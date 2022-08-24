Read full article on original website
The stock market could still see a decade of the 'roaring 20's' despite high inflation and rising interest rates, according to UBS
The stock market could still experience a roaring 20's-like decade despite high inflation and rising interest rates, according to UBS. That's an unpopular view given that many on Wall Street are still worried about the potential for 1970's-like stagflation. "The rest of this decade will very likely look very different...
CNBC
Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries
Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 150% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Lemonade just unveiled its latest and most advanced artificial intelligence model for pricing insurance premiums. The company's recent second quarter was one of its best ever in terms of financial results. One Wall Street investment firm predicts major upside in Lemonade stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
US News and World Report
Wall Street Ends Higher, With All Eyes on Jackson Hole
(Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in energy stocks and Intuit while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference this week. Boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq, Intuit Inc rallied almost 4% after the accounting software maker forecast upbeat fiscal 2023 revenue. After the bell,...
The surging dollar will drop next year as the US slips into recession and the Fed cuts interest rates, Wells Fargo says
The dollar is set to fall in 2023 as the US enters recession and the Fed cuts rates, Wells Fargo said. The bank's economists expect the dollar's surge to continue this year as interest rates rise further. But Wells Fargo is expecting Fed rate cuts in 2023 that should push...
nationalinterest.org
Poll: Majority of Economists Expect Recession by Mid-2023
A whopping 72 percent of the economists surveyed are expecting that a recession will start by the middle of next year. A poll of nearly 200 National Association of Business Economics (NABE) members revealed on Monday that the Federal Reserve won’t be able to tame inflation without tipping the U.S. economy into a recession, according to a new Fox Business report.
Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia
Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
CNBC
Dow closes 300 points higher, extends rally to second day ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped Thursday, extending a two-day rally ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. The Dow spiked 322.55 points, or 0.98%, to 33,291.78, with gains accelerating in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 jumped 1.41% to 4,199.12, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.67% to 12,639.27.
BBC
Jerome Powell: US stock markets down after interest rate warning
Stock markets in the US ended the week sharply down following tough comments by the head of the country's central bank, the Federal Reserve. The bank's chairman, Jerome Powell, said the bank must continue to raise interest rates to stop inflation from becoming a permanent aspect of the US economy.
CNBC
Powell comments fuel 1,000-point market rout Friday as stocks slide for a second week
Stocks plummeted Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole speech the central bank won't back off in its fight against rapid inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,008.38 points, or 3.03%, to 32,283.40, with losses accelerating into the close. The S&P 500 fell 3.37% to 4,057.66, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 3.94% to 12,141.71.
Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight
Stocks slumped on Friday after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell pledged to act "forcefully" against soaring inflation in a battle that will be painful for American families and businesses. "While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Powell said.
cheddar.com
Wall Street Rallies as Countdown to Fed Speech Nears End
The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street, Thursday, Aug. 25, but major indexes remain in the red for the week. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File) Stocks rallied Thursday as the countdown clicked closer to zero for a...
Investors see a lower probability of a 75-basis-point rate hike in September after Fed Chair's Powell speech at Jackson Hole
Investors on Friday were pricing in a more dovish outlook for the Fed's September rate hike. The CME FedWatch tool showed a 45.5% probability of a 50-basis-point hike after Powell's Jackson Hole speech, up from 36% a day earlier. At the same time, the probability of a rate increase of...
srnnews.com
Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast
(Reuters) -Dell Technologies Inc joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday. Industry majors from Intel Corp to Lenovo Group have warned of a slump...
Dow shaved over 1,000 points after Jerome Powell's hawkish Jackson Hole speech
The Nasdaq Composite saw the steepest losses on Friday. It closed down by nearly 4%. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average declined sharply
Stock Market Today - 8/26: Stocks Nose-Dive On Hawkish Jackson Hole Speech From Fed Chair Powell
U.S. stocks slumped sharply lower Friday, with the biggest single-day decline for the S&P 500 in more than six weeks, as investors picked through details of further interest rate hike signaling from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Speaking as part of a keynote address to the Kansas City Fed's annual...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors eye lower Wall Street on Powell nerves
LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures were indicating a lower open on Wall Street on Friday while world stocks were heading for a small drop on the week, as investors wait to see if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will indicate further rate hike pain. Investors have pared...
CNBC
U.S. Treasury yields are higher after Powell speech
Treasury yields were higher Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a speech on the central bank's tightening path. The 10-year Treasury yield traded at 3.032%, up less than 1 basis point. The 2-year rate rose less than 1 basis point to 3.382%. Treasurys. "While higher interest rates, slower...
NASDAQ
Invest for Volatility as Markets Plummet on Fed’s Inflation Stance
The highly anticipated speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Friday led to disappointment and a market drop-off into the close, with the major indexes closing down for a second week in a row. Powell reiterated the central bank’s fight against inflation, recommitting again to doing what is necessary to bring inflation back under control, reported CNBC.
Fed's Mester: no 'lean' on size of Sept rate hike, depends on inflation
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 27 (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester on Saturday said she would base her decision on whether to back a third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month on U.S. inflation data, not the closely-watched jobs report.
