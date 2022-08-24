ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Oak Run school placed on lockdown for 45 minutes Friday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Oak Run Elementary School in Shasta County was placed on a code red lockdown on Friday at 1 p.m. Misti Livingston, the superintendent, principal and special education teacher of Oak Run, said that the lockdown lasted for about 45 minutes. It was determined that the man...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
historynet.com

These Outlaw Brothers Met Their End By Vigilante Justice

Around 5:15 on Saturday evening, May 14, 1892, Johnny Boyce crested the grade on Middle Creek Road above the Sacramento River in the heart of northern California, en route to Redding. He’d just started downhill when out stepped a figure on the riverbank, wearing a red calico mask and drawing a bead on him with a double-barreled shotgun, both hammers cocked. As a stagecoach driver, Boyce was used to holdups. In fact, he’d been robbed four days earlier by a bandit who looked suspiciously similar to the man before him. But highwaymen generally operated farther from civilization, not within 5 miles of a town the size of Redding. Rather than risk being shot, Boyce reined the four-horse team that was pulling the Redding and Weaverville Stage Line coach to a stop.
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Education
Shasta, CA
Education
City
Shasta, CA
Local
California Education
krcrtv.com

Redding Regional Airport Rehabilitation Runway Project takes flight

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Regional Airport (RDD) transferred ownership from the federal government to the City of Redding in December 1947. The airport is critical for the local economy and is undergoing major rehabilitation to help balance the fluctuation of the airport growing to the seventh-fastest non-hub primary. The...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Downtown Redding business battles transient problem... by keeping front door locked

REDDING, Calif. — A local business in downtown Redding says the transient problem has gotten so bad, they’ve been forced to lock their doors between every customer. Crown Photo & Video on Tehama Street first implemented this locked-door policy as a COVID precaution, but have since adopted it full-time as a deterrent for the homeless in the area.
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Space Travel#Space Science#Highschool#Shasta High School#Advanced Manufacturing
krcrtv.com

Founder of Northern Valley Catholic Social Services passes away

REDDING, Calif. — The heart and soul of Northern Valley Catholic Social Service and one of its founders has died. Dr. David Gasman passed away last week. He was a retired psychiatrist who saw a need for mental health services in the Redding area. Gasman helped grow NVCSS from one employee to a $15 million a year budget.
REDDING, CA
shastascout.org

Shasta County’s McConnell Foundation Leverages Real Estate for Philanthropy: Here’s How Much Local Land They Own

An interactive Google map of properties owned by the McConnell Foundation. The McConnell Foundation already owns hundreds of acres of prime riverfront land around Redding’s Sundial bridge, much of which is leased to the nonprofit Turtle Bay Exploration Park. Last year, when the Foundation wanted to buy and develop more land at the riverfront, they collaborated with Turtle Bay and others, and submitted a proposal to buy and redevelop the Redding Civic Auditorium grounds and Redding Rodeo grounds.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Northern California counties to receive drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Tehama County firefighters stop 5-acre fire in Richfield on Thursday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire burning off of Highway 99 West in the Richfield area on Thursday afternoon. Tehama-Glenn CAL FIRE first confirmed the fire, off of Hwy 99W and Orangewood Road, burning between one and two acres at 3:30 p.m. However, by 3:40 p.m., CAL FIRE had stopped the fire's forward spread to between four and five acres.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
krcrtv.com

After losing their loved one in a crash the search begins for the dog

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The search begins for the dog of the man killed in the crash off Highway 299 that sparked the Kennedy Fire last Thursday. "We just want closure and finding him would do that," said Hannah Drake. Hannah is the niece of Michael Mead who died after the collision according to officials.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
mynews4.com

New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheHorse.com

Stallion Positive for WNV in California

​On Aug. 24, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 5-year-old Spanish Mustang stallion in Tehama County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). He presented with acute neurologic signs, partial front-limb paralysis, and recumbency (down) beginning on Aug. 13. His vaccination status is unknown, and he is currently alive. The facility where he resides is not under quarantine.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Henderson Road red tag not enough for neighbors

REDDING, Calif. — It has been nearly two weeks since the Nur Pon Open Space encampment was cleared out, but the impacts on local residents continue—thanks to one neighbor. The open space was cleared out as part of a plan to turn the area into a public park, but the process left many homeless people searching for a place to go. Redding police visited the site late last month and offered housing and resources to anyone willing to talk to them, but many did not take advantage of this, and some instead opted for an unconventional facility that has long been a nuisance for residents along Henderson Road, especially since the clearing.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews contain vegetation fire off Airpark Drive in Redding

REDDING, Calif. 3:48 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters said a vegetation fire off of Airpark Drive has been contained. The fire burned about six acres, according to firefighters. Crews said they prepared evacuation efforts but there was no need as the fire was contained. Nine units were sent to the scene...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy