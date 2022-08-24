Read full article on original website
Audrey Lumis
NAUGATUCK — Audrey Lumis, 91, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at the Glendale Center. Ms. Lumis was born July 27, 1931, in Derby, the daughter of the late Elmore and Myrtle (King) Lumis. She was an Office Manager in the Telemarketing Industry and retired in 2013 after 30 years of employment. She lived the majority of her life in Stratford and moved to Milford before residing in Naugatuck.
mycitizensnews.com
Hamilton Russell Bristol Jr.
CHESHIRE — Hamilton Russell Bristol Jr., age 88, of Cheshire, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at VITAS at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. He was the devoted and loving husband of Charlotte (Hanning) Bristol for over 62 years. Russ was born on March 22, 1934, son of the late Hamilton R. Bristol Sr. and Emily (Hiley) Bristol.
mycitizensnews.com
Elizabeth A. Coleman
WATERBURY — Elizabeth A. “Betty” (Vensel) Coleman, age 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 surrounded by her children, daughter-in-law, and her sister Janet at the Saint Mary’s Hospital VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit after a brief illness. Betty was a kind and active soul....
mycitizensnews.com
Phoebe J. Drown
NAUGATUCK — Phoebe J. Drown, 82, passed away on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and friends. Mrs. Drown was born Dec. 26, 1939, in Naugatuck, the daughter of the late David and Dena (Christensen) Ostrom. Phoebe was a special woman that made an impact on everyone she met. Her ever-loving tenacious spirit got her through raising five boys by herself.
No one injured as Prospect porch fire displaces family
PROSPECT — A family of four is displaced after a fire broke out on their side porch early Monday afternoon. The Volunteer Fire Department of Prospect was dispatched to 9 Merriman Lane sometime around 1:30 p.m. and arrived to flames from the side porch. Four residents had evacuated the single-family home, Prospect Fire Chief Mike Guastaferri said.
mycitizensnews.com
Two men arrested following altercation aboard Metro-North
NAUGATUCK — Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police have arrested two men after one was stabbed on the Metro-North train. Borough police responded to the Naugatuck Train Station at 195 Water St. to investigate a stabbing that occurred on the train on route from the Waterbury Station on Aug. 22 at 4:06 p.m. Upon arrival, Naugatuck police discovered two men who were believed to have been in an altercation and who sustained stab wounds, according to a Naugatuck police press release.
mycitizensnews.com
Lato, Hawks learn about George Pinho’s legacy from his sons
BEACON FALLS — Nearly 10 years later, there are still reminders of George Pinho’s legacy within the Woodland football program. His initials are still posted in the weight room; the “fear the family” motto still adorns some shirts and signs; and, of course, the Hawks and Naugatuck still play for his namesake trophy in their once-again-annual rivalry matchup.
mycitizensnews.com
Naugy football has big expectations for 2022
NAUGATUCK — As the preseason gets underway this week, the defending Naugatuck Valley League football champions are primed for another successful season. But will it be easier for Naugatuck than the 2021 performance that saw the Greyhounds capture the NVL crown for the first time since 2010 and snap Ansonia’s 104-game NVL winning streak with a 14-7 victory Thanksgiving Day and also advance to the Class L quarterfinals?
DeFilippo sisters ready to lead Greyhound girls soccer defense
Defense has always been a strong point when it comes to girls soccer in Naugatuck. It has been that consistency on defense that has steered the Greyhounds to several league championship runs. Over the past few years, the DeFilippo sisters have been a force on the defensive side of the...
mycitizensnews.com
Prospect’s Coachlight Wiffle League completes third season
PROSPECT — What started as a pandemic-relieving diversion two summers ago is now an annual tradition in a tight Prospect neighborhood. The Coachlight Wiffle League recently concluded its third season that marked the continuation of its expansion into one of the most publicized Wiffle Ball leagues you’ll find.
