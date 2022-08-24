ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries

Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 150% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Lemonade just unveiled its latest and most advanced artificial intelligence model for pricing insurance premiums. The company's recent second quarter was one of its best ever in terms of financial results. One Wall Street investment firm predicts major upside in Lemonade stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
US News and World Report

Wall Street Ends Higher, With All Eyes on Jackson Hole

(Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in energy stocks and Intuit while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference this week. Boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq, Intuit Inc rallied almost 4% after the accounting software maker forecast upbeat fiscal 2023 revenue. After the bell,...
nationalinterest.org

Poll: Majority of Economists Expect Recession by Mid-2023

A whopping 72 percent of the economists surveyed are expecting that a recession will start by the middle of next year. A poll of nearly 200 National Association of Business Economics (NABE) members revealed on Monday that the Federal Reserve won’t be able to tame inflation without tipping the U.S. economy into a recession, according to a new Fox Business report.
Reuters

Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
BBC

Jerome Powell: US stock markets down after interest rate warning

Stock markets in the US ended the week sharply down following tough comments by the head of the country's central bank, the Federal Reserve. The bank's chairman, Jerome Powell, said the bank must continue to raise interest rates to stop inflation from becoming a permanent aspect of the US economy.
CNBC

Powell comments fuel 1,000-point market rout Friday as stocks slide for a second week

Stocks plummeted Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole speech the central bank won't back off in its fight against rapid inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,008.38 points, or 3.03%, to 32,283.40, with losses accelerating into the close. The S&P 500 fell 3.37% to 4,057.66, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 3.94% to 12,141.71.
AFP

Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight

Stocks slumped on Friday after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell pledged to act "forcefully" against soaring inflation in a battle that will be painful for American families and businesses. "While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Powell said.
cheddar.com

Wall Street Rallies as Countdown to Fed Speech Nears End

The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street, Thursday, Aug. 25, but major indexes remain in the red for the week. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File) Stocks rallied Thursday as the countdown clicked closer to zero for a...
srnnews.com

Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast

(Reuters) -Dell Technologies Inc joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday. Industry majors from Intel Corp to Lenovo Group have warned of a slump...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors eye lower Wall Street on Powell nerves

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures were indicating a lower open on Wall Street on Friday while world stocks were heading for a small drop on the week, as investors wait to see if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will indicate further rate hike pain. Investors have pared...
CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields are higher after Powell speech

Treasury yields were higher Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a speech on the central bank's tightening path. The 10-year Treasury yield traded at 3.032%, up less than 1 basis point. The 2-year rate rose less than 1 basis point to 3.382%. Treasurys. "While higher interest rates, slower...
NASDAQ

Invest for Volatility as Markets Plummet on Fed’s Inflation Stance

The highly anticipated speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Friday led to disappointment and a market drop-off into the close, with the major indexes closing down for a second week in a row. Powell reiterated the central bank’s fight against inflation, recommitting again to doing what is necessary to bring inflation back under control, reported CNBC.
