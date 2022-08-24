The Lakers are LeBron James‘ team. Which is why — certainly on the court, but more importantly at the box office for the business — LeBron is worth every penny of the $97.1 million he signed with the Lakers this summer. Don’t take my word for it, check out what new Lakers coach Darvin Ham said about the extension to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO