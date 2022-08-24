ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves use five-run fifth to stay perfect against Pirates

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jqtj6_0hSkivpv00

Travis d’Arnaud homered during a five-run fifth inning and left-hander Max Fried pitched eight strong innings Tuesday in the visiting Atlanta Braves’ 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Vaughn Grissom was 3-for-4. He, Robbie Grossman and Austin Riley each had an RBI single for the Braves, who have won five of their past six games and 13 of 15 while matching a season high with their eighth straight road win.

The Braves also improved to 6-0 against Pittsburgh this year.

Fried (12-4) gave up one run, allowed just four baserunners on three hits and a walk, and struck out seven. Collin McHugh pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts.

Michael Chavis homered for the Pirates, who have dropped four in a row and 10 of 12.

Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker (3-11) gave up six runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings, with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Through four innings, each team had just one hit, with the Pirates’ giving them a lead.

With one out in the second, Chavis banged his 13th homer, to left, for the first hit of the game and a 1-0 edge.

Everything changed in the fifth. It started with d’Arnaud knocking his 13th homer, also to left, for a 1-1 tie. It was the first of six straight hits for the Braves.

William Contreras singled to right-center, moved to third on Michael Harris II’s double to left-center and scored on Grissom’s base hit to left for a 2-1 Atlanta lead. Grossman’s single to right drove in Harris to make it 3-1.

Ronald Acuna Jr. then singled to right. Grissom scored on Dansby Swanson’s groundout, and Grossman came home on Riley’s sacrifice fly to center for a 5-1 game.

In the seventh, Acuna reached on a fielder’s choice and moved from first to third on Swanson’s single. Chase De Jong relieved Brubaker and gave up an RBI single to left by Riley to make it 6-1.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Braves reliever Jackson Stephens hit in head by line drive

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was hit in the side of the head by a line drive Friday night and was headed to a hospital for tests. Stephens walked off the field in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and appeared to be unhurt.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
FanNation Fastball

Cubs Honor Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Before Final Game at Wrigley

Prior to Thursday afternoon's game, the Chicago Cubs honored St. Louis Cardinals' greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, for their final game at Wrigley Field. Pujols and Molina have both said 2022 will be their final Major League season. The pair of Cardinals' multi-all-stars were each given a number from the Wrigley Field manual scoreboard; the Cubs made generous contributions to each player's nonprofit charity.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Travis D'arnaud
Person
Collin Mchugh
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Austin Riley
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies make major Bryce Harper announcement

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get a major boost as they try to solidify their hold on an NL Wild Card spot. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Thursday that Harper will be recalled from his rehab stint and join the team Friday. Harper has not played since June 25, when he suffered a broken thumb on a Blake Snell fastball.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Rbi
FOX Sports

Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series

Baltimore Orioles (66-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-46, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (5-4, 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (12-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -181, Orioles +153; over/under is 8 runs.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Brett Baty sitting for Mets Saturday night

New York Mets infielder Brett Baty is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Baty is being replaced at third base by Eduardo Escobar versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 39 plate appearances this season, Baty has a .171 batting average with a .580...
QUEENS, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

72K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy