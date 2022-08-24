2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #4 Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Old Forge is consistently among the best Class A football programs in Pennsylvania. However, the Blue Devils have been subject to some bad beats over the last few years in state playoff games. They’re hoping this is the season they can break through with a deep playoff run, and Old Forge appears to have the roster necessary to make it happen.

