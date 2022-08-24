Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
wtva.com
VIDEO: Tupelo schools superintendent among top 5 paid public sector workers
A report released yesterday states that Tupelo Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou makes is the fifth highest paid public sector worker in Mississippi. Think tank says Tupelo schools chief among state's top 5 highest paid public sector workers. A report released Wednesday said Tupelo Public School District Superintendent...
wtva.com
Governor Reeves visits Tupelo, talks economic development
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Governor Tate Reeves, among other Mississippi leaders, visited Tupelo Wednesday to talk economic development. Local Mississippi leaders met with the Community Development Foundation in downtown Tupelo. They covered a wide range of topics, as opposed to just one focal point. Speakers included Governor Tate Reeves, State Senator...
wtva.com
Room to Room Furniture awarded $250 classroom grants
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local business is showing its appreciation for the hard work made by area teachers. Room to Room Furniture awarded $250 classroom grants to eight local teachers. Rachel Chrestman, DT Cox Elementary School, Pontotoc. Victoria Blake, Itawamba Agricultural High School, Fulton. Vanessa Washington, Guntown Middle School,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtva.com
Think tank says Tupelo schools chief among state's top 5 highest paid public sector workers
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A report released Wednesday said Tupelo Public School District Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou is the fifth highest paid public sector worker in Mississippi. Picou's salary is higher than what Gov. Tate Reeves makes. The governor earns $122,160 annually, and that will jump to $160,000 in...
wtva.com
Pontotoc community garden to help those who need it most
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - If you have a green thumb and love helping others, the City of Pontotoc is looking for you. The Mississippi Care organization has partnered with the City of Pontotoc to grow fresh fruits and vegetables in a new community garden. Any fresh fruits and vegetables are...
Louisville shocks No. 8 West Point with 24-14 win in season opener
LOUISVILLE — The Louisville Wildcats shook off two disappointing early drives on the way to a 24-14 win over West Point to shock the No. 8 Green Wave in the season opener for both teams. "I was feeling good early," said Xavier Hunt. "We got some young guys, but we are hungry." Their first drive for ...
wtva.com
Tupelo plays host to political fundraising by prominent politicians prior to 2023 election
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — It is a coincidence, but the two people talked about as the top potential candidates for governor in 2023 showed up in Tupelo this week to raise campaign money. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves had a fundraiser Wednesday. Democratic Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi
Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
wcbi.com
The shopping center in Starkville is almost open for the public
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people have passed it on highway 12 in Starkville watching and waiting. Triangle Crossing is almost ready to open; some stores are closer to Opening Day than others. Triangle Crossing will open soon, and developers expect the parking lot, and highway 12 to be full. The...
wtva.com
New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance
PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep capsules: West Point hosts Louisville in season opener
West Point football has a point to prove during the 2022 season after coming oh so close to another state championship last season. The Green Wave reached the state championship game against Picayune, losing 40-21, which snapped an 11-game winning streak. That all looks to change starting Friday night as they host Louisville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Friday Night Fever 2022 kicks off with Calhoun City vs. Houston
WTVA's Matt St. Jean was in Calhoun City for a regional rivalry game with Houston. He previewed the game and previewed the Caledonia Cavaliers with another episode of In the Trenches.
wtva.com
Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
wcbi.com
Unpaid fines could lead to a handful arrests in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- If you want to avoid going to jail in Macon, make sure your name is not on the list of old fines released by the police department. The Macon Police Department released a picture of people with old fines. The list shows the remaining balances due on...
wcbi.com
Columbus Businesses suffer from car break-ins in the area
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -There has been a rise in auto burglaries in Columbus lately, and police want car owners and businesses to remember the basics. It isn’t unusual to see a rise in crime during the summer as more people have more downtime. But during this time of the...
wtva.com
Pet of the Week - Blake
Blake is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Aug. 26, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $25. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
WLBT
Leake County residents call for action following flood damage
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - ”Only thing I got is the stuff I got on now. The rest of my stuff is all messed up,” Carthage resident S.L. Wilder claimed. Residents living in Leake County are struggling after record rainfall caused flooding in the area. “I haven’t seen that...
WTOK-TV
Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as it looks into the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Raymond Murrell, 50, died Sunday night while in custody. Murrell was in jail for 36 days...
wcbi.com
Truck caught on fire due to electrical issues, no injuries reported
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A vehicle fire on Highway 82 near the Communiversity and the GTR airport exit could have been worst for a truck driver hauling a load. A man headed east attempted to extinguish this truck when black smoke erupted. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department says...
Comments / 0