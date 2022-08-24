ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

Route 440 emergency sewer line repairs in Jersey City won’t begin until Monday at 10 a.m.

The Route 440 emergency sewer line repairs that were originally slated to begin yesterday now won’t start until Monday at 10 a.m. Route 440 will be closed in both directions, northbound from Route 185 (Bayonne) to Danforth Avenue and southbound from Communipaw Avenue to Route 185, the Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority announced last night.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

Routes 1&9 Truck will be closed and detoured this weekend between Kearny and Newark

Beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 and continuing until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, NJDOT’s contractor, I.E.W. Construction., is scheduled to close and detour northbound lanes on Route 1&9 Truck at the Bridge across the Passaic River. The closure will allow the contractor to install barrier sliding plates on the parapet of the moveable bridge. The following detour will be in place:
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Less is enough with cannabis stores; Letter nailed it re blaming the messenger; Silence condones DeGise hit-run; Opposing views on Turnpike expansion | Letters

In Bayonne, cannabis retail is confined to highway commercial locations. They are allowing only two cannabis retail. I spoke to a Bayonne official and learned they consulted with officials in Colorado who explained that the biggest issue was people buying and smoking right outside the store. Jersey City is already...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
msn.com

NYC Restaurants Ordered Closed Aug. 20 - 26

NEW YORK — Evidence of vermin, contaminated food storage areas and improper use of utensils are just a few of the reasons restaurants across the city have dirty little secrets they'd rather not share. But New York City's Health Department is uncovering what happens behind the scenes. Every year,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TRUCK VS POLE WITH ROAD CLOSURES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a truck struck a pole on Cedar Grove Avenue and Pheasant Lane. Police have Cedar Grove blocked off from Edken to Pheasant Lane. Avoid the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

