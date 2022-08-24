ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 1

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is

Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania

There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Avatar Trailer Released Ahead of Return to Theaters

20th Century Studios has revealed a new trailer for Avatar, celebrating the original film's return to theaters in September. The record-breaking first Avatar film by James Cameron is being re-released in theaters with remastered picture and sound on September 23rd. Theaters will screen Avatar in 4K High Dynamic Range. Producer Jon Landau announced Avatar's return to theaters at CinemaCon in April. Director James Cameron has been hard at work on bringing Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 to theaters. CinemaCon also delivered the news that Avatar 2 now has the official title Avatar: The Way of Water.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jack Quaid Hopes to be Rare Star Trek Actor That Also Appears in Star Wars

Though the rivalry between Star Trek and Star Wars isn't quite what it once was decades ago, the fact that both franchises are probably at their biggest points in terms of overall output is good for everyone, especially actors. Though The Boys star Jack Quaid mostly just lends his voice to Trek, playing the part of Brad Boimler in the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, he'll make his live-action debut on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, taking part in a crossover between the two shows. Speaking in a new interview Quaid has ambitions for making the live-action leap to another galaxy far, far away too.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
John Fugelsang
Person
William Shatner
Person
Carrie Fisher
Person
Mark Hamill
Person
Oscar Isaac
Popculture

Disney+ Suddenly Removes 'Avatar' Without Warning

James Cameron's Avatar was removed from Disney+ recently, ahead of the 2009 film's theatrical re-release. The move also comes before the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, finally hits theaters on Dec. 16. Cameron is planning three more sequels to be released between 2024 and 2028. Back in April,...
MOVIES
International Business Times

Marvel Superhero Could Be Next James Bond; Idris Elba Reportedly 'Walks Away' From Talks

Tom Holland may be in the running to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, according to new reports. Although nothing has been officially confirmed, recent reports claimed that producers want to cast an actor who is under 5 feet, 10 inches in height and "looks younger" than previous Bond actors, according to News.com.au.
MOVIES
EW.com

Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Star Wars Movies#Star Wars Trilogy#Film Star#Star Trek#The Force#Skywalker Saga#The Daily Beast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo

Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning

One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
MOVIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy