Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Once Told Me It’s Human Instinct To Want To Eat Someone In A Wheelchair
Vince McMahon had an unsettling message for Matt Hardy and Edge ahead of their match at WWE SummerSlam. At the time, Hardy and Edge were locked in a blood feud that blurred the lines of real life and reality, and it became of the most memorable rivalries in recent history. Their battle at SummerSlam was one of the card's most buzzworthy bouts, and according to Hardy, McMahon wanted to capture the animalistic nature of the participants' hatred for each other.
Spoiler: Title Changes Hands At 8/26 IMPACT Wrestling Tapings
IMPACT Wrestling's latest set of television tapings featured a major title change. IMPACT held the first night of the Lone Star Stampede television taping on August 26th at The Factory in Dallas, TX. Per PWInsider, The OGK (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) defeated The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc...
Fatal Fourway Women's Tag Titles, Dark Order Advances | AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 8/26/22 Review
Kate Elizabeth (@MissKatefabe) and Alexis Cardoza (@_AlexisCardoza) review the August 26, 2022 episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. -Last Chance Fatal Fourway Women's Tag Championship Tournament. -Xavier Woods returns. -Dark Order vs. House of Black. -ROH World Championship match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dustin Rhodes. -- Exclusive! Grab the...
NXT UK Results (8/25): NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship Match, NXT UK Title Tournament Semi-Finals
NXT UK Results (8/25) - NXT UK Championship Tournament Semi-Final: Trent Seven def. Oliver Carter. - Noam Dar gets ready for the main event. - NXT UK Championship Tournament Semi-Final: Tyler Bate def. Joe Coffey. - Bate is confronted by Seven. - A Fatal 4-Way Elimination Number One Contender Match...
Matt Hardy Talks Scrapped World Title Program, Details On Tonight's IMPACT, NJPW On AXS | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, August 25, 2022. - In a newly-released clip from Episode 33 of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy tells Jon Alba about his canceled WWE World Heavyweight Championship feud with Mr. Kennedy. - UpUpDownDown: Battle of the Brands 2K22: "This...
Motor City Machine Guns & KUSHIDA Team Up! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 8/25/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for August 25, 2022. - KO Tag Titles: Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace. - Time Machine vs. Violent By Design. - Josh Alexander vs. Vincent (non-title) - Karl Anderson vs. Mike Bennett (Maria Kanellis...
Theory: I Wanted To Tell The World That Papa John Is My Daddy, But Now I’ll Show Him The Way
Theory wants to show "Papa John" the way. Before Theory became a breakout star on WWE Raw, he was featured as a member of The Way on NXT. The stable also included Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell. Gargano and LeRae were Theory and Hartwell's parental figures, and they often tried to stop Indi from dating Dexter Lumis. Likewise, Gargano and Theory got into plenty of shenanigans as well.
AEW Dynamite On 8/24 Draws Highest Total Viewership Since February, Grabs #1 Spot On Cable
Viewership numbers for the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on August 24, which was built around CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley in a Championship unification match, drew 1,049,000 viewers. This number is up from last week's episode which drew 957,000 viewers.
Johnny Gargano is back! Moxley squashes Punk! AEW to tone it down? | Grapsody 8/27/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for August 27, 2022!
Dakota Kai Says She Was Told About WWE SummerSlam Plans The Day Before
Dakota Kai was released by WWE on April 29, 2022 after being with the company since 2015. Kai remained a free agent before making a surprising return at WWE SummerSlam alongside Bayley & IYO. Speaking to Today FM, Kai revealed when she found out about her SummerSlam plans. "I literally...
Bianca Belair Signs With Hollywood Agency WME
Bianca Belair has representation outside of WWE. Variety reports that WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair has signed with agency WME for representation in all areas. The agency will "work to build her business across podcasting, acting, marketing, and more." WME represents talents across all sports and entertainment genres. Belair...
Beth Phoenix Comments On Potential Match Against Rhea Ripley, Didn't Love Rhea's Ball Shot On Edge
Beth Phoenix got involved in the action on Monday's WWE Raw when she saved her husband Edge from The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley started thing on Monday by hitting Edge with a low blow after Edge had defeated Damian Priest in the main event. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Phoenix...
Kenny Omega And Will Ospreay Trade Verbal Shots After 8/24 AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega unloaded on Will Ospreay after the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. On Wednesday night, Ospreay and his United Empire stablemates Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis defeated Death Triangle to advance to the next round of the AEW World Trios Championship. After the bell, United Empire was confronted by their opponents next week, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Once the show went off the air, Omega and Ospreay had a heated exchange.
NXT Level Up (8/26) Results: Nathan Frazer, Kiana James, And More Compete
The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, August 26 on WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (8/19) Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. Kiana James defeated Amari Miller. Nathan Frazer defeated Ikemen Jiro. You...
Gisele Shaw: My IMPACT Run Has Been A Roller-Coaster Ride So Far, But I Love Working There
Gisele Shaw made a splash upon her arrival on IMPACT Wrestling, given the impressive list of accolades she accumulated during her time in the United Kingdom. Moving forward, she's looking forward to seeing what happens next. In an interview with Ella Jay of SEScoops, Shaw looked back on her first...
Jon Moxley On Squashing CM Punk: I Don't Get Paid By The Hour
Jon Moxley shocked the world on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite when he defeated CM Punk in under five minutes to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion. Moxley was the Interim AEW World Champion, winning the title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door after Punk stepped away due to injury. Speaking to...
AEW Trademarks New Name For Bear Country
All Elite Wrestling trademarks a new team name for the former "Bear Country" AEW trademarked 'The Iron Savages' on Monday, August 22. The trademark is listed for entertainment services. The full description is listed below:. Mark For: THE IRON SAVAGES trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment...
Report: WWE Has No Current Plans To Change TV-PG Rating
WWE reportedly has no plans to move to TV-14. According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE currently has no plans to move to a TV-14 rating. The report also states that while the rating change was in the works at one point, that is no longer the case and WWE will continue to be TV-PG for the foreseeable future.
Eddie Kingston Discusses The Feedback He Received On His Player's Tribune Article
Eddie Kingston discusses his Player's Tribune article. When the 'Mad King' released his touching and inspiring Player's Tribune article last November, the wrestling world was blown away by Kingston's honesty and vulnerability that he expressed in the article. Although Kingston revealed shortly after releasing the article that he felt a...
The Bloodline Attacks McIntyre, CM Punk Comments On Loss To Moxley | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 26, 2022:. - WWE SmackDown ended with Drew McIntyre defeating Sami Zayn in a hard-fought bout. After the match, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos brutally attacked McIntyre. Reigns told his challenger at WWE Clash at the Castle that he'd never reach the mountaintop until Reigns himself decided he's done with it.
