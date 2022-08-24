New workforce center preparing students in Blount County

FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new workforce development center in Blount County is preparing students for high-demand careers.

College and community leaders held a ribbon cutting last week to celebrate the Ruth and Steve West Workforce Development Center .

It’s located on Pellissippi State’s Blount County campus in Friendsville but includes space for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Knoxville and a corporate training center for business and industry partners.

The facility will provide training in several programs, including computer information technology, welding, hospitality and culinary arts.

Laura Cutshaw is a culinary student at Pellissippi State. She said the new workforce development center will better prepare them to enter the workforce because they have access to the tools they need to succeed.

“You really need the hands-on training in the culinary field. I mean technology fields are coming in too. Again, a lot of hands-on training. You definitely need the space for all the new equipment,” Cutshaw said.

The 51,000-square-foot center has sparked a lot of interest. Cutshaw said there’s currently a waitlist to get into the culinary arts program.

College leaders are excited about the extra space, which will allow them to accommodate larger classroom sizes.

