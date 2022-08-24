Read full article on original website
CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to police, the incident took place on Cherrycrest Lane in southwest Charlotte sometime around 7:43 a.m. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
West Rowan Middle extends temporary closure after microbial growth found in school
CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously hurt in a shooting in west Charlotte Saturday morning, according to MEDIC. Paramedics responded to a shooting call around 4:30 a.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard, near Highland Street. MEDIC confirmed the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A Channel 9 crew...
Have You Seen Him? Charlotte man was last seen near Tuckaseegee Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Saturday. Alexander Allison, 82, was last seen at his home near 5000 Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte. He is believed to be suffering from a cognitive illness. Allison was last seen wearing a blue […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead and another injured after a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte, authorities said. That crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Billy Graham Parkway. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said...
2 Stabbed after fight breaks out in Charlotte NC parking lot
A man has been arrested, and another is in the hospital after a fight led to both men getting stabbed Thursday, Aug. 25, according to Charlotte Metro Police Department.
'We were not expecting that' | High water bills have Mooresville neighbors on high alert
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors in Mooresville are searching for answers after they told WCNC Charlotte their water usage doesn't reflect what is being calculated. One neighbors said for one month, the bill was more than $1,000. People said it's more than just water going down the drain. WCNC Charlotte obtained water bills sent by Carolina Water Service to homeowners in Mooresville. Don Calhoun said his and his neighbors' money is going down the drain and things are not adding up.
Shooting investigation underway near west Charlotte restaurant, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a west Charlotte restaurant on Thursday afternoon, police said. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it responded to an assault with deadly weapon call just after 3:30 p.m. near Beauregard's on Freedom Drive. Medic confirmed one person...
East Spencer housing boom continues
Bus routes cut days before school starts in Iredell County
‘It was depressing’: Frustration mounts over gaps in handicapped-accessible transportation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte residents who rely on public transportation to get around are being left behind all because of where they live. Michelle Faulkner is one of them. She qualifies for handicap-accessible transportation but cannot access it. “At first, it was depressing,” Faulkner said. She started losing...
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and another person is hurt after a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte early Friday morning, officials say. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it responded just after 3 a.m. to southbound I-85 near Freedom Drive. Troopers told Channel 9 one person died at the scene.
Plans continue for a reimagined Latta Place, formerly Latta Plantation, set to open in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Plans are in the works to reopen Latta Place, which was formerly known as Latta Plantation in Huntersville. In 2021, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation leaders chose not to renew the lease with Historic Latta Inc., the group operating it. This came after an employee of...
Exploring plans for the future of Latta Place
Cintra says NCDOT would have to pay them if hardened shoulders become reality
CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has a solution to reduce travel nightmares on Interstate 77, north of Charlotte, but the company that owns the tolls on the highway says there would be a hefty price to pay. If you’ve driven on I-77 between Charlotte and Mooresville,...
Humid conditions continue into new week with chances of showers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and humid conditions will continue across the Carolinas through early next week. Each afternoon there will be chances for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s. • Sunday: Hot & humid, isolated storm. • Monday: Hot, PM scattered showers & storms. • Tuesday:...
A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School
It’s the dawn of a new era for West Charlotte High School. What’s happening: West Charlotte will kick off the school year in a brand new building for the first time in nearly 70 years. The first day of school is this Monday, Aug. 29. Why it matters: DubC, as the school is affectionately known, is […] The post A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
Deadly camper fire in Rowan County now being ruled a homicide, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person last Sunday night, authorities said. On Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the incident is now being ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as Michael...
Historic church converted into townhomes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind condo building is coming to one of Charlotte's most notable neighborhoods, all while preserving the community's historic charm. Wesley Heights is getting ready to welcome "The Arches," a church that is getting converted into 15 condo units. The project has been spearheaded by Whitestone...
