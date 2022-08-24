ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU botanic gardens bringing back corn maze in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ready for fall Baton Rouge?. LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens will hold its first-ever Harvest Days x Corn Maze every Saturday in October. The fall event will have hay rides, soap making, a pumpkin patch, and more. Harvest Days x Corn Maze Saturdays are Oct....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local agencies invite public to clean out freezers, donate food

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s time to throw out that deer meat you’re never going to use!. Feliciana Food Market and other local organizations are hosting Clean Out Your Freezer Day in Baton Rouge on Sept. 25. The public is invited to throw out any protein they don’t want from their freezers. All collected items will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or distributed to other local food pantries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Road to Recovery: Louisiana’s Journey to Rebuild

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last two years, Louisiana has been hit by two of the strongest hurricanes in the state’s history. From Hurricanes Laura and Delta striking Cameron Parish just weeks apart in 2020, to Hurricane Ida bringing destruction in its wake through the bayou parishes nearly a year later. It has been a challenging road to recovery and a lot more needs to be done to make sure people aren’t falling through the cracks.
LOUISIANA STATE
Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana

The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
LOUISIANA STATE
Find a ‘fur-ever’ friend at NBC Local 33’s Clear The Shelters

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Throughout August, BRProud has helped local animal shelters relocate pets to forever homes. Here’s how families can meet and adopt a furry friend. Various animal shelters including Cat Haven, Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter, K-9 Rouge Rescue, and more were at Companion Animal Alliance...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Friday Morning: A wet weekend ahead with this pattern holding firm into next week

Today: Friday will be a repeat of the last couple of days. Rain coverage remains around 80% with heavy rain leading to possible isolated flood concerns. The coverage will remain isolated in the morning before increasing in the afternoon. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has also been issued for the morning into the evening for Baton Rouge and areas north and east of Baton Rouge. Potential rainfall rates of 2-4 in/hr will likely lead to flood concerns in areas where the soil is very wet, which is most places in our region, given the rain over the last several days. Areas to watch for concern include Low-lying, flood-prone areas, urban areas, rivers, creeks and streamsThere is a MARGINAL (¼) RISK for this. Highs will be limited into the mid-80s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Third Shipley’s Do-nuts to open by LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hole-y cannoli! Baton Rouge will soon have a third Shipley’s Do-nuts. The new location will open on Aug. 29 at 4075 Nicholson Drive. The 24-hour donut shop will have a drive-thru and a walk-up window. The shop will have more than 60 varieties of do-nuts, including its glazed donuts, kolaches, cinnamon rolls, bear claws, fritters, and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls: A class act from 1969 to 2022

Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
BATON ROUGE, LA
New program aims to decrease violence, increase education in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge leaders, law enforcement, and organizations aim to decrease violence and increase education through a new program. Councilman Darryl Hurst of District 5, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the Baton Rouge Police Department, Baton Rouge Community College, and CEASE FIRE collaborate with the new program, L.I.V.E., standing for Lowering Incidents of Violence through Education.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Small, local shelters ‘bursting at the seams’ with animals

ST. FRANCISVILLE/GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD)– BRProud’s Clear the Shelters event is this Saturday, Aug. 27. We aim to get cuties like Espresso the kitten out of kennels and into homes. The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society, a place running off of passion and love, says they are taking more...
GONZALES, LA
Capital Cuisine: The Jambalaya Shoppe

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – For nearly three decades The Jambalaya Shoppe has kept our region fed. Since opening their doors in 1993, the Fontenot family has expanded to 17 locations across south Louisiana. Just walking into the kitchen of “The Jambalaya Shoppe” in Gonzales, the smell of iconic south...
GONZALES, LA

