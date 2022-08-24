Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
KWTX broadcasting Killeen ISD high football games on the Central Texas CW
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX is kicking off high school football across Central Texas by broadcasting - on air and online - five Killeen ISD football games. This is the second season KWTX has embarked on broadcasting games live with the first season being in 2020 when the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic left many fans unable to attend games in person because of restrictions.
KWTX
Meet the New Cameron Zoo resident: Satu
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s Cameron Zoo has a new striped resident!. Satu the Sumatran Tiger who is six years old moved to Cameron Park Zoo in June from the Baton Rouge Zoo. Satu has just finished his 30-day quarantine period and is exploring his new habitat especially swimming in the pool.
Best in Belton, Texas – This Highest Rated Taco Spot Comes Highly Recommend
I think it's safe to say that not all tacos are created equally. Some are just better than others but if you're looking for the best in Temple or Belton, Texas, there is one place that is getting more love than others. According to Yelp reviews, Los Compadres Street Tacos...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Waco
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Waco, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Waco from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Humane Society of Central Texas issues ‘Code Red’ again
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas and the City of Waco Animal Services are in an “absolutely critical capacity situation for medium to large size dogs.”. This is according to a press release issued on Friday from Humane Society of Central Texas Executive...
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for the Most Wanted Criminals in Bell County, Texas
Crime is an unfortunate part of life. Sadly, Bell County, Texas has seen its share of nefarious activity as well. We've recently talked about some of Texas' most wanted being captured (and more taking their place on the list), but there are certain individuals who have committed crimes here in our neck of the woods who remain at large.
fox44news.com
Richard Karr Motors Player You Can Count On: China Spring’s Cash McCollum
CHINA SPRING, TX (FOX 44) — The Richard Karr Motors Player You Can Count On for week one is China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum, who threw for three touchdowns in the Cougars’ win over Lorena. Tune in next week to see who brings home the award in week...
WacoTrib.com
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $385,000
You'll love this bright and beautiful patio home in the Magnolia Villas gated community. The custom finishes, designer decorating, and functional layout make this charming home absolutely perfect! The heart of the home is the spacious open living area and kitchen. The kitchen has a large island that is surrounded with counter seating and has ample serving and work space. The master suite is isolated and has a gorgeous bathroom with a spa-like feel....there are dual vanities, a separate shower, a jetted tub, and a wonderful closet. Two other bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom, and one of those bedrooms walks out into an enclosed screened in porch that's just under 400 square feet. It's a great spot to enjoy a cup of coffee, and it can also serve as an awesome additional living area. The backyard is a good size and wraps around to a side porch that can be accessed from the living room. The high quality, wood look vinyl plank flooring that runs throughout the whole house is functional and so pretty. Magnolia Villas is located in the heart of Waco with close proximity to shopping, dining, and medical facilities -- the homes in the neighborhood are all unique, but they share the cozy cottage exterior style that makes them blend together so well. The HOA covers individual lawn maintenance and maintenance of the common areas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Much More Rain Bell County Needs to End Drought and Burn Ban
The good news: rain, with more in the forecast across Central Texas. The bad news: Bell County Commissioners have voted to extend the area burn ban, since officials say we still haven't gotten enough rain yet for the drought to be over. In Central Texas this year, we've received less...
What to eat, drink, see, and do while in Waco for a weekend
When you think of Waco, two things might come to mind: Baylor and Magnolia. But in addition to these name-drop-worthy attractions, there are plenty of other reasons to put Waco on your list. Here are 18 things to do when you’re in town:. Check out what Magnolia Market at...
KWTX
WATCH LIVE: Harker Heights vs. Ellison High on Thursday Night
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - All American Chevrolet of Killeen and KWTX are teaming up to bring you Central Texas high school football live on Thursday nights. You can watch tonight’s game between Harker Heights and Ellison High on the Central Texas CW12. You can also watch it live online here.
fox44news.com
Shots fired on Clear Creek Road in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a call of shots being fired. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
Connally coasts to a win over Mexia
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — To open Friday night football in 2022, the Connally Cadets rolled over Mexia, 65-20. Connally travels to La Vega on Friday, September 2nd at Smithson Valley at 7:00 pm. The Mexia Black Cats stay at home to take on defending state-champion Franklin on Friday,...
Love LEGOs? 2nd Annual Bricks Event Coming to Killeen, Texas
Your child as well as the kid in you can celebrate and save money at the same time. Who doesn't want that?. LEGO lovers, put this on your calendar. The 2nd Annual Bricks event is headed to Killeen, Texas, with everything from art sculptures to mosaic LEGO floors on display.
The true issues in downtown North Killeen through the eyes of residents
The City of Killeen now has its new revitalization director, Kaitlin Kizito, on board. Her duty is to bring life back into the downtown Killeen area.
Killeen, Texas Police At The Scene of Shooting on Clear Creek Road
A shooting in the vicinity of a Bush's Chicken in Killeen, Texas brought crime tape and officers to Clear Creek Road on Thursday August 25, 2022. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez released the following statement when we contacted her for information:. "The Killeen Police Department is currently conducting a...
fox44news.com
Arrests made in connection with murder of Waco woman
GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Gatesville residents were arrested on Tuesday, August 23 by Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges related to the murder of a Waco woman. The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, August 27 that 57-year-old Betsy Ayers Robinson, of Gatesville, has been...
KWTX
Midway ISD schools on brief lockout
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
KWTX
Two dead in I-14 crash in Nolanville
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two people have been killed in a crash on Friday morning on East I-14. The Nolanville Police Department was dispatched at around 5:10 a.m. Aug. 26 to a traffic accident on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass and found two vehicles on the side of the road.
Angry Belton, Texas Mom Goes Viral With Video Reaction to Alleged Racism
Never mess with a mama bear or her cubs. That especially goes for Ashely Marie from Belton, Texas. Ashely has a daughter who attends School in Belton ISD. She posted a video on Facebook saying her daughter accidentally bumped into her teacher, who then said, "In America, we say excuse me”. She went on to say that the teacher assumed her daughter was from Mexico, and was condescending toward her and needlessly embarrassed her in front of her classmates.
Comments / 0