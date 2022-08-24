ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Once Told Me It’s Human Instinct To Want To Eat Someone In A Wheelchair

Vince McMahon had an unsettling message for Matt Hardy and Edge ahead of their match at WWE SummerSlam. At the time, Hardy and Edge were locked in a blood feud that blurred the lines of real life and reality, and it became of the most memorable rivalries in recent history. Their battle at SummerSlam was one of the card's most buzzworthy bouts, and according to Hardy, McMahon wanted to capture the animalistic nature of the participants' hatred for each other.
Spoiler: Title Changes Hands At 8/26 IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

IMPACT Wrestling's latest set of television tapings featured a major title change. IMPACT held the first night of the Lone Star Stampede television taping on August 26th at The Factory in Dallas, TX. Per PWInsider, The OGK (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) defeated The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc...
Theory: I Wanted To Tell The World That Papa John Is My Daddy, But Now I’ll Show Him The Way

Theory wants to show "Papa John" the way. Before Theory became a breakout star on WWE Raw, he was featured as a member of The Way on NXT. The stable also included Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell. Gargano and LeRae were Theory and Hartwell's parental figures, and they often tried to stop Indi from dating Dexter Lumis. Likewise, Gargano and Theory got into plenty of shenanigans as well.
Bianca Belair Signs With Hollywood Agency WME

Bianca Belair has representation outside of WWE. Variety reports that WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair has signed with agency WME for representation in all areas. The agency will "work to build her business across podcasting, acting, marketing, and more." WME represents talents across all sports and entertainment genres. Belair...
Kenny Omega And Will Ospreay Trade Verbal Shots After 8/24 AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega unloaded on Will Ospreay after the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. On Wednesday night, Ospreay and his United Empire stablemates Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis defeated Death Triangle to advance to the next round of the AEW World Trios Championship. After the bell, United Empire was confronted by their opponents next week, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Once the show went off the air, Omega and Ospreay had a heated exchange.
Jon Moxley On Squashing CM Punk: I Don't Get Paid By The Hour

Jon Moxley shocked the world on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite when he defeated CM Punk in under five minutes to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion. Moxley was the Interim AEW World Champion, winning the title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door after Punk stepped away due to injury. Speaking to...
AEW Trademarks New Name For Bear Country

All Elite Wrestling trademarks a new team name for the former "Bear Country" AEW trademarked 'The Iron Savages' on Monday, August 22. The trademark is listed for entertainment services. The full description is listed below:. Mark For: THE IRON SAVAGES trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment...
Report: WWE Has No Current Plans To Change TV-PG Rating

WWE reportedly has no plans to move to TV-14. According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE currently has no plans to move to a TV-14 rating. The report also states that while the rating change was in the works at one point, that is no longer the case and WWE will continue to be TV-PG for the foreseeable future.
Eddie Kingston Discusses The Feedback He Received On His Player's Tribune Article

Eddie Kingston discusses his Player's Tribune article. When the 'Mad King' released his touching and inspiring Player's Tribune article last November, the wrestling world was blown away by Kingston's honesty and vulnerability that he expressed in the article. Although Kingston revealed shortly after releasing the article that he felt a...
The Bloodline Attacks McIntyre, CM Punk Comments On Loss To Moxley | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 26, 2022:. - WWE SmackDown ended with Drew McIntyre defeating Sami Zayn in a hard-fought bout. After the match, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos brutally attacked McIntyre. Reigns told his challenger at WWE Clash at the Castle that he'd never reach the mountaintop until Reigns himself decided he's done with it.
