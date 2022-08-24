James Montgomery ready for Fresno State-Cal Poly from the Bulldogs’ sideline

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On September 1st, the Fresno State football team hosts Cal Poly in the Bulldogs’ season opener. Is it the second year in a row the Bulldogs are hosting Cal Poly.

Last year when these teams met, James Montgomery was on the other side. He spent the past two seasons as the Mustangs’ running backs coach before joining the Bulldogs’ staff this year.



“It started off okay, and then they got after us a little bit last year when I was at Cal Poly, but that was kind of expected,” said Montgomery of the 63-10 Fresno State victory in 2021. “We knew they had a really good team. When I was at Cal Poly we were coming off the triple option, putting in the spread. And so we knew we’d have some rough spots last year.”

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener threw for 380 yards in last year’s game against Cal Poly, and he accounted for six total touchdowns: four passing, two rushing.

“You know, I know most of the personnel but they have obviously changed a lot, brought in another recruiting class and had some transfer changes and things like that,” said Montgomery. “I got a lot of friends over there, but we haven’t been talking as much because it’s not friendly competition on game day.”

The rivalry between the Bulldogs and Mustangs began in 1922. Fresno State leads the all-time series, 33-10-2.

