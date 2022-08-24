ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

nowhabersham.com

Authorities arrest missing man’s brother after finding human remains

Authorities in North Georgia have made an arrest with possible ties to last year’s disappearance of a Lumpkin County man. Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega is charged with murder following the discovery of human remains. The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office and GBI, along with the Department of...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning in Barrow County. According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local agencies assisted in the investigation to identify a suspect in the case where a white male was found laying on the ground in the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. Paul Duncan, 52 of Buford, was identified as the victim.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for Whitehall Forest Court murder arrested

ATLANTA - A man wanted for murdering an Atlanta man earlier this year was arrested on Thursday. Da’Shaun Malik Sutton, 27, was taken into custody by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit along Beecher Street. Sutton was wanted for the shooting death of 32 year-old Xavier Cannada.
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Teen brothers charged with robbing tax driver at gunpoint

Two Gainesville teenagers have been charged as adults after allegedly robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint. Authorities on August 24 arrested brothers Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16. The Mendozas are suspects in an armed holdup last week on Floyd Road, east of Gainesville. According to the preliminary investigation,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
11Alive

Hours-long SWAT standoff ends at northwest Atlanta home, APD says

ATLANTA — An hours-long SWAT situation has ended at a home in northwest Atlanta Friday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The incident took place at a home along Bridgeport Drive, off Interstate 285 in the Bolton Hills neighborhood. Officers responded to a "dispute call" at the home...
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Five arrested on drug and weapons charges in Baldwin

Authorities have charged five people in connection with an alleged drug operation in Baldwin. The suspects were arrested following a multi-agency drug raid earlier this week. On August 22, agents from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, and Cornelia and Baldwin police departments executed a search warrant on the property at 1283 Shore Street. The search was the result of an investigation that began in July into alleged drug sales being conducted out of the residence, officials say.
BALDWIN, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Athens

Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in downtown Athens: it happened late Thursday night on Clayton Street. Police say the 17 year-old was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were said to be non life-threatening injuries. Another 17 year-old has been taken into custody and, for now, is facing various weapons-related charges. Police say it is not known if he was involved in the shooting.
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Death investigation launched after woman’s body discovered in area motel

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a local motel. Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19, White County 911 dispatched Cleveland police to the M Star Motel at 300 North Main Street. A 911 caller reported a woman was found unresponsive in one of the guest rooms. Police identified the woman as 23-year-old Katelyn Baker of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Two Gainesville teens arrested for two armed robberies

Two Gainesville teens have been charged in connection with two armed robberies in Hall County. The Gainesville Police Department confirmed that Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16, were responsible for a string of taxi service robberies in the county, including one incident on Friday and another on Wednesday. The...
GAINESVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Police Investigating A Death At M Star Motel

(Cleveland)- Cleveland Police report they are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death of a Cleveland woman who was found dead in a guest room at the M Star Motel in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said in a news release that officers were dispatched to 300...
CLEVELAND, GA
