Expanding to meet more needs: The Kasieta Center will host return of community meals, provide space for job training programs

The Verona volleyball team came together at the right time last year and won the Big Eight tournament. Verona is coming off a season in which they went 31-8 and took second place in the Big Eight Conference regular season with an 8-2 record. Middleton captured the regular season Big Eight conference title and Verona took fourth (5-2). The Wildcats dealt with an injury to outside hitter Delaney McIntosh, who is now playing at Colorado State, and won the conference tournament and made a run to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal where Verona lost to Holmen.

