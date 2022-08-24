Read full article on original website
Related
225batonrouge.com
Labor Day weekend day trips to take from Baton Rouge
With Labor Day weekend around the corner, we’re digging back into the archives from quick day trip ideas from Capital City. We’re all familiar with the revelry of New Orleans and the Cajun spirit of Lafayette, but what about all the space in between? In dusty shops along Range Avenue in Denham Springs, you can sift through rows of wicker chairs and porcelain teacups in search of one-of-a-kind treasures. In St. Francisville, stroll sidewalks lined with quaint boutiques, moss-covered oaks and haunted mansions. South of the city in Ascension Parish, you’ll find rich culture and history in museums, restaurants and shops. And across the Mississippi along the shores of False River, you can unwind from it all, watching the sunset while sipping a cold Louisiana beer.
brproud.com
Public input wanted on Little Farms Park playground designs
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — The Zachary community is welcome to give their input on Little Farms Park renovations at a Tuesday, Aug. 30 meeting hosted by BREC. BREC said the park currently has a new pavilion, a multi-use court for tennis and basketball, and a multi-purpose field along with other site improvements including walkways and furnishings.
theadvocate.com
Community Coffee resolves tax break issues at Port Allen plant
About two months after issues began percolating over industrial property tax breaks at its Port Allen manufacturing facility, Community Coffee has resolved those problems after a state board approved the coffee maker’s request to renew one incentive contract but cancel another. The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on...
inregister.com
10 questions with children’s boutique Olly-Olly
Back in 2016, life took a turn for Tamara Barclay-Adams. As a newly divorced mother of three, the future seemed unclear. All she knew was that she needed something to occupy her mind. With a master’s degree in marketing, Barclay-Adams knew that she had the potential for entrepreneurship. That’s why...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
lincolnparishjournal.com
The journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls: A class act from 1969 to 2022
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
Man says expanding canal is eating away at his property
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jeremy Thomas said he is dealing with erosion issues. The canal next to his house on Ellen Drive in Baton Rouge has been expanding over the years and it is eating away at his property. ”The water. Every time it rains it’s washing off more...
brproud.com
Capital Cuisine: The Jambalaya Shoppe
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – For nearly three decades The Jambalaya Shoppe has kept our region fed. Since opening their doors in 1993, the Fontenot family has expanded to 17 locations across south Louisiana. Just walking into the kitchen of “The Jambalaya Shoppe” in Gonzales, the smell of iconic south...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Born just after Hurricane Andrew, Baton Rouge doctor hopes first child has a calmer arrival
As the days draw nearer for his wife, Brennan, to give birth to their first child, Dr. Mitch Rodeheaver, naturally, has kept an eye on her. His other eye has been on the tropics. It’s a matter of family history. Rodeheaver was born in Baton Rouge two days after...
Louisiana father and son suffer loss of both home and friend
A Youngsville man is speaking out about losing his home and friend in a fatal house fire. He says not only did his family lose everything in the fire, but he also lost a friend.
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you imagine parts of I-10 shut down to just one lane for a full year?. It was learned on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that’s the plan for a huge upcoming construction project. The slow, bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on I-10 is anything but pleasant. Relief...
brproud.com
Standout SU Lab student plays key role in community while staying on top of schoolwork
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Eighth grader, Bryson Addison keeps a busy schedule and shows no signs of slowing down. “I’m involved with my church, I do a lot of fundraising with the dance marathon at the hospital. I was the 2022 CMN Champion. I went to all the Walmarts, Sams, and high schools. I’m also president of my junior beta club,” Addison said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
A true family restaurant: For 44 years, customers have flocked to LeBlanc's for good food and fellowship
Her name has changed from LeBlanc to Waguespack, but it doesn't matter. Everyone still knows her as Ms. Barbara, the lady who always sits at the corner table at LeBlanc's Drive Inn. That is, when she's not taking orders behind the counter or helping out at the grill in the kitchen.
wbrz.com
Industrial gas company looking to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas
LIVINGSTON PARISH- Starting in October, surveyors will take a look at what is underneath Lake Maurepas using sound waves similar to sonar. "You're setting off little tiny seismic charges that send vibrations down to the earth and you're reading what comes back to see what sort of layers you have," Patrick Courreges with the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, said.
Smalls Sliders opens doors to Prairieville location this week
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge based cheeseburger joint, Smalls Sliders, is opening its doors to a brand new location in Ascension Parish this week. Located at 17329 Airline Highway in Prairieville, the restaurant opens for business on Thursday, Aug. 25. The eatery focuses specifically on cheeseburger sliders and has...
Photos: Louisiana woman used cardboard box to hide from cameras, break into dentist office
A burglar tried to conceal her identity using a big cardboard box to enter a Louisiana dentist's office
WAFB.com
Service Members Defrauded by Harris Jewelry, AG Jeff Landry Helps Recover $34.2 Million
Livingston Parish Council to discuss certain books in public libraries at next meeting. Members of the Livingston Parish Council will discuss certain books found in the parish library at its meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25. Man injured in N. 17th Street shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. A man was taken...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
brproud.com
Central PD looking for Rav4 that allegedly caused “extensive damage” to residence
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle. The featured image shows what CPD calls the “extensive damage” that a 2009-2012 white Toyota RAV4 allegedly left in its wake at a residence on Thursday morning. The accident...
wbrz.com
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank receives 40-ton donation after WBRZ report on critical need
BATON ROUGE - A local food bank received a massive donation of fresh and shelf-stable goods to help it keep up with unprecedented demand after a WBRZ report highlighting its needs gained traction. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank supplies goods to more than 100 food banks in 11 other...
Comments / 0