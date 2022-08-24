SPOKANE, Wash. — Four people were shot early Saturday morning at Franklin Park in north Spokane, including one man who died, according to Spokane police. Police received several calls around 3:15 a.m. about a shooting in the parking lot off of Queen Avenue, near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. The park is located just off Division Street, across from NorthTown Mall.

