ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Aug. 25
(Photo OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado) Week one of high school football begins Thursday night for Orange County high school football teams. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone.com or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores in our nightly scoreboard, which will be updated.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Segerstrom breaks it open early against crosstown rival Santa Ana Valley
Segerstrom’s Isaiah Valdivia has his eyes on the end zone for a TD, one of three for him in the game. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s football team set the tone of the game on its very first play from scrimmage Friday night against Santa Ana Valley.
Watch: Jaxon Potter discusses 36-14 win and four-touchdown performance against Norco
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – Jaxon Potter threw for four touchdowns and 289 yards on Friday to help lead the Eagles to a 36-14 victory over Norco. The 3-star UAB commit caught up with SBLive after the game to talk about Santa Margarita's big win and 2-0 start.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Newport Harbor strikes early and earns decisive road win over Marina
Newport Harbor players Carson Deavila (4) and Brandon Medina (19) celebrate Billy Ridley’s TD interception return. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). It was a game that could not be over soon enough. For either team. Newport Harbor scored twice in the first 82 seconds of the...
ocsportszone.com
Irvine’s Tom Ricci named LA Chargers Orange County football coach of the week
Irvine football coach Tom Ricci talks with Irvine quarterback Joseph Tierney during a game last season. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Irvine High School football coach Tom Ricci was honored this week as Los Angeles Chargers CIF Orange County Coach of the Week. Ricci said the program will...
Owner of small theme park in Long Beach fights city over safety concerns
The City of Long Beach has proposed a transition from three armed rangers in El Dorado Park to 12 unarmed safety ambassadors, but the owner of a small theme park inside El Dorado Park says he's pulling his business out if that happens. Patrick Wolovich, owner of El Dorado Frontier, the small theme park that operates within the park, says the area is already unsafe and the city's plan would only make things worse. Wolovich has operated his theme park for four years. He and his team designed and built nearly everything in El Dorado Frontier from scratch. "I'm not even enjoying it...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 16 Best San Clemente Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of San Clemente restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little bit easier. Our local guide has handpicked the 16 best restaurants that San Clemente has to offer.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Strong defensive effort leads Canyon to 28-22 road win over Irvine
Canyon’s Troy Mills (21) and Joseph Mitchell close in on Irvine’s Kendyn Beaver. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin, For OC Sports Zone). Canyon High School’s football team notched its second win out of the gate, defeating Irvine 28-22 Friday night in a non-league game at Irvine Stadium. “Last...
Motorcyclist in custody after leading police on high-speed chase through Orange County
A motorcyclist led police on a high-speed chase through Orange County Friday night, at one point riding into oncoming traffic trying to escape.
Saddleback Church evacuated due to electrical hazard
A church in Lake Forest was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to an unspecified electronic threat, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department - Lake Forest. Saddleback Church, located on 1 Saddleback Parkway, was being investigated by the OCSD's hazardous device section after authorities found a suspicious device. After OCSD's sweep of the building concluded, it opened the church back up to the public after 3:15 p.m. Authorities did not find anything suspicious inside the building it considered a serious threat.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Troy takes control early in non-league victory over Anaheim
Troy’s Fischer Huss returns an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fischer Huss and Kieran Klingsberg each scored two first- quarter touchdowns Friday night as Troy overwhelmed Anaheim 49-0 in a non-league football game at Fullerton. High. Klingsberg’s scores, on Troy’s...
Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach to feature Red Bull flying champ Matt Hall
Matt Hall, a former Australian air force pilot-turned-champion-stunt-racer, will be one of the featured flyers at next month's Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach.
Shark spotted: Swimmers, surfers warned to stay out of water after sighting near Manhattan Beach
Surfers and swimmers were being warned Friday afternoon to stay out of the water along Manhattan Beach after a shark was spotted close to shore.
KTLA.com
Megan Telles’ Rancho Cucamonga community helped reach her dreams
KTLA 5 reporter Megan Telles realized her reporter dreams in the Inland Empire. A self-described “Army Brat,” she traveled the world alongside her parents and older brother. Her high school years were spent at Rancho Cucamonga’s Los Osos High School. “My senior year I was ASB president....
lagunabeachindy.com
2021 Laguna Beach officer of the year exits for OCDA
A major crimes detective elected by his peers as the 2021 Laguna Beach Officer of the Year departed for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. Brandon Drake said he’s grateful for Laguna Beach hiring him out of the academy and will dearly miss working with his station colleagues. But as a husband and father to three- and one-year-olds, the desire for more uninterrupted family time motivated him to make a change.
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur
DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
Local history: The roots of the El Dorado Nature Center
Wildlife came slowly. Initially, the Nature Center was stocked with three foxes and three opossums that had been captured within the city limits. The post Local history: The roots of the El Dorado Nature Center appeared first on Long Beach Post.
High school students surprise LA teacher with car, gas, insurance
The math teacher Julio Castro takes the bus to get to work, sometimes commuting more than two hours one way. His students decided to surprise him with a new car.
Person Killed, Another Injured in Huntington Beach Crash
One person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday in a vehicle crash in Huntington Beach, authorities said.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Whittier Restaurants In 2022
Eating your way through Southern California means experiencing flavors from all over the world. Of course you’ll find your traditional all-American burgers, but you can also experience tapas with a Spanish-Mexican fusion and authentic Asian cuisines, such as Vietnamese and Thai. The next time you find yourself looking for...
