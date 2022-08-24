Read full article on original website
Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna is suing Pfizer and the German drugmaker BioNTech, accusing its main competitors of copying Moderna’s technology in order to make their own vaccine. Moderna said Friday that Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine Comirnaty infringes on patents Moderna filed several years ago protecting the technology behind its...
Rates of Severe COVID-19 Lower With Nirmatrelvir in ≥65s
THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For adults aged 65 years or older, nirmatrelvir is associated with reduced rates of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19, according to a study published online Aug. 24 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Ronen Arbel, Ph.D., from Clalit Health Services...
Dementia Risk in Seniors Varies With Type of Sedentary Behavior
FRIDAY, Aug. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For older adults, time spent watching television is associated with increased dementia risk, even after adjustment for confounding variables, including physical activity, according to a study published online Aug. 22 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. David A. Raichlen,...
Patterns of Undiagnosed Diabetes Examined in U.S. Adults
THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Undiagnosed diabetes may be less of a problem than previously thought, according to a study published online July 11 in Diabetes Care. Michael Fang, Ph.D., from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and colleagues used data from 30,492 adults (aged 20 years and...
Factors Associated With Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis Explored
THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Variations in the prevalence of multiple sclerosis (MS) are at least partly due to sociodemographic, health systems, and neurology-specific factors, according to a study published online Aug. 24 in Neurology. Soonmyung Hwang, from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore,...
Olokizumab Tops Placebo for RA Patients Receiving Methotrexate
THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Olokizumab is superior to placebo and noninferior to adalimumab in patients with rheumatoid arthritis receiving maintenance methotrexate, according to a study published in the Aug. 25 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Josef S. Smolen, M.D., from the Medical University...
