Moniteau Girls Win Again Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club

FOXBURG, Pa. – Emma Covert shot a 47 to earn medalist honors to help lead Moniteau to a KSAC girls golf win at Foxburg Country Club. Kendall Sankey shot a 52 and Autumn Stewart and Mariska Shunk 53s for Moniteau, which had a team score of 152. Taylor Voloch also shot a 58 for Moniteau.
D9and10Sports to Video Broadcast Pair of Football Games Friday

WARREN, Pa. – D9and10Sports will be video broadcasting a pair of high school football games to kick off the season on Friday. In District 10, Oil City travels to Warren to take on the Dragons, while the Keystone Panthers will play host to the Coudersport Falcons in District 9 action.
Watch Live: Oil City at Warren Football

WARREN, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network as Oil City travels to Warren for a District 10, Region 4 season-opening clash. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call from War Memorial Field in Warren. The game can be watched below or on our YouTube or Facebook channels.
WTAJ

Sportsbeat Game Of The Week: Tyrone vs Bellwood-Antis

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone defeated Bellwood-Antis 27-12 to win the Backyard Brawl for the first time since 2018. The Golden Eagles scored on the opening possession. Facing a 3rd and 21 Ashton Walk connected with Ross Gampe for a 24 yard gain to set up the offense in the red zone. On 4th and goal, […]
WTAJ

Three, all 80+, flown to UPMC after Elk County crash

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people, ranging from 82 to 84 years old, were flown to the hospital after a head-on crash in Elk County Friday morning, state police report. On Friday morning, Aug. 26, at around 9:16 a.m., a husband and wife from St. Marys were traveling in a Chevy Impala on Million […]
WTAJ

Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
explorejeffersonpa.com

Scottish Heights Golf Course Fire Damages Estimated at $700,000

SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a maintenance building at Scottish Heights Golf Course in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. (Photo courtesy of Brockway Volunteer Hose Company.) According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the PSP Fire Marshal Unit responded to...
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg Little League celebrated with police escort

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Following their historic Little League World Series run, the Hollidaysburg Little League team is heading home accompanied by a police escort. Fans are invited to join the team and support the boys as they return home Thursday afternoon. The bus is expected to arrive around 5:15 p.m. at the Hollidaysburg Little […]
WTAJ

WATCH: Live camera shows elk during bugling season

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Game Commission officially launched its live elk cam and is urging everyone to tune in and watch as elk begin to ramp up activity in their bugling season. The Game Commission again installed its PA Game Elk Cam on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, a field they […]
