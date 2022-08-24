Effective: 2022-08-27 16:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 500 PM MST. * At 435 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near White Tank Mountain Park to near Buckeye to 6 miles north of Cotton Center, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 110 and 128. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 139 and 154. AZ Route 303 between mile markers 105 and 113. Locations impacted include Goodyear, Buckeye, Waddell, Litchfield Park, Palo Verde, Perryville, White Tank Mountain Park, Luke AFB, Liberty, Estrella Mountain Ranch and Rainbow Valley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO