Somerset County event recognizes police department
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Monday, Aug. 22 the Somerset Borough Police Department was recognized for their efforts in the community.
The event took place at 5 p.m. at the Somerset Borough Building. Mayor Fredric A. Rosemeyer held the event to recognize and express appreciation for the officers and staff.
The officers were greeted by community members and received thin blue line pins.
