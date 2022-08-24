Read full article on original website
Related
John Boyega Says He Won’t Return to ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
John Boyega became an international breakout star playing Finn in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy. But the actor, who stars in upcoming films “Breaking” and “The Woman King,” doesn’t have much of an interest in returning to the galactic franchise. “At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it,” Boyega said on SiriusXM’s “Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang.” “I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like ‘[Episode] VII’ to ‘[Episode] IX’ was good for me.” Boyega added: “To be fair, [with]...
wegotthiscovered.com
Diego Luna says ‘Andor’ is the most grounded ‘Star Wars’ story yet
When the latest Andor trailer dropped at the top of the month, fans were blown away. After the heavy, almost cozy nostalgia of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor promises to be a much harder-hitting Star Wars show that eschews the familiar trappings of the sci-fi saga for a more complex, more adult exploration of what life is like under the Empire’s rule and how the Rebellion begins. In fact, though it might seem like an oxymoron, you might even say that Andor is our first ever “grounded” Star Wars story.
John Boyega reveals what he'd change about the Star Wars sequel trilogy
There are certain things the Finn actor would have changed
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ showrunner hopes it will be an ‘entry point’ into ‘Star Wars’
Believe it or not, there are people out there who aren’t necessarily Star Wars fans. They may know about the universe and be apathetic about it, or they may even be avoidant. Tony Gilroy, the showrunner for the upcoming Disney Plus show Andor, hopes the new take will bring in those people.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
International Business Times
Marvel Superhero Could Be Next James Bond; Idris Elba Reportedly 'Walks Away' From Talks
Tom Holland may be in the running to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, according to new reports. Although nothing has been officially confirmed, recent reports claimed that producers want to cast an actor who is under 5 feet, 10 inches in height and "looks younger" than previous Bond actors, according to News.com.au.
AOL Corp
All the photos Jennifer Lopez shared from her wedding to Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is sharing official wedding photos after saying "I do" (again) to Ben Affleck. On Tuesday, Lopez — who married Affleck at his 87-acre Riceboro, Ga., estate on Saturday, one month after they legally wed in Las Vegas — teased her bridal looks on social media. "First...
Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality and addresses queerbaiting accusations
Pop superstar Harry Styles is peeling back the curtain on his personal life, addressing accusations of queerbaiting, his sexuality and his romantic relationship with Olivia Wilde in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Much has changed for Styles since his "X-Factor" days catapulted him to international stardom with the formation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
New Kids on the Block's Jonathan Knight is married to boyfriend
The New Kids On The Block singer and “Farmhouse Fixer” star confirmed that he tied the knot in secret with his longtime partner, fitness trainer Harley Rodriguez. “Yes, we’re married,” he told "ET’s" Lauren Zima, after she noticed him casually referring to his “husband’s house” in an interview.
Dwayne Johnson On Keeping Black Adam Out Of ‘Shazam!’
Dwayne Johnson is putting up a fight just like his superhero character Black Adam. The Rock will be joining the DC universe in a feature film revolving around the antihero and it was the actor that fought to give his character his own origin movie. “When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: Two origin stories in one movie,” Johnson told Vanity Fair. “Now that was the goal, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read that, I just knew in my gut, ‘We can’t make this movie...
AOL Corp
Jennifer Lopez's First Wedding Dress Photos Are Here — See the ‘Dreamy’ Ralph Lauren Designs
It’s not often fans are waiting for a newsletter to hit their email inbox, but Jennifer Lopez had her followers on pins and needles for three days waiting for the On The JLo arrival — and it did not disappoint. Her email and Vogue offered an insider’s look at not one, but three, wedding dresses, custom-designed by Ralph Lauren Collection.
AOL Corp
Meghan Markle's Traumatizing Moment with Archie Gives Powerful Insight Into Why She Left the Royal Family
Meghan Markle opened up about a terrifying incident that involved her son Archie, a fire and the restrictive pains of royal obligation. The actress and mom-of-two shared her story during the inaugural episode of her podcast Archetypes, which is available on Spotify. Markle explained to her guest Serena Williams that,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years
Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.
‘James Bond’: 2 Very Specific Requirements for Next 007 Just Ruled Out Idris Elba and Tom Hardy
Thanks to the producers looking at two very specific requirements, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy just got ruled out as the next James Bond
tvinsider.com
‘Goodnight Mommy’: Amazon Releases Creepy Trailer for Naomi Watts Psychological Thriller (VIDEO)
Naomi Watts takes center stage in Amazon Prime Video‘s Goodnight Mommy, a remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name. The streamer has revealed the unsettling trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller, which is set to premiere globally on Friday, September 16. It stars Watts as the titular mommy, who returns home after a recent cosmetic surgery with her face wrapped in bandages. Her twin sons, Elias and Lucas (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti), soon become concerned with their mother’s odd behavior.
thedigitalfix.com
Is Matt Smith in Star Wars?
Matt Smith made his name on the sci-fi series Doctor Who, where he played the lovable if slightly befuddled Eleventh Doctor. Since then, he’s had a smattering of film appearances – including one in the superhero movie Morbius (yuck) – but despite his immense talents as an actor, he’s never really found a project worthy of him.
Beast Reviews Are In, See What Critics Have To Say About The Idris Elba Survival Thriller
Idris Elba takes on the king of the jungle in Beast. See what critics thought of the new movie.
AOL Corp
Heather Morris Says Jennifer Lopez Cut Dancers From Auditions Because They Were Virgos
Virgo season is officially upon us, and as it turns out, not everyone is feeling the joy of Beyoncé‘s “Virgo’s Groove.”. One person who reportedly isn’t a fan of those born between August 23 and September 22 is Jennifer Lopez, who cut potential dancers from her tour audition process based on astrological sign, according to Glee star Heather Morris.
IGN
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return - Official Trailer. Check out the trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, the new Star Wars special coming to Disney+. This documentary explores Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) return to the screen. Go behind the scenes and join the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast and crew alongside director Deborah Chow as they give us a look at the making of the recent Star Wars show.
J.Lo Serenades Ben Affleck With Original Song At Their Wedding: Watch
A new video, which you can see here, reveals that Jennifer Lopez brought out her entertaining chops BIG time during her Aug. 20 wedding to Ben Affleck. In the clip, Jennifer takes center stage in the middle of the dance floor, while Ben is seated directly in front of her. She goes on to serenade him with a brand new sing, letting him know that she “can’t get enough” of him. Meanwhile, Ben is watching on with a huge smile on his face.
Comments / 1