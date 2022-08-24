Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Smith Scores Seven Goals for Clearfield Girls; Freshman Schott Nets OT Winner for Port Allegany
INDIANA, Pa. – Elle Smith lit up the back of the net for seven goals as the Clearfield girls toppled Karns City, 10-1. Alyana Winters added two goals and Riley Ryen the other for Clearfield, which led 5-1 at halftime. Ryen also had three assists, while Smith had two,...
d9and10sports.com
Week 1 ’22 Football Recaps: Brockway Edges Kane, Hays Scores 4 TDs as DuBois Tops Karns City; Additional Exciting Games
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Trailing by two touchdowns midway through the second quarter, Brockway scored three straight touchdowns on its way to a 28-25 win over visiting Kane. The Rovers (1-0) were down 19-6 following a Ricky Zampogna 22-yard touchdown run for Kane with 5:47 to go before halftime. But...
d9and10sports.com
Moniteau Girls Win Again Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
FOXBURG, Pa. – Emma Covert shot a 47 to earn medalist honors to help lead Moniteau to a KSAC girls golf win at Foxburg Country Club. Kendall Sankey shot a 52 and Autumn Stewart and Mariska Shunk 53s for Moniteau, which had a team score of 152. Taylor Voloch also shot a 58 for Moniteau.
d9and10sports.com
Clarion, Grove City Boys Capture Mega Match Wins Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Clarion’s Devon Lauer shot a 37 to earn medalist honors and lead Clarion to a KSAC mega match win at Cross Creek. It was the third-straight first-place finish for the Bobcats. The Bobcats had a team score of 206, outdistancing second-place Moniteau (232) by 26...
d9and10sports.com
Week 1 ’22 D10 Football Recaps: Reynolds’ Wagner, Oil City’s Knox, McDowell’s Simmons Run Wild in Wins
WARREN, Pa. – Ethen Knox picked up right where he left off last season, rushing for 291 yards and accounting for five total touchdowns in a 58-24 Region 4 win over Warren. Knox scored on runs of 28, 2, 6, and 65 yards and also was on the receiving end of a 64-yard strike from Dan Ley to open the scoring.
Northern Cambria, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cambria Heights High School football team will have a game with Northern Cambria High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Cambria Heights High SchoolNorthern Cambria High School.
d9and10sports.com
D9and10Sports to Video Broadcast Pair of Football Games Friday
WARREN, Pa. – D9and10Sports will be video broadcasting a pair of high school football games to kick off the season on Friday. In District 10, Oil City travels to Warren to take on the Dragons, while the Keystone Panthers will play host to the Coudersport Falcons in District 9 action.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Oil City at Warren Football
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network as Oil City travels to Warren for a District 10, Region 4 season-opening clash. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call from War Memorial Field in Warren. The game can be watched below or on our YouTube or Facebook channels.
Sportsbeat Game Of The Week: Tyrone vs Bellwood-Antis
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone defeated Bellwood-Antis 27-12 to win the Backyard Brawl for the first time since 2018. The Golden Eagles scored on the opening possession. Facing a 3rd and 21 Ashton Walk connected with Ross Gampe for a 24 yard gain to set up the offense in the red zone. On 4th and goal, […]
d9and10sports.com
Generational Wealth Management Extra Point Show with JB Graphics on the YDL Sports Network (W1 ’22)
The High School football Extra Point show is brought to you by John M. Bongiovanni, Adam Jack, and Lucas Slezak of Generational Wealth Management with offices in Bradford and Erie. The show runs every Friday night during the high school football season.
d9and10sports.com
A new year for D9 football: Clearfield’s Janocko chases 300th win
It’s another cycle and new setup in the 22-team District 9 Football League as the season gets ready to start Friday night. See this week’s picks • JB Graphics Fan Picks • District 10 Previews. All of the district’s teams minus Clearfield and Curwensville were regrouped...
d9and10sports.com
YDL, D9and10Sports, C-93, 92.7 FM Reach Agreement to Simulcast Keystone vs. Coudersport Football Game
CLARION, Pa. – Yourdailylocal, llc, the parent company of D9and10Sports, and Clarion County Broadcasting are pleased to announce a cooperative agreement to simulcast the Coudersport at Keystone High School football game at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The game will be video streamed on the D9and10Sports website and social...
Mohawk football players hire lawyer amid investigation
Western Pennsylvania Attorney Dallas Hartman says he's representing two freshman football players who Hartman says may have been among the most "severe" victims stemming from allegations of potentially unlawful activity at Lawrence County's Mohawk High School.
d9and10sports.com
Watch/Listen Live: Coudersport at Keystone on D9and10Sports and C-93, 92.7 FM
KNOX, Pa. – Watch/Listen live as Coudersport takes on Keystone in District 9 football action from Keystone High School. Chris Rossetti and Dave Constantino will have the call of the action, which can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels and also be heard live on C-93, 92.7 FM.
Three, all 80+, flown to UPMC after Elk County crash
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people, ranging from 82 to 84 years old, were flown to the hospital after a head-on crash in Elk County Friday morning, state police report. On Friday morning, Aug. 26, at around 9:16 a.m., a husband and wife from St. Marys were traveling in a Chevy Impala on Million […]
Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Scottish Heights Golf Course Fire Damages Estimated at $700,000
SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a maintenance building at Scottish Heights Golf Course in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. (Photo courtesy of Brockway Volunteer Hose Company.) According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the PSP Fire Marshal Unit responded to...
Armstrong County man dies in accident after burn barrel explodes
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — A husband and father died in a “freak” accident Tuesday. Chris Liti described his younger brother, Mark, as healthy and active. Mark Liti loved motocross and fishing but loved his family most of all. “He was a great family guy. He just had...
Hollidaysburg Little League celebrated with police escort
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Following their historic Little League World Series run, the Hollidaysburg Little League team is heading home accompanied by a police escort. Fans are invited to join the team and support the boys as they return home Thursday afternoon. The bus is expected to arrive around 5:15 p.m. at the Hollidaysburg Little […]
WATCH: Live camera shows elk during bugling season
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Game Commission officially launched its live elk cam and is urging everyone to tune in and watch as elk begin to ramp up activity in their bugling season. The Game Commission again installed its PA Game Elk Cam on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, a field they […]
