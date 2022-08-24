ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalon, PA

MAHOOD HOLDS THE “MIKE”

BOARDMAN, OH- Spartan’s Senior linebacker and tight end Jared Mahood sat down with Steve Leslie at Cocca’s Pizza to discuss his career at Boardman. Mahood was a second team All-AAC selection last year on defense. Mahood was atop the team in total tackles last season for the Spartans, and will be a key contributor on both sides of the ball.
BROOKFIELD PULLS OFF HUGE COMEBACK

CAMPBELL OH- Brookfield coming off their district runner up season found themselves in a early hole against Campbell. Facing a 2-0 deficit in the match, the Warriors rattled off 3 sets in a row to win the match in 5. (21-25 21-25 25-13 27-25 15-12) Lauren Shingledecker put together a...
YSU Basketball: Calhoun agrees to five-year contract extension

Youngstown State Men's Basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun will continue to lead the program for the forseeable future. He agreed to a five-year deal that will extend him through the 2026-2027 season. Under Calhoun, the Penguins have strung together three straight winning seasons. The 52 wins recorded during that span match the most in program history.
Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits

Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
Youngstown area autumn frost and freeze guide

(WKBN) – Though we aren’t seeing it on the thermometers right now, hints of fall are starting to pop up. Kids are heading back to school, our amount of daylight is shortening, you can find fall decorations in stores, and pumpkin spice lattes are creeping back onto coffee shop menus.
Fall Into FUN: 2022’s Must-Do Fall Events in Youngstown, Ohio!

Gather ‘round the fire and get the hot dogs and s’mores ready, because fall is almost here!. Youngstown, Ohio (and the Mahoning Valley in general) is a must-visit location when it comes to fall-themed family-friendly events and unique activities! We’ve got world-class farmers markets, nationally recognized corn mazes, and much more! So grab your calendar, and start planning all the fun things you want to be a part of this fall season!
Local high school football team facing fallout after alleged hazing incident

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A hazing investigation has led to severe consequences for the Mohawk Warriors football team. All practices, games and events for both the varsity and junior varsity teams are “inactive” and on hold until at least Aug. 28 while the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office investigates the hazing allegations. That means Friday’s first home game against Union is also canceled.
Annual Band Jam Comes To Cooper’s Lake This Weekend

The 9th Annual Band Jam and Grass Roots Music Festival officially kicks off tomorrow with a special event in Slippery Rock. A Singer-Songwriter “In the Round” gathering is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cooper’s Lake Campground. This free of charge event will include at least...
Identify our newest antique metal tool

We had several guesses come in on Item No. 1222 that we revealed last week — rope maker, used for restringing line on fishing reels, apple peeler and a sharpener for sickle bar mowers. Richard Bader, Middletown, New York, agrees it is used in rope making. He said it...
8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
Hometown Hero: Yoga teacher brings wellness to community

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – In this weeks Hometown Hero segment, we’re recognizing Gina Chance, a yoga instructor who is dedicated to bettering people’s minds and bodies. Two times a week, Gina Chance comes out to Mineral Ridge High School to teach football players yoga and stretching...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH

