Bethel Park. Check-in for the walk started at 9 a.m. followed by the walk at 10:30 a.m. According to the organization, Saturday's walk is one of five thats set to take place. For Saturday's event, 13 teams The post ALS Association hosting walk to raise money for research and treatment appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy