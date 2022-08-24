ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

KWTX broadcasting Killeen ISD high football games on the Central Texas CW

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX is kicking off high school football across Central Texas by broadcasting - on air and online - five Killeen ISD football games. This is the second season KWTX has embarked on broadcasting games live with the first season being in 2020 when the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic left many fans unable to attend games in person because of restrictions.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Meet the New Cameron Zoo resident: Satu

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s Cameron Zoo has a new striped resident!. Satu the Sumatran Tiger who is six years old moved to Cameron Park Zoo in June from the Baton Rouge Zoo. Satu has just finished his 30-day quarantine period and is exploring his new habitat especially swimming in the pool.
WACO, TX
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Waco

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Waco, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Waco from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Humane Society of Central Texas issues ‘Code Red’ again

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas and the City of Waco Animal Services are in an “absolutely critical capacity situation for medium to large size dogs.”. This is according to a press release issued on Friday from Humane Society of Central Texas Executive...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $385,000

You'll love this bright and beautiful patio home in the Magnolia Villas gated community. The custom finishes, designer decorating, and functional layout make this charming home absolutely perfect! The heart of the home is the spacious open living area and kitchen. The kitchen has a large island that is surrounded with counter seating and has ample serving and work space. The master suite is isolated and has a gorgeous bathroom with a spa-like feel....there are dual vanities, a separate shower, a jetted tub, and a wonderful closet. Two other bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom, and one of those bedrooms walks out into an enclosed screened in porch that's just under 400 square feet. It's a great spot to enjoy a cup of coffee, and it can also serve as an awesome additional living area. The backyard is a good size and wraps around to a side porch that can be accessed from the living room. The high quality, wood look vinyl plank flooring that runs throughout the whole house is functional and so pretty. Magnolia Villas is located in the heart of Waco with close proximity to shopping, dining, and medical facilities -- the homes in the neighborhood are all unique, but they share the cozy cottage exterior style that makes them blend together so well. The HOA covers individual lawn maintenance and maintenance of the common areas.
WACO, TX
KWTX

WATCH LIVE: Harker Heights vs. Ellison High on Thursday Night

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - All American Chevrolet of Killeen and KWTX are teaming up to bring you Central Texas high school football live on Thursday nights. You can watch tonight’s game between Harker Heights and Ellison High on the Central Texas CW12. You can also watch it live online here.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox44news.com

Shots fired on Clear Creek Road in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a call of shots being fired. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Connally coasts to a win over Mexia

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — To open Friday night football in 2022, the Connally Cadets rolled over Mexia, 65-20. Connally travels to La Vega on Friday, September 2nd at Smithson Valley at 7:00 pm. The Mexia Black Cats stay at home to take on defending state-champion Franklin on Friday,...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Arrests made in connection with murder of Waco woman

GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Gatesville residents were arrested on Tuesday, August 23 by Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges related to the murder of a Waco woman. The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, August 27 that 57-year-old Betsy Ayers Robinson, of Gatesville, has been...
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Midway ISD schools on brief lockout

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Two dead in I-14 crash in Nolanville

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two people have been killed in a crash on Friday morning on East I-14. The Nolanville Police Department was dispatched at around 5:10 a.m. Aug. 26 to a traffic accident on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass and found two vehicles on the side of the road.
NOLANVILLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Angry Belton, Texas Mom Goes Viral With Video Reaction to Alleged Racism

Never mess with a mama bear or her cubs. That especially goes for Ashely Marie from Belton, Texas. Ashely has a daughter who attends School in Belton ISD. She posted a video on Facebook saying her daughter accidentally bumped into her teacher, who then said, "In America, we say excuse me”. She went on to say that the teacher assumed her daughter was from Mexico, and was condescending toward her and needlessly embarrassed her in front of her classmates.
BELTON, TX

