Beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 and continuing until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, NJDOT’s contractor, I.E.W. Construction., is scheduled to close and detour northbound lanes on Route 1&9 Truck at the Bridge across the Passaic River. The closure will allow the contractor to install barrier sliding plates on the parapet of the moveable bridge. The following detour will be in place:

KEARNY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO