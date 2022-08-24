ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Sean McDermott: Bills have learned new details on Matt Araiza since lawsuit

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott dropped one rather jarring line relating to the Matt Araiza lawsuit during his first press conference since the situation began. The punter did not play against the Carolina Panthers in the team’s preseason finale on Friday. That comes a day after Araiza was one of three men named in a civil lawsuit that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year.
New Details Emerge From Bills' Handling Of Allegations Against Matt Araiza

On Thursday night, troubling allegations against Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza emerged. Araiza and several other former San Diego State University football players were accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. In the immediate aftermath of the allegations becoming public, fans wondered when the Bills learned of his alleged conduct.
Orchard Park, NY
NFL Insider Shares A Potential Cowboys OL Target

The Dallas Cowboys have a dire need for a left tackle now that Tyron Smith will miss up to three months due to a hamstring injury. How NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport described the injury means that things are not looking good for Smith. He mentioned that he might return...
Matt Araiza will not play for Bills tonight

Bills punter Matt Araiza is being sidelined tonight, a day after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. Araiza will not play for the Bills tonight at Carolina, according to multiple reports. Araiza is at the stadium with the Bills, so the team may have made the decision not to let him play only very recently.
Cole Beasley Slighted By List: NFL World Reacts

With the NFL regular season just two weeks away, ESPN's Field Yates posted a list on Twitter of notable players still on the open market. Wide receiver Cole Beasley wasn't mentioned in this group. Beasley must have felt slighted by Yates' list. He responded to the tweet with a simple...
Post-Broncos 53-man roster projection for the Bills

Here is Bills Wire’s latest 53-man roster projection for the Buffalo Bills following their 45-15 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of the preseason:. Barkley played well against the Colts and Broncos. Keenum had a needed bounce-back in Week 2, which reassures us this position group will not change.
Dominate your 2022 fantasy football draft with Draft Sharks' Draft War Room

What could be better than fantasy football draft day? Well, how about making it even successful for you while also making it tougher for your opponents?. That’s the goal of the Draft Sharks’ Draft War Room, and it’s doing a lot of work behind the scenes so you don’t have to.
