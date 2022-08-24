When the latest Andor trailer dropped at the top of the month, fans were blown away. After the heavy, almost cozy nostalgia of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor promises to be a much harder-hitting Star Wars show that eschews the familiar trappings of the sci-fi saga for a more complex, more adult exploration of what life is like under the Empire’s rule and how the Rebellion begins. In fact, though it might seem like an oxymoron, you might even say that Andor is our first ever “grounded” Star Wars story.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO