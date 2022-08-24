Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:
8-7-4-4
(eight, seven, four, four)
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:
8-7-4-4
(eight, seven, four, four)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0