‘Freedom is not free’: Mother of late Logansport Marine speaks out year later
Friday marks one year since a Logansport native was killed in Afghanistan. Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez was one of thirteen military members killed in an airport bombing in Kabul.
hoosieragtoday.com
Indiana’s Corn Checkoff Program Celebrates 15 Years
The Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC), the state’s corn checkoff program, celebrated its 15th anniversary with a variety of farm industry leaders, lawmakers and corn growers on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. In 2007, after years of debate in the Indiana General Assembly, then-Gov. Mitch Daniels signed the Indiana Corn...
INDOT: SR 28 project deadline a month behind schedule
INDOT says the project is going to add right and left turn lanes as well as reconstructing the city's storm water system. The project is now set to be completed in November.
Journal Review
The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville
I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
readthereporter.com
200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede
Take part in community events & support local businesses. The legend of the Great Squirrel Stampede will be commemorated this fall with fun activities that also provide a sneak preview to the upcoming 2023 Hamilton County Bicentennial. Residents and visitors can enjoy countywide, squirrel-themed events and support local businesses that...
Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter
A Greenwood man has reached an agreement to avoid prosecution after admitting to entering another hotel guest’s room and taking her credit cards in March 2022.
Former staffers think Daniels would ‘unite’ Indiana
Mitch Daniels for governor? Two former staffers think that the third time’s the charm for the former governor as he moves on from his role as Purdue president at the beginning of 2023. Christie Luther Hurst and Ben Ledo recently formed “Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch 2024,” a political action...
readthereporter.com
Beyond the buses at Hamilton Heights
Featured speakers at Saturday’s Cicero Kiwanis Club meeting enthusiastically and optimistically greeted their audience, despite it being 7:30 a.m. on a non-workday and barely into the 2022-23 academic year. After all, scheduling Hamilton Heights’ buses, drivers, aides (if needed), and routes amid a nationwide bus driver shortage could have...
WLFI.com
White County buys new Community Corrections building
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Last week the White County Commissioners bought the building at 306 North Main Street in Monticello. It will soon be the new Community Corrections building. It was purchased from Bayer Crop Science LP for $980,000 according to County documents. "Every ounce of space [at...
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
Fox 59
Indiana Bacon Festival? Say less
Hey bacon fans! Head to Delphi this weekend for the Indiana Bacon Festival. YUM!
WIBC.com
Back on the Right Path – Inside the Boone County Justice Center
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Jail can be a tough place filled with some tough people, but some people are just on the wrong path and need some help. An expansion of the Boone County Justice Center aims to do just that. “We’re focusing our entire project on rehabilitation,” says...
eaglecountryonline.com
Recent Study Ranks Indiana’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts
(Undated) – A recent study ranks the most and least equitable school districts in Indiana. Wallet Hub released their findings on Tuesday. The personal finance website scored the equitability of each school district in the state based on average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
hoosieragtoday.com
Northeastern Indiana Crops in Good Shape, Despite Challenging Weather Conditions
How are corn and soybean crops coming along near the cities of Marion, Decatur and Fort Wayne? Luke Hesterman with the Specialty Hybrids team, who is based out of Allen County, says he likes what he’s seeing of the corn and soybean crops across northeastern Indiana. “We feel very...
hoosieragtoday.com
Beck’s Practical Farm Research on Display at Becknology Days Through Saturday
A large crowd enjoyed the opening day of Becknology Days yesterday at the Beck’s Hybrids headquarters in Atlanta, Indiana. Growers traveled from all over Indiana and beyond to hear about the latest data and insights from Beck’s Practical Farm Research. “We get our best ideas from growers…We want...
95.3 MNC
Hamilton Southeastern Schools apologize for poster hung in classroom
Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster was hung up in...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — New Information About Sunday’s Fatal Auto Accident
Investigators in Vigo County say the ISU students who were involved in that fatal accident early Sunday were coming back from a house party in Bloomington. Published reports say one of the two surviving victims told police they’d been drinking. Their car, a 2008 Toyota Camry, left the road...
Current Publishing
New Fishers business focuses on stretching
A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
hoosieragtoday.com
How Indiana Farmers Benefit from $100 Million in Biofuel Infrastructure Investments
$100 million in biofuel infrastructure grants from the USDA are being offered to increase the availability of ethanol and biodiesel across the U.S. Helena Jette, Biofuels Director with the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and the Indiana Soybean Alliance, says that investment will ultimately benefit Indiana’s corn and soybean farmers.
Man dies in crash on I-465 entrance ramp on Indy's southwest side
A man has died in a crash early Thursday on an entrance ramp to Interstate 465 on the city's southwest side, officials say.
