Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Heather Hutt To Replace Herb Wesson, Ridley-Thomas If Approved By L.A City CouncilSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Related
Russell Westbrook takes to IG after nemesis Patrick Beverley gets traded to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers made a big move on Wednesday as they traded for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It definitely raised questions about Russell Westbrook and his future though because the two have had serious beef for many years. While Pat Bev already doubled down on his support for Russ...
Yardbarker
James Worthy Reveals The Truth About Patrick Beverley: "There Were Players That You Hated To Play Against, But Would Love To Have Them On Your Team."
The Los Angeles Lakers went 33-49 during the 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament. It is clear that this was a disappointing outcome for a team that was slated as a championship contender at the beginning of the year. It is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to...
Kendrick Perkins Has Bold Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Prediction
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made a noteworthy trade for notoriously-scrappy defender Patrick Beverley. Beverley has a well-documented history of on-court beef with Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, but the two will have to get along this coming season. During Friday's episode of First Take on ESPN, NBA...
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Can't Believe The Lakers Traded 21-Year-Old Talen Horton-Tucker For 34-Year-Old Patrick Beverley: "Somewhere In Salt Lake City, Danny Ainge Is Grinning."
The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade yesterday that saw them part with 21-year-old prospect Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to acquire veteran 3-and-D point guard Patrick Beverley. While Beverley is a fit with what LA requires and how Darvin Ham envisions playing with the team, THT was a young prospect with a lot of room to grow despite what we had seen in his first 3 seasons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colin Cowherd explains why Donovan Mitchell to Lakers and Russell Westbrook to Jazz makes sense
It looks like the Los Angeles Lakers won’t be able to trade for Kyrie Irving, as his teammate Kevin Durant will be staying with the Brooklyn Nets. L.A. will now have to find other trade targets to beef up its roster, and one new rumored target is Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.
FOX Sports
Nick reacts to Patrick Beverley joining LeBron, Los Angeles Lakers from Utah Jazz | What's Wright
Nick Wright reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley in a trade for Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson. Nick has to come to terms with Beverley teaming up with LeBron and Anthony Davis, and explores what this means for Russell Westbrook. Don't forget to check out our new set!
1 Surprise Reason Lakers’ Talen Horton-Tucker Struggled
The Los Angeles Lakers made their first trade of the 2022 NBA offseason this week, completing a deal with the Utah Jazz. Los Angeles acquired point guard Patrick Beverley in exchange for forwards Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It was a trade that some people were surprised to see materialize...
Report: Lakers to land Pat Bev, THT goes to Jazz in three-player trade
Patrick Beverley is headed back to Southern California – except he won’t be returning to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will finalize a deal Thursday morning that will land them Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Derek Fisher Believes Stephen Curry Belongs In Conversation With Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Shaquille O’Neal
The Los Angeles Lakers face a familiar foe to open the 2022-23 season — Stephen Curry and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. Golden State beat the Lakers in three of four matchups last season, including on Opening Night. The lone win for L.A. came when LeBron James put on a show with 56 points.
NBA・
NBC Sports
New Lakers’ coach Darvin Ham calls LeBron extension “huge”
The Lakers are LeBron James‘ team. Which is why — certainly on the court, but more importantly at the box office for the business — LeBron is worth every penny of the $97.1 million he signed with the Lakers this summer. Don’t take my word for it, check out what new Lakers coach Darvin Ham said about the extension to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com.
Patrick Beverley has seemingly put his beef with Russell Westbrook behind him
When the Los Angeles Lakers completed a trade for veteran guard Patrick Beverley, the first place a lot of Lakers fans’ minds went was Russell Westbrook. Westbrook and Beverley have not been fans of one another for years, and both players have had not-so-nice things to say about each other.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Says LeBron James Extension Gives L.A. ‘An Opportunity To Contend’
After possibly the most disappointing season in Los Angeles Lakers history, everyone within the organization came under fire for how things turned out. This goes from players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis all the way to the top of the Lakers as some began questioning whether the owner and president Jeanie Buss can continue the Lakers’ legacy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jalen Rose explains why Michael Jordan is the G.O.A.T. over LeBron James by using straightforward reasoning
If there is one thing NBA fans, players, former players and media personalities love to debate the most, it’s who is the greatest player of all time between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. The latest former player to weigh in on the debate was Jalen Rose, and he explained...
NBA・
Exclusive: LeBron James’ Lakers extension, viral 2004 photo draw reaction from Darvin Ham
LOS ANGELES — During what’s supposed to be one of the quieter months of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers landed a major agreement with one of the game’s best players. LeBron James agreed to a contract extension with the Lakers, locking him in with new head coach Darvin Ham and the Lakeshow until, at […] The post Exclusive: LeBron James’ Lakers extension, viral 2004 photo draw reaction from Darvin Ham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
On This Day In NBA History: August 26 - James Harden Is Born
On this day in 1989, James Harden was born in Los Angeles, California. Now a ten-time All-Star and the NBA’s 2017-18 MVP, Harden is looking to add more hardware to his trophy case this upcoming NBA season.
Lakers Daily
Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.https://lakersdaily.com/
Comments / 1