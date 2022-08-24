ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

krcrtv.com

Chico delivers $1 million in grant funds to local small businesses

REDDING, Calif. — Ninety-five small businesses received a special delivery from the City of Chico this week in the form of a check including funds from a local business stabilization program. The funds were granted to employers with 100 or fewer employees inside the city limits of Chico as...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Governor Newsom signs several bills into law on Friday

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed multiple bills into law on Friday. The newly signed laws include:. Assembly Bill No. 1633 by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) - Public postsecondary education: veterans’ educational benefits: information sharing. Assembly Bill No. 1734 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) - Alcoholic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Redding's "Catalyst Mentoring" continues to expand their impact

REDDING, Ca. — On Saturday morning, a unique fundraiser was held from Redding School of the Arts. Called "On the Cirque for Catalysts," the event was a Cirque du Soleil-themed show. Yeah, that's unique. Organized by a candidate for Reddding city council, Jordan Valenzuela, the proceeds from the show...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico enters final phase of commercial storefront cannabis application process

CHICO, Calif. — Cannabis in Chico: it's been inching its way there over the past two years. Wednesday night, the final three in the race for the city’s first-ever storefront dispensary permits went up against the city manager and the public. The three businesses—Cloud Chaser, Embarc and Sweet...
krcrtv.com

Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation orders reduced in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — More evacuations are being reduced as firefighters gain control of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity County, Calif. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), the following areas have been reduced to an Evacuation Warning: from Salyer Heights south to Highway 299 and from Quimby Creek west to the Humboldt County line. This area includes the following zones: Zone 490, Zone 491, Zone 493, Zone 494, Zone 495, Zone 496, Zone 497.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Henderson Road red tag not enough for neighbors

REDDING, Calif. — It has been nearly two weeks since the Nur Pon Open Space encampment was cleared out, but the impacts on local residents continue—thanks to one neighbor. The open space was cleared out as part of a plan to turn the area into a public park, but the process left many homeless people searching for a place to go. Redding police visited the site late last month and offered housing and resources to anyone willing to talk to them, but many did not take advantage of this, and some instead opted for an unconventional facility that has long been a nuisance for residents along Henderson Road, especially since the clearing.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Tehama County firefighters stop 5-acre fire in Richfield on Thursday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire burning off of Highway 99 West in the Richfield area on Thursday afternoon. Tehama-Glenn CAL FIRE first confirmed the fire, off of Hwy 99W and Orangewood Road, burning between one and two acres at 3:30 p.m. However, by 3:40 p.m., CAL FIRE had stopped the fire's forward spread to between four and five acres.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
News Break
Politics
krcrtv.com

Downtown Redding business battles transient problem... by keeping front door locked

REDDING, Calif. — A local business in downtown Redding says the transient problem has gotten so bad, they’ve been forced to lock their doors between every customer. Crown Photo & Video on Tehama Street first implemented this locked-door policy as a COVID precaution, but have since adopted it full-time as a deterrent for the homeless in the area.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Regional Airport Rehabilitation Runway Project takes flight

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Regional Airport (RDD) transferred ownership from the federal government to the City of Redding in December 1947. The airport is critical for the local economy and is undergoing major rehabilitation to help balance the fluctuation of the airport growing to the seventh-fastest non-hub primary. The...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 3 reopens in Weaverville following crash

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:15 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said Highway 3 has reopened just north of Highway 299 in Weaverville following a crash in the area. -- UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:08 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said one-way traffic control is currently in place...
WEAVERVILLE, CA

