Four shot at Franklin Park in north Spokane, one dead
SPOKANE, Wash. — Four people were shot early Saturday morning at Franklin Park in north Spokane, including one man who died, according to Spokane police. Police received several calls around 3:15 a.m. about a shooting in the parking lot off of Queen Avenue, near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. The park is located just off Division Street, across from NorthTown Mall.
Spokane police investigating after woman attacked on Centennial Trail Wednesday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was attacked Wednesday morning on the Centennial Trial near Kendall Yards, according to the Spokane Police Department. She sustained apparent but non-life threatening injuries. SPD's Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating and should have more information to release soon. This is a developing story, check...
Shooting at Dutch Jake Park injures four Thursday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four people, including three teenagers, were put in the hospital Thursday morning after gunshots were reported at Dutch Jake Park. The three teens and one 40-year-old suffered gunshot wounds but the injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). SPD is still in the...
SPD arrests Centennial Trail assault suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect for an early morning attack on the Centennial Trail. Last Updated: Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help finding 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect, stemming from...
Woman attacked while walking in Kendall Yards, suspect arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Centennial Trail has been arrested. Spokane Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout for first-degree assault. He was found by the SPD violent crimes task force on Thursday afternoon. The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Olmsted Brothers Green Park in the Kendall Yards. The victim was out...
No one injured in Spokane Valley shooting, shooter at large
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are looking for a man who fired multiple shots in the area of 23rd Ave and S. Pines Rd early Thursday morning. No one was injured, but police did find a damaged car and shell casings near the scene. A victim told police he was out in the area around 2 a.m. searching for his...
SCSO identifies deputy that shot, killed wanted suspect in N. Spokane
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has identified the deputy who shot and injured a wanted suspect N. Spokane on Sunday.
Active investigation underway for early morning shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and S. Pines Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) responded to a reported shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Street early Thursday morning. At approximately 2 a.m., SVPD received a call from the victim who was searching the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Road for his lost dog.
Former Lincoln County sheriff sentenced for covering up son's crash
(The Center Square) - Former Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty this week to third-degree rendering criminal assistance, a charge stemming from his efforts to cover up his son’s alleged drinking and driving incident in 2021. Magers, who retired from his elected position in June, was sentenced Wednesday...
'I got the silver lining at the end of the rainbow' | Local family adopts husky rescued after No-Li truck crash
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The recent theft of a No-Li Brewery truck in Airway Heights led police to discover a husky dog that appeared to be malnourished. One week later, that dog is now happy with his new family. No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from...
Four people injured in shooting near west central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A shooting overnight in west central Spokane sent four people to the hospital. Three of the people who were shot were teenagers. KHQ isn’t aware of how they’re doing, but we do know that those teens are in a hospital as well as a 40-year-old.
Intersection at Francis and Florida closed due to crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently on the scene of a crash on E Francis Ave and N Florida St. The crash involved a car and motorcycle. One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. SPD has completely shut down traffic at the intersection and drivers should seek alternative routes. The incident is under investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Woman With Serious Injury From Grant County Rodeo Quickly Recovering
A woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury while competing at the Grant County Fair rodeo last weekend is making a quick recovery. Madison Alderman-Haas fell off her horse and struck her head on an arena post. She's been recovering at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, and has improved...
Spokane police closes off traffic at intersection of Francis and Florida after crash involving car and motorcycle
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently responding to what they describe as a serious collision involving a car and motorcycle. SPD says they are advising a traffic closure for the intersection of Francis Ave. at Florida St. This means that traffic will be completely shut down in that area.
City of Palouse Police Department Arrests 19-Year-Old Man in Child Molestation Case
PALOUSE - A 19-year-old Palouse man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Kaleb Gibler was investigated and arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department. Gibler was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax on Thursday night for felony 2nd degree child molestation. During his first appearance on Friday the prosecutor told the court that Gibler allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl.
Crews hold Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews held the Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres, with no structures lost overnight, according to Spokane County Fire District 10. The was reported Friday before 4:30 p.m. Crews worked on containing the fire through the night, and they plan to bring in additional brush trucks today. Level...
More crews coming in Saturday to battle Palisades Fire in west Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - More brush trucks are coming in Saturday to battle the difficult terrain and flames in the Palisades Park area just west of downtown Spokane.
Spokane to spend $700,000 to aid convicts, people facing eviction
(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane is seeking to spend federal pandemic relief funding on programs that offer assistance to people who are facing eviction or trying to get a job after incarceration. The city has allocated $300,000 of American Rescue Plan funds for eviction defense and education,...
