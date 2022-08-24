Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com
Wylie shines in season opener against Brownwood
The Wylie Bulldogs traveled south for their season opener at Gordon Wood Stadium against the Brownwood Lions. Wylie jumped out to a 30-17 lead in the first half. Brownwood shutout Wylie in the second half, but Wylie allowed Brownwood to only score one more time in the second half. With...
High School Football Scoreboard
The Guyer football team got the season off to a good start on Thursday night, soundly defeating Rockwall-Heath. The Wildcats jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Heath when Jackson Arnold hit Landon Sides on a 63-yard touchdown pass in the opening minute of the game. Caleb Darthard then had...
CBS Sports
St. John Bosco vs. Allen score, preview, game tracker: Get high school football scores today at MaxPreps
The nation's top-ranked high school football team gets its 2022 season underway on Friday night when the St. John Bosco (Calif.) Braves visit the Allen (Tex.) Eagles. Allen checks in at No. 48 nationally and ninth in the state of Texas, so this top-50 showdown will draw plenty of attention from prep fans around the nation. Top-ranked St. John Bosco also made national headlines this week by becoming the first program to sign a team-wide NIL deal.
easttexasradio.com
Bug Tussell Classic Cars Trek This Weekend
The Bug Tussell Classic Car trek will travel to Paris Saturday, and the expected 80-plus classic cars will arrive at about 4:00 pm at the Holiday Inn. They expect the drivers to spend the night in Paris. Before arriving in Paris, the caravan will begin in the Dallas area and travel through Farmersville, Bonham, Ladonia, and Honey Grove.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTEN.com
Three injured in Sherman crash
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Three people were hospitalized Friday after a head-on crash in Sherman. The accident happened during the lunch hour on the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park. Police said two pickup trucks collided after one vehicle malfunctioned and swerved into oncoming traffic. The overpass, about...
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
Trading Post for August 26, 2022
Lots of Yellow squash $1 each; red & green bell peppers 2/$1; zucchini, cantaloupes, Israel melons priced by size; a few hot peppers $1 per 1/2 lb; frozen blueberries $5/lb. All from our family farm east of Sulphur Springs; No herbicides or pesticides used. Please call 903-945-2986 for details. Full...
easttexasradio.com
Greenville, Commerce Middle Schools Receive Threats
Middle Schools in Commerce and Greenville received threats of violence this week, but thorough investigations and searches of the campuses found nothing that would indicate they were viable. In Commerce, a student pulled the fire alarm and told officers he had a gun in his backpack. There were no weapons in the bag. In Greenville, a staff member in a restroom found threats to shoot up the school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 26, 2022
DOWDY, ERIC – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. KING, KERRY RAY – AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON, HO CT.2 2; AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON, HO CT.1 2. MORRIS, AREONIA SAMONE – MTAG – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. HUTCHISON, JOEL K – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. GRAY, HENRY EARL – POSS...
easttexasradio.com
Welder Injured In Hopkins County Accident
A welding contractor was seriously injured while repairing a leaking crude oil tank near the Hopkins County Precinct 4 barn. The tank exploded, giving the worker severe burns and non-life threatening head and neck injuries. Precinct workers cleaned up debris and sprayed oil caused by the explosion. They expect the worker to recover fully, but he will need skin graft surgery.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Hurt When Water Heater Explodes During Maintenance Call in Collin County
Two people were hurt Thursday when a water heater at a home in Nevada exploded, authorities say. Texas Sky Ranger flew over the home on County Road 546 near Lake Lavon on Thursday afternoon as firefighters investigated. A Collin County Sheriff's Office spokesman said construction workers were replacing a gas...
Dike Man To Serve Commitment For Assault Of Public Servant Offense
A 52-year-old Dike man was taken into custody to serve a commitment for an assault on a public servant offense, and nine others were jailed on felony warrants over the last week. Arrested In District Court. Jerry Mack Price Jr. was taken into custody in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Sues Prosper ISD, Says Daughters Were Abused by Bus Driver More Than 100 Times
A family has filed suit against Proper ISD, alleging a former bus driver abused their two daughters on more than 100 occasions during their kindergarten and first-grade years. The suit, filed Thursday in Collin County, says the district and its employees didn’t do enough to protect the sisters, who were 5 and 7 at the time. It seeks more than $5 million in damages.
3 Arrested On DWI Charges — 2 Following Crashes
At least four people were jailed in Hopkins County on intoxication charges over the last week. Three were arrested on DWI charges, two following crashes, and one woman was accused of public intoxication. Church Street Crash. Sulphur Springs Police responded at 11:52 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, to a crash...
eparisextra.com
Greenville and Commerce schools deal with gun threats this week
Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials were able to thwart a disaster. Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials...
KTEN.com
Denison police report historic drug bust
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are reporting the biggest traffic stop drug bust in the department's history. Officers seized 32 kilograms of methamphetamine from a vehicle following a brief pursuit that ended in a crash, the department said in a Facebook post on Thursday. The chase was prompted...
KXII.com
Man arrested after threating ex-girlfriend, family members with knife
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after police said he threatened to assault his ex-girlfriend and her family members. Paris Police said 38-year-old Nicolen Deangelo Brooks pulled out a knife during a fight with the family Thursday. Brookes was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
Welding Contractor Injured Repairing Oil Tank
8/24/2022 – A welding contractor was injured while repairing an oil tank at a county precinct work area Tuesday morning, according to Hopkins County officials. A welding contractor was hired to repair a leaking crude oil tank located near the Precinct 4 barn. The contractor was reported to be working above the tank around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 23, 2022. The explosion threw him from the tank, according to the precinct commissioner.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 25)
Paris Police arrested Autumn Woods, 34, of Paris, in the 200-block of NW 24th St at 1:51 Wednesday afternoon on a felony Lamar County warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. Woods identified herself by giving a false name. Officers added charge of failing to identify, booked Woods, and later placed her in the Lamar County Jail.
easttexasradio.com
Lawsuit Filed In Paris PD Involved Shooting
The Paris News reports that a man shot by a Paris Police Officer and paralyzed from the waist down in June of 2021 has filed a $10 million federal lawsuit against the officer and the City of Paris. Colton “Coco” Carico had been in an accident and returned to his Reno house when Officer Derek Bristow found him. Carico came out of his home with a high-powered rifle pointed to his head and threatened to kill himself. He was ordered to drop the weapon but turned around to walk back into his house when he was shot in the back by Officer Bristow. Texas Rangers investigated and found the shooting justified. The city says it will vigorously defend the lawsuit. Bristow has been a police officer since 2019.
Comments / 0