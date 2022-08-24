Effective: 2022-08-27 15:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 445 PM MST this afternoon for a portion of South Central Arizona, including the following counties, far northern Pima and southwest Pinal. The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO