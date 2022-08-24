WARREN, Pa. – Your Daily Local and D9and10Sports will be video broadcasting the Oil City at Warren football game on Friday, Aug. 26. This season-opening District 10 Region 4 clash will be the first on the new turf at War Memorial Field and features a rematch from a pair of teams that put on a classic in 2021. Oil City took an 18-0 halftime lead in that game only to see Warren storm back for a thrilling 21-18 victory.

WARREN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO