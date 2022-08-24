Read full article on original website
KXLY
Cholesterol Concentrations Improved in U.S. Adults From 2007 to 2018
FRIDAY, Aug. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — While lipid concentrations improved in the U.S. adult population from 2007 to 2018, there was variation in lipid control by race and ethnicity, according to a study published in the Aug. 23/30 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Rahul...
KXLY
Olokizumab Tops Placebo for RA Patients Receiving Methotrexate
THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Olokizumab is superior to placebo and noninferior to adalimumab in patients with rheumatoid arthritis receiving maintenance methotrexate, according to a study published in the Aug. 25 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Josef S. Smolen, M.D., from the Medical University...
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
KXLY
Factors Associated With Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis Explored
THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Variations in the prevalence of multiple sclerosis (MS) are at least partly due to sociodemographic, health systems, and neurology-specific factors, according to a study published online Aug. 24 in Neurology. Soonmyung Hwang, from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore,...
KXLY
Dementia Risk in Seniors Varies With Type of Sedentary Behavior
FRIDAY, Aug. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For older adults, time spent watching television is associated with increased dementia risk, even after adjustment for confounding variables, including physical activity, according to a study published online Aug. 22 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. David A. Raichlen,...
KXLY
Few Excess Deaths Seen in Massachusetts During Omicron Surge
THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Few excess deaths were reported in Massachusetts during the period of predominance of BA.2, BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5 subvariants, despite a surge of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, according to a research letter published online Aug. 22 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.
KXLY
Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna is suing Pfizer and the German drugmaker BioNTech, accusing its main competitors of copying Moderna’s technology in order to make their own vaccine. Moderna said Friday that Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine Comirnaty infringes on patents Moderna filed several years ago protecting the technology behind its...
