Bradenton, FL

snntv.com

Friday Football Fever: Week 1 - August 26th

SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - This week, the games counted for real. No more preparing and practicing, the time for talk was over, as crunch time arrived on the Suncoast. And as always when you match that pigskin itch with Friday Football Fever, it's a winning combination!. Suncoast Scoreboard:. Sebring 15, IMG...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Booker names Carl Williams Jr. new boys basketball coach

SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - The Booker High Tornadoes have found their new boys basketball coach, as they've hired Carl Williams Jr. Williams replaces Andre Johnson, who stepped down after one season to take a college coaching and player development position at Keiser University. Williams has coached boys and girls basketball programs in Sarasota and Manatee counties since 2005, compiling more than 200 victories at the varsity level.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Washington murder linked to the Suncoast

A Seattle man connected to a gruesome murder was found living in Sarasota. The victim, 33-year-old Shannon Reed, was decapitated in Seattle, Washington. Over a decade later, her killers are finally facing the consequences. Brandon Reeve was arrested in Sarasota on August 9th in connection to the 2005 murder. “It...
SARASOTA, FL
Dunedin, FL
Bradenton, FL
Dunedin, FL
Bradenton, FL
snntv.com

Deputies investigating two deaths in Venice

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is currently on the scene of a death investigation in the 800 block of E Seminole Drive in South Venice. Deputies say there are two deaths at the scene. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Lt. Brian James says deputies responded to the...
VENICE, FL
snntv.com

Honoring Gabby Petito one year after her death

NORTH PORT (SNN) - Saturday marks one year since Gabby Petito was murdered. Her family is hoping others will help keep Gabby's legacy alive on this somber anniversary. Her mother, Nicole Schmidt, is asking everyone to light up the night Saturday to honor those who lost their lives to domestic violence.
NORTH PORT, FL
snntv.com

JFCS to host a Push-up challenge for a cause

SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Get ready, get set, push up. A Suncoast organization is hosting a push-up challenge fundraiser and they need your help. JFCS of the Suncoast is one of the largest mental health and social service agencies in the area. “Unfortunately, there are more needs that we can...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

