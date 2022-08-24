Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Schedule change for upcoming Ursuline-Farrell game
The upcoming high school football battle between Ursuline and Farrell has been moved back a day due to a shortage of game officials.
ysnlive.com
MAHOOD HOLDS THE “MIKE”
BOARDMAN, OH- Spartan’s Senior linebacker and tight end Jared Mahood sat down with Steve Leslie at Cocca’s Pizza to discuss his career at Boardman. Mahood was a second team All-AAC selection last year on defense. Mahood was atop the team in total tackles last season for the Spartans, and will be a key contributor on both sides of the ball.
ysnlive.com
BROOKFIELD PULLS OFF HUGE COMEBACK
CAMPBELL OH- Brookfield coming off their district runner up season found themselves in a early hole against Campbell. Facing a 2-0 deficit in the match, the Warriors rattled off 3 sets in a row to win the match in 5. (21-25 21-25 25-13 27-25 15-12) Lauren Shingledecker put together a...
WFMJ.com
YSU Basketball: Calhoun agrees to five-year contract extension
Youngstown State Men's Basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun will continue to lead the program for the forseeable future. He agreed to a five-year deal that will extend him through the 2026-2027 season. Under Calhoun, the Penguins have strung together three straight winning seasons. The 52 wins recorded during that span match the most in program history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mohawk football players hire lawyer amid investigation
Western Pennsylvania Attorney Dallas Hartman says he's representing two freshman football players who Hartman says may have been among the most "severe" victims stemming from allegations of potentially unlawful activity at Lawrence County's Mohawk High School.
Eleven Warriors
Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits
Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
Setup begins for another year of the Canfield Fair
On Thursday, setup started around the Canfield Fairgrounds, from carnival rides to food vendors. Many are in their usual places.
27 First News
Youngstown area autumn frost and freeze guide
(WKBN) – Though we aren’t seeing it on the thermometers right now, hints of fall are starting to pop up. Kids are heading back to school, our amount of daylight is shortening, you can find fall decorations in stores, and pumpkin spice lattes are creeping back onto coffee shop menus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
youngstownlive.com
Fall Into FUN: 2022’s Must-Do Fall Events in Youngstown, Ohio!
Gather ‘round the fire and get the hot dogs and s’mores ready, because fall is almost here!. Youngstown, Ohio (and the Mahoning Valley in general) is a must-visit location when it comes to fall-themed family-friendly events and unique activities! We’ve got world-class farmers markets, nationally recognized corn mazes, and much more! So grab your calendar, and start planning all the fun things you want to be a part of this fall season!
Longtime WKBN anchor named to Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame
The Youngstown Press Club announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class.
Local high school football team facing fallout after alleged hazing incident
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A hazing investigation has led to severe consequences for the Mohawk Warriors football team. All practices, games and events for both the varsity and junior varsity teams are “inactive” and on hold until at least Aug. 28 while the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office investigates the hazing allegations. That means Friday’s first home game against Union is also canceled.
butlerradio.com
Annual Band Jam Comes To Cooper’s Lake This Weekend
The 9th Annual Band Jam and Grass Roots Music Festival officially kicks off tomorrow with a special event in Slippery Rock. A Singer-Songwriter “In the Round” gathering is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cooper’s Lake Campground. This free of charge event will include at least...
Mohawk school district returns to class amid hazing allegations against a high school football team
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The first day of school for Mohawk students in Lawrence County was a difficult one. The JV and Varsity football team seasons are on hold. Games and events are canceled, and rumors are swirling. “It’s shocking you know, to hear that things like that are...
Farm and Dairy
Identify our newest antique metal tool
We had several guesses come in on Item No. 1222 that we revealed last week — rope maker, used for restringing line on fishing reels, apple peeler and a sharpener for sickle bar mowers. Richard Bader, Middletown, New York, agrees it is used in rope making. He said it...
Canfield firm earns magazine’s successful business list
A big honor for a local business. The staff with 898 Marketing in Canfield recently learned they were included in "Inc. Magazine's" annual list of the nation's top 5,000 most successful privately-owned companies.
Woman charged after gun found in bathroom at Struthers football game
A woman who told police that she took a gun to a football game in Struthers out of fear of a family member is facing weapons charges.
Men welcome Youngstown students back to school
It's a way for men to show students there are people who care about them and are rooting for them.
Injuries reported in Canfield crash
Authorities say serious injuries were reported in a crash that happened Thursday afternoon in Canfield.
8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
WYTV.com
Hometown Hero: Yoga teacher brings wellness to community
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – In this weeks Hometown Hero segment, we’re recognizing Gina Chance, a yoga instructor who is dedicated to bettering people’s minds and bodies. Two times a week, Gina Chance comes out to Mineral Ridge High School to teach football players yoga and stretching...
