Standoff suspect arrested after holding woman hostage in Northwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA — After a six hour stand-off, a woman who was held hostage inside of a home Friday night is now safe and the suspect has been arrested. It happened at a home on Bridgeport Drive in Northwest Atlanta, not far from I-285 and Bolton Road. Overnight, investigators told...
2 teens arrested, 1 on the run after 16-year-old murdered in Suwanee
SUWANEE, Ga. — Two teenagers are in custody and Suwanee police are searching for a third after a 16-year-old was murdered last month. Police say the responded to the Residences at McGinnis apartment complex located off of McGinnis Ferry Road on July 19. Once at the complex, they found...
Teen arrested after 17-year-old shot near UGA campus, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — A teenager was shot just a block away from the University of Georgia, Athens-Clarke County police say. Officers were called to Clayton Street near Jackson Street, which is a block from UGA’s famed arch, at 11 p.m. on Thursday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Authorities believe human remains belong to missing man, arrest his brother: GBI
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Dahlonega man has been arrested on a murder charge after human remains, believed to be his brother's, were found in Lumpkin County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI leaders said its agents along with investigators from the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office and...
A Gwinnett County family wants their dog back after video shows a couple stealing it
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County family wants their puppy back after they say a couple stole it right out the front of their driveway two weeks ago. The Lawrenceville family says they don’t know the identity of the couple videoed taking their eight-week-old Patterdale Terrier on Aug. 13.
nowhabersham.com
Authorities arrest missing man’s brother after finding human remains
Authorities in North Georgia have made an arrest with possible ties to last year’s disappearance of a Lumpkin County man. Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega is charged with murder following the discovery of human remains. The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office and GBI, along with the Department of...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County family says they were scammed out of nearly $50,000 by pool builder
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - When Shaun and Sara Page moved to Cobb County more than a year ago, they came with a plan. "We moved here wanting to build our dream home and our dream pool," Sara said. They got the home, but the pool quickly became a problem. The...
accesswdun.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning in Barrow County. According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local agencies assisted in the investigation to identify a suspect in the case where a white male was found laying on the ground in the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. Paul Duncan, 52 of Buford, was identified as the victim.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for Whitehall Forest Court murder arrested
ATLANTA - A man wanted for murdering an Atlanta man earlier this year was arrested on Thursday. Da’Shaun Malik Sutton, 27, was taken into custody by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit along Beecher Street. Sutton was wanted for the shooting death of 32 year-old Xavier Cannada.
Man dead, two in custody after shooting at Buckhead apartment complex
ATLANTA — One man is dead and two suspects are in custody following a shooting at a Buckhead apartment complex, according to Atlanta Police. This all took place at the Prominence Apartments on Lenox Road. At this time, police said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a drug-related...
Hall Co cold case: investigators say “we know who did it”
A decade has passed since the murder of a Hall County teenager. Hannah Truelove was stabbed to death on Aug. 23, 2012. The Gainesville High School student was found the next day near her apartment complex on the banks of Lake Lanier. The lead investigator on the case says it’s...
nowhabersham.com
Teen brothers charged with robbing tax driver at gunpoint
Two Gainesville teenagers have been charged as adults after allegedly robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint. Authorities on August 24 arrested brothers Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16. The Mendozas are suspects in an armed holdup last week on Floyd Road, east of Gainesville. According to the preliminary investigation,...
Hours-long SWAT standoff ends at northwest Atlanta home, APD says
ATLANTA — An hours-long SWAT situation has ended at a home in northwest Atlanta Friday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The incident took place at a home along Bridgeport Drive, off Interstate 285 in the Bolton Hills neighborhood. Officers responded to a "dispute call" at the home...
nowhabersham.com
Five arrested on drug and weapons charges in Baldwin
Authorities have charged five people in connection with an alleged drug operation in Baldwin. The suspects were arrested following a multi-agency drug raid earlier this week. On August 22, agents from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, and Cornelia and Baldwin police departments executed a search warrant on the property at 1283 Shore Street. The search was the result of an investigation that began in July into alleged drug sales being conducted out of the residence, officials say.
NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Athens
Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in downtown Athens: it happened late Thursday night on Clayton Street. Police say the 17 year-old was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were said to be non life-threatening injuries. Another 17 year-old has been taken into custody and, for now, is facing various weapons-related charges. Police say it is not known if he was involved in the shooting.
Jury awards $100 million to man paralyzed after APD officer tased him in the back
ATLANTA — A man was awarded $100 million by a jury after an Atlanta police officer tased him in 2018, causing him to fall and hit his head on cement. He now requires 24/7 care and is paralyzed. The jury ruled the officer used an unreasonable amount of force....
nowhabersham.com
Death investigation launched after woman’s body discovered in area motel
Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a local motel. Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19, White County 911 dispatched Cleveland police to the M Star Motel at 300 North Main Street. A 911 caller reported a woman was found unresponsive in one of the guest rooms. Police identified the woman as 23-year-old Katelyn Baker of Cleveland.
accesswdun.com
Two Gainesville teens arrested for two armed robberies
Two Gainesville teens have been charged in connection with two armed robberies in Hall County. The Gainesville Police Department confirmed that Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16, were responsible for a string of taxi service robberies in the county, including one incident on Friday and another on Wednesday. The...
wrwh.com
Cleveland Police Investigating A Death At M Star Motel
(Cleveland)- Cleveland Police report they are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death of a Cleveland woman who was found dead in a guest room at the M Star Motel in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said in a news release that officers were dispatched to 300...
‘She would just come and turn off the TV’: Neighbors describe woman accused of shooting 3 in midtown
ATLANTA — A woman who was locked down in her condo building for hours Monday during a deadly shooting rampage is recalling her interactions with the victims and the accused shooter. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. She says the suspect, Raissa Kengne, 34, even...
