ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
healio.com

Boy, who often plays outside, presents with painful left ear

A 5-year-old boy comes to your office with a painful left ear. The onset was 2 days earlier, with sudden, worsening pain and erythema of the pinna. Additionally, his mother noted an unusual, white lesion at the superior end of the helix, at the junction of the scalp. His past medical history is that of a healthy, active, 5-year-old boy with lots of outdoor play activity, and his mother does not always see what he is doing. His immunizations are up to date, and he has never had an ear infection or any other problem with his ears until now.
KIDS
KXLY

Dementia Risk in Seniors Varies With Type of Sedentary Behavior

FRIDAY, Aug. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For older adults, time spent watching television is associated with increased dementia risk, even after adjustment for confounding variables, including physical activity, according to a study published online Aug. 22 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. David A. Raichlen,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KXLY

Rates of Severe COVID-19 Lower With Nirmatrelvir in ≥65s

THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For adults aged 65 years or older, nirmatrelvir is associated with reduced rates of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19, according to a study published online Aug. 24 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Ronen Arbel, Ph.D., from Clalit Health Services...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke Recovery#Linus Stroke#Brain Research#Behavior Therapy#Diseases#General Health
KXLY

Factors Associated With Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis Explored

THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Variations in the prevalence of multiple sclerosis (MS) are at least partly due to sociodemographic, health systems, and neurology-specific factors, according to a study published online Aug. 24 in Neurology. Soonmyung Hwang, from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy