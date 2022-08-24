ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Natural State Jackpot’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Arkansas Lottery’s “Natural State Jackpot” game were:

09-10-32-35-39

(nine, ten, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Natural State#The Arkansas Lottery
The Associated Press

Hawaii beats Tennessee 5-1 to take spot at LLWS championship

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cohen Sakamoto hadn’t allowed a run in the entire Little League World Series. But in the fourth inning of a Little League World Series semifinal Saturday, a run was in and there was a baserunner on second with just one out. Cohen wasn’t worried. He struck out the next two batters and Hawaii was cruising again, on its way to a 5-1 win over Tennessee and a spot Sunday in the LLWS championship. “I didn’t feel any pressure because I knew I had a great defense behind me,” Cohen said. “Even if I didn’t, I knew someone was going to pick me up.” Cohen finished with seven strikeouts and Ruston Hiyoto hit a two-run homer to put the game out of reach, making Hawaii the winners of U.S. bracket. The Honolulu team will play Curacao, 1-0 winners over Taiwan in the international bracket earlier Saturday.
HONOLULU, HI
littlerocksoiree.com

What to Expect at the 2022 Arkansas State Fair

We can smell the funnel cakes now. In just a few short weeks, the Arkansas State Fair will once again make its grand, deep-fried appearance, gathering thousands of Arkansans for 10 days of family fun. To help get you excited and ready for it all, here's a quick breakdown of...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
KARK

Soggy outlook: More rain on the way for central Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry July, rain has finally made its way back to its natural state in August. While portions of the state still remain below average or in some kind of drought conditions, at least an inch of rain has fallen across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
Jake Wells

Millions available for Arkansas renters and homeowners

Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
ARKANSAS STATE
AOL Corp

Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
MISSOURI STATE
neareport.com

Attorney General Alert: Don’t Get Tackled by a Ticket Con

LITTLE ROCK – As mild temperatures arrive, so do fall sports. When Arkansans decide to take in a live football game at any of our great institutions, it is important they don’t get tackled into buying fake tickets. Oftentimes scammers will try to take advantage of fans by selling tickets that are fake, duplicates or don’t exist at all. They may use high-pressure-sales tactics to scam Arkansans in to buying tickets using deals that seem unbelievable and many times are.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Hawaii, Curacao take different routes to LLWS championship

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hawaii will play Curacao on Sunday in the Little League World Series championship following each team winning its bracket Saturday. Because of the coronavirus, it will be the first title matchup with an international team since 2019, which also featured Curacao. Here’s a look at the teams. HOW THEY GOT HERE: Hawaii has yet to lose a game in the expanded, 20-team tournament, entering Sunday with a 5-0 record. None of the games have been close.
HAWAII STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

COVID cases in Arkansas seem to be following familiar pattern

For a third day in a row, Arkansas reported more than a thousand new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Department of Health’s website showed there were 1,192 new known cases. State Epidemiologist Dr. Mike Cima says the number of new infections is following a familiar pattern. “This is...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas school district the fastest growing in the state

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are heading back to the classrooms, but one district is seeing more students than ever. Brookland School District is the fastest-growing district in the state of Arkansas. Now with school choice, the district gets new students every year. The net maximum limit on school choice...
BROOKLAND, AR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
508K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy