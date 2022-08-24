With Labor Day weekend around the corner, we’re digging back into the archives from quick day trip ideas from Capital City. We’re all familiar with the revelry of New Orleans and the Cajun spirit of Lafayette, but what about all the space in between? In dusty shops along Range Avenue in Denham Springs, you can sift through rows of wicker chairs and porcelain teacups in search of one-of-a-kind treasures. In St. Francisville, stroll sidewalks lined with quaint boutiques, moss-covered oaks and haunted mansions. South of the city in Ascension Parish, you’ll find rich culture and history in museums, restaurants and shops. And across the Mississippi along the shores of False River, you can unwind from it all, watching the sunset while sipping a cold Louisiana beer.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO