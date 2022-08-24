Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
healio.com
Boy, who often plays outside, presents with painful left ear
A 5-year-old boy comes to your office with a painful left ear. The onset was 2 days earlier, with sudden, worsening pain and erythema of the pinna. Additionally, his mother noted an unusual, white lesion at the superior end of the helix, at the junction of the scalp. His past medical history is that of a healthy, active, 5-year-old boy with lots of outdoor play activity, and his mother does not always see what he is doing. His immunizations are up to date, and he has never had an ear infection or any other problem with his ears until now.
KIDS・
KXLY
Rates of Severe COVID-19 Lower With Nirmatrelvir in ≥65s
THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For adults aged 65 years or older, nirmatrelvir is associated with reduced rates of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19, according to a study published online Aug. 24 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Ronen Arbel, Ph.D., from Clalit Health Services...
KXLY
Few Excess Deaths Seen in Massachusetts During Omicron Surge
THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Few excess deaths were reported in Massachusetts during the period of predominance of BA.2, BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5 subvariants, despite a surge of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, according to a research letter published online Aug. 22 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXLY
Olokizumab Tops Placebo for RA Patients Receiving Methotrexate
THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Olokizumab is superior to placebo and noninferior to adalimumab in patients with rheumatoid arthritis receiving maintenance methotrexate, according to a study published in the Aug. 25 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Josef S. Smolen, M.D., from the Medical University...
KXLY
Factors Associated With Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis Explored
THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Variations in the prevalence of multiple sclerosis (MS) are at least partly due to sociodemographic, health systems, and neurology-specific factors, according to a study published online Aug. 24 in Neurology. Soonmyung Hwang, from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore,...
Comments / 0