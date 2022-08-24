ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Somerset County event recognizes police department

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Monday, Aug. 22 the Somerset Borough Police Department was recognized for their efforts in the community.

The event took place at 5 p.m. at the Somerset Borough Building. Mayor Fredric A. Rosemeyer held the event to recognize and express appreciation for the officers and staff.

The officers were greeted by community members and received thin blue line pins.

Related
WTAJ

Sobriety checkpoints in Somerset County through September

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police announced on Thursday their plans to conduct sobriety checkpoints for the next 30 days. Troopers from the Somerset barracks will be performing sobriety checkpoints at an undisclosed location in Somerset County in an effort to combat and deter impaired drivers on the roadways. The checkpoint is supported by […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

2 dead in Johnstown shot each other, DA reports

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have been released about two people who were killed in a shooting in Johnstown Wednesday that authorities say was the result of homicidal violence. A press conference was held Friday morning at the Cambria County Coroner’s Office in the city. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees and Cambria County District […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Blair County representative to host event for veterans

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Veterans can connect with Rep. Jim Gregory (R-Blair) at a pair of upcoming events, one of which is designed to help veterans learn about services available to them. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Gregory will join with Rep. Rich Irvin (R-Huntingdon/Centre/Mifflin) to answer questions during an event at B&D Acres, 3121 […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store

State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirley Township after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz. Fritz […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Destination PA: Roxbury Bandshell

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Roxbury Bandshell has been a staple in Johnstown since it opened in 1939 as part of President Roosevelt’s Work Progress Administration. The goal was to get people back into the workforce as the country moved towards the end of The Great Depression. “During that time President Roosevelt designated 27 bandshells to […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

South Strabane Twp. Board of Supervisors deny Cracker Barrel request for liquor license transfer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you had hopes of being able to have an alcoholic beverage with your meal at the Cracker Barrel in Washington County, you'll have to keep holding onto that hope.According to the Observer-Reporter, the country-themed restaurant chain had requested a liquor license transfer from the Victory Hill Gun Club in Carroll Township to its location in South Strabane Township.The township's Board of Supervisors denied that request by a 3 to 2 vote during a meeting on Tuesday.In other states outside Pennsylvania, Cracker Barrel has started to introduce a limited menu with alcoholic options offering beer, wine, and mimosas. An attorney for Cracker Barrel told the Observer-Reporter that the company is now starting to look at getting some stores in Pennsylvania licensed.The company also has locations here in Western Pennsylvania in Cranberry Township, New Stanton, and Robinson Township.It's unclear whether the company will appeal the board's decision or if the company will seek a license for any of these other locations. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Food distribution event for veterans happening in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program is partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to hold a food drive for local veterans in the Johnstown area. The food drive will take place at the Veterans Leadership Program building at 727 Goucher Street in Johnstown this Friday, Aug. 26, starting at noon. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

2 arrested in Somerset County dognapping case

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people of Stoystown were arrested after allegedly stealing a dog from a barn to sell on Facebook, state police reported. Troopers said that 21-year-old Mya Shomody took the Australian Shephard – Blue Merle named Jackson from a farm on Plank Road in Quemahoning Township on Aug. 11, according to […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WANTED: Police search for accused Somerset ATV thief

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a Somerset man accused of stealing an ATV from a Jenners Township residence. According to the report, Luke Claycomb, 22, has been charged with stealing the ATV from the residence on Front street sometime between July 30 and Aug. 12. The blue and black Yamaha […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County bridge named after 2 WWII veterans

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A bridge in Ashville has been renamed after two WWII veterans. The ceremony took place at Gibbons Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 26. The veterans it was named after are Francis and Robert Zerbee. Robert Zerbee died in action during World War II. He was one of two sons of […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona church holds monthly food giveaway

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona church will be holding it’s monthly food giveaway and giving out products to the people. On Friday, The 2nd Avenue United Methodist Church at 130 Second Avenue, will be giving away food starting at 11 a.m. and going until they run out. Produce, eggs, milk, nectarines, bread, snack items, cheese, […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Bridge replacement to start in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction work will replace the bridge that carries Route 601 (Seanor Road) over Shade Creek in Paint Township. The work is scheduled to start on Monday, Aug. 29. Beginning Monday, daylight traffic will be controlled by flagging operations through September 11, while […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pa. Game Commission warns of rare rabbit virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Nason hospital to stop delivering babies in Roaring Spring

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring announced Thursday they will no longer deliver babies at their facility. Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Marketing Communications Coordinator Marni Baluta said the change will begin on Friday, Oct. 9 and all scheduled obstetrics (OB) delivery services will transition to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center […]
ROARING SPRING, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Williamsburg Community Farm Show Celebrity Milking Competition

WILLIAMSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar went head to head with other familiar faces at the 2022 Williamsburg Farm Show Celebrity Milking Competition. With 30 seconds on the clock, you might recognize some familiar faces on the line up, and of course there was some smack talk. “Strategy tonight is really simple — take down TV10 we been practicing we been working we’ve been visiting farms we’re ready for them and were coming for you,” says Chairman of the Blair County Republican Party, Jim Foreman.
WILLIAMSBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

