Trifecta game: Chambers’ 3 TD day lifts Farrell by North East
Brandon Chambers scored in three different ways for Farrell in their season opening win over North East.
Week 1 ’22 Football Recaps: Brockway Edges Kane, Hays Scores 4 TDs as DuBois Tops Karns City; Additional Exciting Games
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Trailing by two touchdowns midway through the second quarter, Brockway scored three straight touchdowns on its way to a 28-25 win over visiting Kane. The Rovers (1-0) were down 19-6 following a Ricky Zampogna 22-yard touchdown run for Kane with 5:47 to go before halftime. But...
YDL, D9and10Sports to Video Broadcast Oil City at Warren Football Friday
WARREN, Pa. – Your Daily Local and D9and10Sports will be video broadcasting the Oil City at Warren football game on Friday, Aug. 26. This season-opening District 10 Region 4 clash will be the first on the new turf at War Memorial Field and features a rematch from a pair of teams that put on a classic in 2021. Oil City took an 18-0 halftime lead in that game only to see Warren storm back for a thrilling 21-18 victory.
WATCH LIVE: Oil City at Warren Football
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network as Oil City travels to Warren for a District 10, Region 4 season-opening clash. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call from War Memorial Field in Warren. The game can be watched below or on our YouTube or Facebook channels.
Sheffield Drops Season-Opener at Bucktail
RENOVO, Pa. – A slow start and loss of several key starters due to Covid were more than Sheffield could overcome as the Wolverines dropped their season opener at Bucktail, 42-12, on Friday. “Give all the credit to the kids,” said Sheffield Head Coach Mike Barr of his team...
Knights Open Season with Stiff Road Test at Cochranton
COCHRANTON, Pa. – Two teams with high expectations following successful 2021 campaigns will get to set the tone for their respective seasons when Eisenhower travels to Cochranton for the season-opener Friday. The Knights and Cardinals were both playoff teams a year ago. Both fell to eventual D10 champion Reynolds...
Eisenhower Defense Dominates in Opening Victory Over Cochranton
COCHRANTON, Pa. – Benji Bauer rushed for 134 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns as Eisenhower blanked Cochranton, 41-0. The Eisenhower defense held the Cardinals to 14 yards of total offense until the final three plays of the game, a terrific start to the season for a Knights’ team with lofty goals.
YDL, JB Graphics Teaming up for Generational Wealth Management Extra Point Postgame Show
WARREN, Pa. – Yourdailylocal, llc, the parent company of Your Daily Local and D9and10Sports, and JB Graphics are proud to announce the creation of a new weekly high school football postgame show. The Generational Wealth Management Extra Point Show with JB Graphics on the YDL Sports Network is a...
Die-Hards: Erie Native Dellquan Warren Recaps Summer, Recent Pitt Visit
Earlier this week, class-of-2024 guard Dellquan Warren took an unofficial visit to Pitt after wrapping up his strong summer of play with Wildcat Select. Warren went viral, earned offers, and earned a four-star ranking this summer, blowing up onto the national recruiting scene. Shortly after his trip to Pitt, he caught up with PSN and broke down the visit, answered questions about potentially playing college ball in Western PA, and spoke about his relationship with current Panther William Jeffress.
814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
Photos: Parade of Sail returns to Presque Isle Bay
Did you miss the Parade of Sail on Aug. 25? Here are some photos from the Tall Ships Erie Festival parade.
Era Ends in Bemus Point, NY: 142 Years in the Family
Hotel Lenhart defied the odds. When George Anson Johnston, Jr. died in 2001, management of the Hotel Lenhart passed to his niece and nephew, Bebe Johnston and John Lenhart Johnston, Jr. and John’s wife Deborah, from the third generation to the fourth. Bebe and John’s parents, John and Jane Johnston, managed the hotel with George until they passed away in 1999 and 2000. Only three percent of family-owned businesses survive into the fourth generation.
Customer files complaint with state over change in account with “guaranteed” 6 percent interest rate
A Northwest Bank customer is afraid he will be rooked by his longtime bank, but a bank official said customers can rest assured their interest rates will not decrease. T. Lyle Ferderber of Middlesex Township said his wife invested in a Celebration Passbook Savings account at Northwest Bank in the 1990s.
Gannon University President Keith Taylor to Step Down
Gannon University president Keith Taylor is stepping down. He made the announcement during a community meeting Friday. President Taylor is Gannon's seventh president. The university said the search for his successor is being initiated. In the meantime, Taylor will lead the Golden Knights until June 30, 2023.
Warren County Career Center Awarded $117k in State Funding
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Career Center is getting a major lift. Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Warren County Career Center through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce Warren County School District high school students to the manufacturing industry as an alternative to the traditional higher education path.
Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
Black Bear Spotted by Olean Applebee’s
A Black Bear was spotted behind the dumpster at Applebee’s in Olean Thursday night. Alderman John Crawford warned the public through his Facebook account to be careful around the Gargoyle Park area due to a “decent sized” bear in the area. Crawford has already alerted the Department...
Three, all 80+, flown to UPMC after Elk County crash
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people, ranging from 82 to 84 years old, were flown to the hospital after a head-on crash in Elk County Friday morning, state police report. On Friday morning, Aug. 26, at around 9:16 a.m., a husband and wife from St. Marys were traveling in a Chevy Impala on Million […]
Second Annual Koi Drag Racing Show Takes Place at the Crawford County Fair
The Crawford County Fair drew in a big crowd Wednesday night, as visitors took in the second annual Koi Drag Racing show at the fairgrounds. The racing group brought dirt drag racing to the fair with all different kinds of vehicles hitting the track. Drivers entertained the crowd with their...
Mighty Fine Donuts to Temporarily Shut Down
There are just a few more days left for donut lovers to pick up some sweet treats from one of Erie's favorite morning spots. For the second time this year, Mighty Fine Donuts will temporarily shut down for two weeks starting Monday. The owner and main donut maker is having...
