actionnewsnow.com
Oak Run school placed on lockdown for 45 minutes Friday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Oak Run Elementary School in Shasta County was placed on a code red lockdown on Friday at 1 p.m. Misti Livingston, the superintendent, principal and special education teacher of Oak Run, said that the lockdown lasted for about 45 minutes. It was determined that the man...
historynet.com
These Outlaw Brothers Met Their End By Vigilante Justice
Around 5:15 on Saturday evening, May 14, 1892, Johnny Boyce crested the grade on Middle Creek Road above the Sacramento River in the heart of northern California, en route to Redding. He’d just started downhill when out stepped a figure on the riverbank, wearing a red calico mask and drawing a bead on him with a double-barreled shotgun, both hammers cocked. As a stagecoach driver, Boyce was used to holdups. In fact, he’d been robbed four days earlier by a bandit who looked suspiciously similar to the man before him. But highwaymen generally operated farther from civilization, not within 5 miles of a town the size of Redding. Rather than risk being shot, Boyce reined the four-horse team that was pulling the Redding and Weaverville Stage Line coach to a stop.
krcrtv.com
Enjoy Local hosts "Sip & Support" to help support E's Locker Room in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A local Red Bluff bar and restaurant is holding a "Sip & Support" event to give a helping hand to another business. Enjoy Local, located on Main Street, is hosting the event Friday to help raise funds for E's Locker Room restaurant. E's Locker Room...
krcrtv.com
Turtle Bay loses beloved grey fox, whose life exemplified the park's purpose
REDDING, Ca. — On Friday, Turtle Bay Exploration Park shared some sad news: one of their most-beloved "animal ambassadors" had died. Inali the grey fox had been with Turtle Bay for nearly 15 years and helped raise three other foxes. The lifespan of a grey fox is roughly 2...
krcrtv.com
Redding Regional Airport Rehabilitation Runway Project takes flight
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Regional Airport (RDD) transferred ownership from the federal government to the City of Redding in December 1947. The airport is critical for the local economy and is undergoing major rehabilitation to help balance the fluctuation of the airport growing to the seventh-fastest non-hub primary. The...
krcrtv.com
Downtown Redding business battles transient problem... by keeping front door locked
REDDING, Calif. — A local business in downtown Redding says the transient problem has gotten so bad, they’ve been forced to lock their doors between every customer. Crown Photo & Video on Tehama Street first implemented this locked-door policy as a COVID precaution, but have since adopted it full-time as a deterrent for the homeless in the area.
krcrtv.com
California's homicide numbers rise in 2021; Shasta County's numbers appear inaccurate
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday, California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta released the state’s annual homicide report. According to the data, homicides increased by just over 7% from 2020 to 2021. The data is put together through a couple of factors, including the demographic data of victims,...
krcrtv.com
Local group plans to renovate fountain memorializing Redding teens who died 53 years ago
REDDING, Calif. — I want to take you back to September 1968, when a head-on crash killed five Enterprise High School cheerleaders and the driver. A news story from KCRA still survives, chronicling the crash that killed the five seniors on their way to a football game in Susanville and the services that packed Manatowa Gym on the Enterprise campus.
krcrtv.com
Founder of Northern Valley Catholic Social Services passes away
REDDING, Calif. — The heart and soul of Northern Valley Catholic Social Service and one of its founders has died. Dr. David Gasman passed away last week. He was a retired psychiatrist who saw a need for mental health services in the Redding area. Gasman helped grow NVCSS from one employee to a $15 million a year budget.
shastascout.org
Shasta County’s McConnell Foundation Leverages Real Estate for Philanthropy: Here’s How Much Local Land They Own
An interactive Google map of properties owned by the McConnell Foundation. The McConnell Foundation already owns hundreds of acres of prime riverfront land around Redding’s Sundial bridge, much of which is leased to the nonprofit Turtle Bay Exploration Park. Last year, when the Foundation wanted to buy and develop more land at the riverfront, they collaborated with Turtle Bay and others, and submitted a proposal to buy and redevelop the Redding Civic Auditorium grounds and Redding Rodeo grounds.
actionnewsnow.com
Northern California counties to receive drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
krcrtv.com
Tehama County firefighters stop 5-acre fire in Richfield on Thursday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire burning off of Highway 99 West in the Richfield area on Thursday afternoon. Tehama-Glenn CAL FIRE first confirmed the fire, off of Hwy 99W and Orangewood Road, burning between one and two acres at 3:30 p.m. However, by 3:40 p.m., CAL FIRE had stopped the fire's forward spread to between four and five acres.
krcrtv.com
After losing their loved one in a crash the search begins for the dog
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The search begins for the dog of the man killed in the crash off Highway 299 that sparked the Kennedy Fire last Thursday. "We just want closure and finding him would do that," said Hannah Drake. Hannah is the niece of Michael Mead who died after the collision according to officials.
mynews4.com
New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
krcrtv.com
Firefighters working Six Rivers Lightning Complex reunite displaced dogs with owners
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters found two dogs while working on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex this week and reunited them with their evacuee owners. The US Forest Service for the Six Rivers National Forest said Task Force 2329 was working near Alex Ranch this week when they came across two weak, tired dogs, Simon and Joe Peci, displaced by the fire.
TheHorse.com
Stallion Positive for WNV in California
On Aug. 24, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 5-year-old Spanish Mustang stallion in Tehama County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). He presented with acute neurologic signs, partial front-limb paralysis, and recumbency (down) beginning on Aug. 13. His vaccination status is unknown, and he is currently alive. The facility where he resides is not under quarantine.
krcrtv.com
Some residents allowed to return home after evacuations lift on Six Rivers Complex
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Some residents that live in certain zones near where the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is burning have been cleared to return home. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fires has burned 28,904 acres as was 80% containment as of Friday at 9 a.m.
krcrtv.com
New state law could spell the end for firefighting goats in the Northstate
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
krcrtv.com
Henderson Road red tag not enough for neighbors
REDDING, Calif. — It has been nearly two weeks since the Nur Pon Open Space encampment was cleared out, but the impacts on local residents continue—thanks to one neighbor. The open space was cleared out as part of a plan to turn the area into a public park, but the process left many homeless people searching for a place to go. Redding police visited the site late last month and offered housing and resources to anyone willing to talk to them, but many did not take advantage of this, and some instead opted for an unconventional facility that has long been a nuisance for residents along Henderson Road, especially since the clearing.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews contain vegetation fire off Airpark Drive in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 3:48 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters said a vegetation fire off of Airpark Drive has been contained. The fire burned about six acres, according to firefighters. Crews said they prepared evacuation efforts but there was no need as the fire was contained. Nine units were sent to the scene...
