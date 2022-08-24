Today: Friday will be a repeat of the last couple of days. Rain coverage remains around 80% with heavy rain leading to possible isolated flood concerns. The coverage will remain isolated in the morning before increasing in the afternoon. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has also been issued for the morning into the evening for Baton Rouge and areas north and east of Baton Rouge. Potential rainfall rates of 2-4 in/hr will likely lead to flood concerns in areas where the soil is very wet, which is most places in our region, given the rain over the last several days. Areas to watch for concern include Low-lying, flood-prone areas, urban areas, rivers, creeks and streamsThere is a MARGINAL (¼) RISK for this. Highs will be limited into the mid-80s.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO