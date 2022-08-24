Read full article on original website
Chico delivers $1 million in grant funds to local small businesses
REDDING, Calif. — Ninety-five small businesses received a special delivery from the City of Chico this week in the form of a check including funds from a local business stabilization program. The funds were granted to employers with 100 or fewer employees inside the city limits of Chico as...
California's homicide numbers rise in 2021; Shasta County's numbers appear inaccurate
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday, California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta released the state’s annual homicide report. According to the data, homicides increased by just over 7% from 2020 to 2021. The data is put together through a couple of factors, including the demographic data of victims,...
Governor Newsom signs several bills into law on Friday
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed multiple bills into law on Friday. The newly signed laws include:. Assembly Bill No. 1633 by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) - Public postsecondary education: veterans’ educational benefits: information sharing. Assembly Bill No. 1734 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) - Alcoholic...
Chico hopes public will help pay for homeless services at city-owned shelters and sites
CHICO, Calif. — Chico homeless enforcement is at a standstill, all the while the city opens a charitable homeless fund for the public to help cover the costs to provide services they incur. The city announced that the North Valley Community Foundation Homeless Services Fund opened Wednesday, “a charitable...
Some residents allowed to return home after evacuations lift on Six Rivers Complex
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Some residents that live in certain zones near where the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is burning have been cleared to return home. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fires has burned 28,904 acres as was 80% containment as of Friday at 9 a.m.
Redding's "Catalyst Mentoring" continues to expand their impact
REDDING, Ca. — On Saturday morning, a unique fundraiser was held from Redding School of the Arts. Called "On the Cirque for Catalysts," the event was a Cirque du Soleil-themed show. Yeah, that's unique. Organized by a candidate for Reddding city council, Jordan Valenzuela, the proceeds from the show...
Chico enters final phase of commercial storefront cannabis application process
CHICO, Calif. — Cannabis in Chico: it's been inching its way there over the past two years. Wednesday night, the final three in the race for the city’s first-ever storefront dispensary permits went up against the city manager and the public. The three businesses—Cloud Chaser, Embarc and Sweet...
Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation orders reduced in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — More evacuations are being reduced as firefighters gain control of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity County, Calif. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), the following areas have been reduced to an Evacuation Warning: from Salyer Heights south to Highway 299 and from Quimby Creek west to the Humboldt County line. This area includes the following zones: Zone 490, Zone 491, Zone 493, Zone 494, Zone 495, Zone 496, Zone 497.
PG&E using helicopters to remove power poles and lines in Feather River Canyon
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — PG&E began work this week in the Feather River Canyon area of Plumas County between PG&E's Cresta Dam and Bucks Creek Powerhouse removing power poles and lines. PG&E says helicopters are the best method to remove the poles and wires due to the remote and...
Henderson Road red tag not enough for neighbors
REDDING, Calif. — It has been nearly two weeks since the Nur Pon Open Space encampment was cleared out, but the impacts on local residents continue—thanks to one neighbor. The open space was cleared out as part of a plan to turn the area into a public park, but the process left many homeless people searching for a place to go. Redding police visited the site late last month and offered housing and resources to anyone willing to talk to them, but many did not take advantage of this, and some instead opted for an unconventional facility that has long been a nuisance for residents along Henderson Road, especially since the clearing.
California to ban sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, what that means for you
CHICO, Calif. — In the next decade, you may be driving through the golden state in a whole new way. California is expected to vote on Thursday to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. The landmark move toward electric vehicles would be phased in over several...
Tehama County firefighters stop 5-acre fire in Richfield on Thursday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire burning off of Highway 99 West in the Richfield area on Thursday afternoon. Tehama-Glenn CAL FIRE first confirmed the fire, off of Hwy 99W and Orangewood Road, burning between one and two acres at 3:30 p.m. However, by 3:40 p.m., CAL FIRE had stopped the fire's forward spread to between four and five acres.
Downtown Redding business battles transient problem... by keeping front door locked
REDDING, Calif. — A local business in downtown Redding says the transient problem has gotten so bad, they’ve been forced to lock their doors between every customer. Crown Photo & Video on Tehama Street first implemented this locked-door policy as a COVID precaution, but have since adopted it full-time as a deterrent for the homeless in the area.
Redding Regional Airport Rehabilitation Runway Project takes flight
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Regional Airport (RDD) transferred ownership from the federal government to the City of Redding in December 1947. The airport is critical for the local economy and is undergoing major rehabilitation to help balance the fluctuation of the airport growing to the seventh-fastest non-hub primary. The...
Firefighters working Six Rivers Lightning Complex reunite displaced dogs with owners
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters found two dogs while working on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex this week and reunited them with their evacuee owners. The US Forest Service for the Six Rivers National Forest said Task Force 2329 was working near Alex Ranch this week when they came across two weak, tired dogs, Simon and Joe Peci, displaced by the fire.
Maryland blind caregiver doesn't let disability slow her down from caring for seniors
BETHESDA, Md. (WJLA) — A blind caregiver in Maryland is being recognized for her service to seniors living in the community. Michelle Lindsay is a legally blind immigrant from Jamaica who came to the Maryland area in 2015. “I came to the United States with an issue going on...
It's never too early to start paying attention to your local elections
REDDING, Calif. — So what exactly is the job of a poll worker? Poll workers have several jobs during the election process. These jobs include working the polls during elections at the Shasta County Clerk's Office as well as at precincts. Poll workers also help get voters signed in,...
New details on the fire that destroyed three homes in Red Bluff over the weekend
RED BLUFF, Calif. — At around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, the Red Bluff Fire Department, along with CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, responded to a fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. The fire destroyed three houses and damaged three others. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer said, although...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 3 reopens in Weaverville following crash
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:15 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said Highway 3 has reopened just north of Highway 299 in Weaverville following a crash in the area. -- UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:08 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said one-way traffic control is currently in place...
Enjoy Local hosts "Sip & Support" to help support E's Locker Room in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A local Red Bluff bar and restaurant is holding a "Sip & Support" event to give a helping hand to another business. Enjoy Local, located on Main Street, is hosting the event Friday to help raise funds for E's Locker Room restaurant. E's Locker Room...
