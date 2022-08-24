ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Can't Believe The Lakers Traded 21-Year-Old Talen Horton-Tucker For 34-Year-Old Patrick Beverley: "Somewhere In Salt Lake City, Danny Ainge Is Grinning."

The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade yesterday that saw them part with 21-year-old prospect Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to acquire veteran 3-and-D point guard Patrick Beverley. While Beverley is a fit with what LA requires and how Darvin Ham envisions playing with the team, THT was a young prospect with a lot of room to grow despite what we had seen in his first 3 seasons.
NBC Sports

New Lakers’ coach Darvin Ham calls LeBron extension “huge”

The Lakers are LeBron James‘ team. Which is why — certainly on the court, but more importantly at the box office for the business — LeBron is worth every penny of the $97.1 million he signed with the Lakers this summer. Don’t take my word for it, check out what new Lakers coach Darvin Ham said about the extension to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Exclusive: LeBron James’ Lakers extension, viral 2004 photo draw reaction from Darvin Ham

LOS ANGELES — During what’s supposed to be one of the quieter months of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers landed a major agreement with one of the game’s best players. LeBron James agreed to a contract extension with the Lakers, locking him in with new head coach Darvin Ham and the Lakeshow until, at […] The post Exclusive: LeBron James’ Lakers extension, viral 2004 photo draw reaction from Darvin Ham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
