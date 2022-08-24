ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cholesterol Concentrations Improved in U.S. Adults From 2007 to 2018

FRIDAY, Aug. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — While lipid concentrations improved in the U.S. adult population from 2007 to 2018, there was variation in lipid control by race and ethnicity, according to a study published in the Aug. 23/30 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Rahul...
Olokizumab Tops Placebo for RA Patients Receiving Methotrexate

THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Olokizumab is superior to placebo and noninferior to adalimumab in patients with rheumatoid arthritis receiving maintenance methotrexate, according to a study published in the Aug. 25 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Josef S. Smolen, M.D., from the Medical University...
Factors Associated With Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis Explored

THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Variations in the prevalence of multiple sclerosis (MS) are at least partly due to sociodemographic, health systems, and neurology-specific factors, according to a study published online Aug. 24 in Neurology. Soonmyung Hwang, from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore,...
Dementia Risk in Seniors Varies With Type of Sedentary Behavior

FRIDAY, Aug. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For older adults, time spent watching television is associated with increased dementia risk, even after adjustment for confounding variables, including physical activity, according to a study published online Aug. 22 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. David A. Raichlen,...
Few Excess Deaths Seen in Massachusetts During Omicron Surge

THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Few excess deaths were reported in Massachusetts during the period of predominance of BA.2, BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5 subvariants, despite a surge of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, according to a research letter published online Aug. 22 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.
Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna is suing Pfizer and the German drugmaker BioNTech, accusing its main competitors of copying Moderna’s technology in order to make their own vaccine. Moderna said Friday that Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine Comirnaty infringes on patents Moderna filed several years ago protecting the technology behind its...
