Vince McMahon had an unsettling message for Matt Hardy and Edge ahead of their match at WWE SummerSlam. At the time, Hardy and Edge were locked in a blood feud that blurred the lines of real life and reality, and it became of the most memorable rivalries in recent history. Their battle at SummerSlam was one of the card's most buzzworthy bouts, and according to Hardy, McMahon wanted to capture the animalistic nature of the participants' hatred for each other.

WWE ・ 12 HOURS AGO