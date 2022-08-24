ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
hoosieragtoday.com

Indiana’s Corn Checkoff Program Celebrates 15 Years

The Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC), the state’s corn checkoff program, celebrated its 15th anniversary with a variety of farm industry leaders, lawmakers and corn growers on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. In 2007, after years of debate in the Indiana General Assembly, then-Gov. Mitch Daniels signed the Indiana Corn...
INDIANA STATE
Journal Review

The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville

I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Illinois State
Montgomery County, IN
Government
City
Tippecanoe, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
County
Montgomery County, IN
City
Crawfordsville, IN
readthereporter.com

200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede

Take part in community events & support local businesses. The legend of the Great Squirrel Stampede will be commemorated this fall with fun activities that also provide a sneak preview to the upcoming 2023 Hamilton County Bicentennial. Residents and visitors can enjoy countywide, squirrel-themed events and support local businesses that...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Beyond the buses at Hamilton Heights

Featured speakers at Saturday’s Cicero Kiwanis Club meeting enthusiastically and optimistically greeted their audience, despite it being 7:30 a.m. on a non-workday and barely into the 2022-23 academic year. After all, scheduling Hamilton Heights’ buses, drivers, aides (if needed), and routes amid a nationwide bus driver shortage could have...
CICERO, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H#Showman#The Supreme Champion
WLFI.com

White County buys new Community Corrections building

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Last week the White County Commissioners bought the building at 306 North Main Street in Monticello. It will soon be the new Community Corrections building. It was purchased from Bayer Crop Science LP for $980,000 according to County documents. "Every ounce of space [at...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
WSOC Charlotte

Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
eaglecountryonline.com

Recent Study Ranks Indiana’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts

(Undated) – A recent study ranks the most and least equitable school districts in Indiana. Wallet Hub released their findings on Tuesday. The personal finance website scored the equitability of each school district in the state based on average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Hamilton Southeastern Schools apologize for poster hung in classroom

Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster was hung up in...
FISHERS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — New Information About Sunday’s Fatal Auto Accident

Investigators in Vigo County say the ISU students who were involved in that fatal accident early Sunday were coming back from a house party in Bloomington. Published reports say one of the two surviving victims told police they’d been drinking. Their car, a 2008 Toyota Camry, left the road...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

New Fishers business focuses on stretching

A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
FISHERS, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

How Indiana Farmers Benefit from $100 Million in Biofuel Infrastructure Investments

$100 million in biofuel infrastructure grants from the USDA are being offered to increase the availability of ethanol and biodiesel across the U.S. Helena Jette, Biofuels Director with the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and the Indiana Soybean Alliance, says that investment will ultimately benefit Indiana’s corn and soybean farmers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy