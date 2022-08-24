Read full article on original website
Route 440 construction in Hudson County delayed until Monday morning
Construction on Route 440 in Hudson County that was supposed to begin Friday night has been pushed back to Monday morning around 10 a.m.
msn.com
Developer says deal to remake Newark hospital into high school is off
A developer who agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district said Friday that the deal was off, and he would convert the building into apartments instead. “The lease is void,” developer Albert Nigri told NJ Advance Media in a...
hudsoncountyview.com
Route 440 emergency sewer line repairs in Jersey City won’t begin until Monday at 10 a.m.
The Route 440 emergency sewer line repairs that were originally slated to begin yesterday now won’t start until Monday at 10 a.m. Route 440 will be closed in both directions, northbound from Route 185 (Bayonne) to Danforth Avenue and southbound from Communipaw Avenue to Route 185, the Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority announced last night.
Spotlight New Jersey: Beyond the Classroom Shop in Paterson
New Jersey's sales tax holiday on school supplies is underway. Beyond the Classroom Shop in Paterson is the city's first and only school supply store. Owners Jayvon and Brittany-Boddie Blackmon joined Della Crews on Spotlight New Jersey.
theobserver.com
Routes 1&9 Truck will be closed and detoured this weekend between Kearny and Newark
Beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 and continuing until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, NJDOT’s contractor, I.E.W. Construction., is scheduled to close and detour northbound lanes on Route 1&9 Truck at the Bridge across the Passaic River. The closure will allow the contractor to install barrier sliding plates on the parapet of the moveable bridge. The following detour will be in place:
N.J. wedding venue blaze hit 4-alarms after guests were safely evacuated
Firefighters from New Jersey and New York aggressively fought to contain a four-alarm fire that broke out Thursday night at The Rockleigh wedding venue in Bergen County. No injuries were reported, authorities said. “Crews made an aggressive fire attack from both interior and exterior (with) ladders to the top floor,”...
Less is enough with cannabis stores; Letter nailed it re blaming the messenger; Silence condones DeGise hit-run; Opposing views on Turnpike expansion | Letters
In Bayonne, cannabis retail is confined to highway commercial locations. They are allowing only two cannabis retail. I spoke to a Bayonne official and learned they consulted with officials in Colorado who explained that the biggest issue was people buying and smoking right outside the store. Jersey City is already...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City to kickoff ‘rescue mapping’ effort to combat food waste and insecurity
Jersey City has announced a “rescue mapping” effort to combat food waste and food insecurity by rescuing it from local businesses, the findings of which will be shared with other cities around the nation. “These types of innovative partnerships highlight Jersey City’s ability to use dignity as a...
Site of Hoboken fatal fire headed for demolition and new life as condo building
After a dark period, the Hoboken Chambord buildings will soon begin another transformation. The interconnected commercial buildings that was once served as a My-T-Fine pudding factory will soon undergo partial demolition and a redevelopment that was planned months before it was ravaged by a multi-day fatal fire in December.
Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
msn.com
NYC Restaurants Ordered Closed Aug. 20 - 26
NEW YORK — Evidence of vermin, contaminated food storage areas and improper use of utensils are just a few of the reasons restaurants across the city have dirty little secrets they'd rather not share. But New York City's Health Department is uncovering what happens behind the scenes. Every year,...
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year Reagan Reese...
Wedding guests evacuated as multi-alarm blaze burns at N.J. venue
UPDATE: N.J. wedding venue blaze hit 4-alarms after guests were safely evacuated. Wedding guests were forced to evacuate Thursday night as a multi-alarm fire broke out at a venue, sending thick smoke billowing from the building in Bergen County, authorities said. Police received reports of smoke at The Rockleigh venue...
msn.com
I took a Greyhound bus from New York City to Montréal 4 times this year to avoid airports. It's cheaper and less stressful than flying.
I took a Greyhound bus from New York City to Montréal 4 times this year to avoid airports. It's cheaper and less stressful than flying. I took a Greyhound bus from NYC to Montréal four times this spring and summer to avoid airport chaos. On my most recent...
Several roads to be closed in Newark Sunday for MTV Video Music Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards will return to the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday – and this means some road closures.
N.J. teen carries on tradition of ancient Indian dance, a point of pride in her community
Since the age of 4, Radha Pandya, 17, of Edison, has been perfecting a 3,000-year-old Indian dance to continue the legacy of her culture and ensure it is passed down for generations to come. The dance is a culmination of Pandya’s 13 years of practicing Bharatanatyam, the ancient classical dance...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: TRUCK VS POLE WITH ROAD CLOSURES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a truck struck a pole on Cedar Grove Avenue and Pheasant Lane. Police have Cedar Grove blocked off from Edken to Pheasant Lane. Avoid the area.
They are quiet, green and convenient but not all Jersey Shore towns are hopping aboard low-speed vehicles
Before you see the white and blue “Welcome to Lavallette” sign, you may notice another larger one in front of it. “No Low Speed Vehicles!” it flashes as cars, cyclists, and joggers amble by on a sunny Saturday afternoon.
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured at Toms River shopping center, officials say
One man died and two others were injured in a shooting at a Toms River shopping center early Saturday morning, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Toms River Police Department said in a statement. The unidentified man who was killed was 29 years old. A 25-year-old and another 29-year-old...
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
