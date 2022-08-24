Read full article on original website
Related
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49 on Wednesday, will become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House and the first woman to hold the seat. She will serve the remaining months of the late Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term. Young held the seat for 49 years before his death in March. “I’m honored and humbled...
Fort Riley teacher awarded damages in settlement over student pronouns
A Fort Riley Middle School teacher has been reached a settlement over damages, and attorney’s fees, following a lawsuit claiming her first amendment rights had been violated.
Northern California tribe works to reclaim their language
photo credit: Before European contact, linguists say there were over 300 Native American languages spoken in North America. Fewer than half remain. This summer, the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs announced it was awarding $7 million to American Indian and Alaska native tribes under the Living Languages Grant Program. The program is geared towards helping the tribes revitalize languages once thought to be lost. The Wiyot Tribe of Humboldt are planning on using the funding to reclaim their language: Soulatluk. [historical audio of Della Prince plays here] The woman you’re hearing is Della Prince, the last fluent speaker of Soulatluk. She died in 1962,...
Comments / 0