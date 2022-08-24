A 5-year-old boy comes to your office with a painful left ear. The onset was 2 days earlier, with sudden, worsening pain and erythema of the pinna. Additionally, his mother noted an unusual, white lesion at the superior end of the helix, at the junction of the scalp. His past medical history is that of a healthy, active, 5-year-old boy with lots of outdoor play activity, and his mother does not always see what he is doing. His immunizations are up to date, and he has never had an ear infection or any other problem with his ears until now.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO