Charlotte, NC

WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to police, the incident took place on Cherrycrest Lane in southwest Charlotte sometime around 7:43 a.m. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
WBTV

One dead, one injured in crash on I-85 S. in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead and another injured after a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte, authorities said. That crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Billy Graham Parkway. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said...
WCNC

'We were not expecting that' | High water bills have Mooresville neighbors on high alert

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors in Mooresville are searching for answers after they told WCNC Charlotte their water usage doesn't reflect what is being calculated. One neighbors said for one month, the bill was more than $1,000. People said it's more than just water going down the drain. WCNC Charlotte obtained water bills sent by Carolina Water Service to homeowners in Mooresville. Don Calhoun said his and his neighbors' money is going down the drain and things are not adding up.
WBTV

East Spencer housing boom continues

CATS has 3,104 stops, but many blank spots are left that the service does not cover. People tell us there was an argument after a car almost hit someone crossing the road in Plaza Midwood. Exploring plans for the future of Latta Place. Updated: 6 hours ago. Last summer, Mecklenburg...
WBTV

Bus routes cut days before school starts in Iredell County

Annie Burris and LaTrenda Martin are sisters that are inseparable in more ways than one. Jury finds man not guilty of murdering 2-year-old more than five years after arrest. Five years after being accused of murdering his girlfriend's child, Christopher Sims has been found not guilty of the charges. Previewing...
WSOC Charlotte

Troopers: 1 person dead in overnight crash on I-85

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and another person is hurt after a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte early Friday morning, officials say. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it responded just after 3 a.m. to southbound I-85 near Freedom Drive. Troopers told Channel 9 one person died at the scene.
WBTV

Exploring plans for the future of Latta Place

Witnesses describe the scene of stabbing that left one person seriously hurt. Witnesses said the stabbing happened after a car nearly hit someone crossing the road. Local organization to host event to promote unity ahead of new school year. Updated: 59 minutes ago. A Charlotte organization is hosting an event...
WBTV

Humid conditions continue into new week with chances of showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and humid conditions will continue across the Carolinas through early next week. Each afternoon there will be chances for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s. • Sunday: Hot & humid, isolated storm. • Monday: Hot, PM scattered showers & storms. • Tuesday:...
Axios Charlotte

A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School

It’s the dawn of a new era for West Charlotte High School. What’s happening: West Charlotte will kick off the school year in a brand new building for the first time in nearly 70 years. The first day of school is this Monday, Aug. 29. Why it matters: DubC, as the school is affectionately known, is […] The post A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WBTV

Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
WCNC

Historic church converted into townhomes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind condo building is coming to one of Charlotte's most notable neighborhoods, all while preserving the community's historic charm. Wesley Heights is getting ready to welcome "The Arches," a church that is getting converted into 15 condo units. The project has been spearheaded by Whitestone...
CHARLOTTE, NC

