Woltanski tops Suarez in School Board District 5 race

In a Monroe County School Board race defined by similar views on some issues and wide-reaching contrasts on others, incumbent Sue Woltanski defeated challenger Alexandria Suarez in a hotly-contested battle for the Monroe County School Board District 5 seat.

Woltanski received 53.79%, or 9,283 votes, to Suarez’s 46.21% (7,974 votes).

The incumbent, who sealed the seat unopposed in 2018, will have four more years to complete her mission for Florida Keys teachers, parents and students.

With national, state and local teacher shortages reaching catastrophic levels, both candidates signaled the need to recruit and retain top-quality teachers to Monroe County Schools. The state of Florida is currently short almost 9,500 educators as doors opened in schools across the Sunshine State this August.

Woltanski, a retired physician and San Francisco Bay Area native, and Suarez, a South Florida attorney practicing civil and business litigation, tort, defense, healthcare and family law now serving as a Monroe County assistant state attorney, agreed that recruiting and retaining a high-quality workforce of teachers was a top priority, but each had a different vision of what that would look like.

“We have been working very hard to recruit new teachers and try to find them affordable housing. We also have plans to build them affordable housing. But we just can’t build it fast enough. In the long term, we need to take a look at teacher salaries and continue to move forward in the housing arena,” Woltanski said while campaigning this summer.

"It’s not just the teacher pay, it’s all of the other costs that teachers have to deal with so that they can remain in the classroom,” she said. “So we need to make sure that we are pressing to give our staff competitive rates,” Suarez said.

Views on standardized testing and the teaching of critical race theory, a Florida Keys microcosm of the nation's fiery “culture war” debate, made for a highly-politicized and polarizing race, with Woltanski and Suarez on opposite sides of the aisle on these two fundamental issues for voters.

Suarez, a candidate who was endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, accused Woltanski of supporting critical race theory, an academic perspective taught in some colleges and law schools that racism is systemic. The full-time attorney, who expressed strong opposition to teaching critical race theory in Florida Keys classrooms, also fielded a pro-standardized testing stance, arguing that it discourages teachers from drifting into subject matter that she sees as inappropriate for the classroom.

Meanwhile, Woltanski argued during her campaign that she is not opposed to standardized testing, but is instead concerned that standardized testing is overemphasized and detracts from broader-based education.

After Tuesday's victory, Woltanski expressed gratitude for voters in the community that supported her.

“I’ve spent 10 plus years in the Florida Keys, and I’ve helped a lot of people’s kids with education issues for a long time. I’m really happy to see that support translated into votes,” she said.

She signaled that her opponent may have over-politicized the race.

“I was concerned going into the race that my personal record would be attacked, but as the race went on, I was really disheartened at the attacks that could be happening towards our schools and teachers. I’ve been working really hard in the last four years to build relationships with the community and the schools, and I think we’re going to have to rebuild some of that trust from the community because of these false narratives,” Woltanski said.

“Our schools are great, but they can be better. We need to work on that. They are not a dangerous place to send your children and you do not have to worry that something bad is going to happen at one of our schools at the hands of one of our Monroe County school teachers,” she said.

Woltanski’s victory is the start of what she sees as a rebuilding process.

“I do think we are going to have to rebuild that reputation within our schools, and it’s really sad. I was happy to defend myself, but I didn’t think I was going to have to defend the teachers and the schools,” she said.