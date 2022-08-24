ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KREM2

Four shot at Franklin Park in north Spokane, one dead

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four people were shot early Saturday morning at Franklin Park in north Spokane, including one man who died, according to Spokane police. Police received several calls around 3:15 a.m. about a shooting in the parking lot off of Queen Avenue, near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. The park is located just off Division Street, across from NorthTown Mall.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Shooting at Dutch Jake Park injures four Thursday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. - Four people, including three teenagers, were put in the hospital Thursday morning after gunshots were reported at Dutch Jake Park. The three teens and one 40-year-old suffered gunshot wounds but the injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). SPD is still in the...
SPOKANE, WA
#Police#Violent Crime
KHQ Right Now

SPD arrests Centennial Trail assault suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect for an early morning attack on the Centennial Trail. Last Updated: Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help finding 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect, stemming from...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman attacked while walking in Kendall Yards, suspect arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Centennial Trail has been arrested. Spokane Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout for first-degree assault. He was found by the SPD violent crimes task force on Thursday afternoon. The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Olmsted Brothers Green Park in the Kendall Yards. The victim was out...
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Former Lincoln County sheriff sentenced for covering up son's crash

(The Center Square) - Former Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty this week to third-degree rendering criminal assistance, a charge stemming from his efforts to cover up his son’s alleged drinking and driving incident in 2021. Magers, who retired from his elected position in June, was sentenced Wednesday...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Four people injured in shooting near west central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A shooting overnight in west central Spokane sent four people to the hospital. Three of the people who were shot were teenagers. KHQ isn’t aware of how they’re doing, but we do know that those teens are in a hospital as well as a 40-year-old.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Intersection at Francis and Florida closed due to crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently on the scene of a crash on E Francis Ave and N Florida St. The crash involved a car and motorcycle. One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. SPD has completely shut down traffic at the intersection and drivers should seek alternative routes. The incident is under investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

City of Palouse Police Department Arrests 19-Year-Old Man in Child Molestation Case

PALOUSE - A 19-year-old Palouse man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Kaleb Gibler was investigated and arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department. Gibler was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax on Thursday night for felony 2nd degree child molestation. During his first appearance on Friday the prosecutor told the court that Gibler allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl.
PALOUSE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crews hold Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews held the Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres, with no structures lost overnight, according to Spokane County Fire District 10. The was reported Friday before 4:30 p.m. Crews worked on containing the fire through the night, and they plan to bring in additional brush trucks today. Level...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane to spend $700,000 to aid convicts, people facing eviction

(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane is seeking to spend federal pandemic relief funding on programs that offer assistance to people who are facing eviction or trying to get a job after incarceration. The city has allocated $300,000 of American Rescue Plan funds for eviction defense and education,...
SPOKANE, WA

