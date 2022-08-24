ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Expanding to meet more needs: The Kasieta Center will host return of community meals, provide space for job training programs

By Neal Patten, Staff reporter
veronapress.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
veronapress.com

COVID-19 rapid tests being distributed through library

Feeling a bit off and worried it’s more than just a cold or seasonal allergies? If you’re in need of a COVID-19 at-home test, the Verona Public Library may be able to supply one. In partnership with Dane County Library Service, Public Health Madison and Dane County is...
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Miller and Sons’ second community picnic draws over 400 people

As a special thank you to all of their customers, both the Verona and Mount Horeb locations of Miller and Sons Supermarket hosted a free community picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Residents of both communities stopped by to grab a free bite to eat. At the Verona store, they served roughly 430 people, and the Mount Horeb location saw right around 400 people stop by.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Costco has opened: Verona becomes wholesaler's 10th Wisconsin location

International retailer Costco Wholesale opened its latest store on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in the City of Verona. The 152,000-square-foot membership-based warehouse is located at 1000 Batker Court, at the southeast corner of County Highway M and County Highway PB. Previously, residents of the area had to drive to Middleton or...
VERONA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fitchburg, WI
Society
Dane County, WI
Society
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Dane County, WI
City
Fitchburg, WI
veronapress.com

Home Talent League: Verona beats Blanchardville in Western final to reach Final Four

With an unconventional side-stepping windup, Verona’s Andres Kleinsek doesn’t fit the mold of most starting pitchers. Kleinsek, of Fitchburg, worked predominantly as a relief pitcher in high school for Verona. Yet, he took the reins as a starting pitcher and turned in one of his best masterpieces in a one-hitter to lead Verona over top-seeded Blanchardville 11-0 in eight innings in the championship of the Home Talent League’s Western Section on Sunday, Aug. 21, at McKellar Park in Blanchardville.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Boys soccer: Verona looks to make another state run

There will be a lot of new faces on the field this season for a Verona boys soccer team coming off a Big Eight Conference championship and a trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. Verona is coming off a season in which they went 18-2-1 and lost a...
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Letter: Seeking more coverage of girls’ sports

In its August 18, 2022, issue, the Verona Press published a special sports preview of the fall football season. With a new head coach, it certainly is an exciting time for the VAHS football team. I have neighbors and friends with kids on the team, and I join the community...
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Volleyball: Verona to rely on depth in Big Eight Conference

The Verona volleyball team came together at the right time last year and won the Big Eight tournament. Verona is coming off a season in which they went 31-8 and took second place in the Big Eight Conference regular season with an 8-2 record. Middleton captured the regular season Big Eight conference title and Verona took fourth (5-2). The Wildcats dealt with an injury to outside hitter Delaney McIntosh, who is now playing at Colorado State, and won the conference tournament and made a run to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal where Verona lost to Holmen.
VERONA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Joe Parisi
Person
Mark Pocan
veronapress.com

Cross country: Verona looking to stay healthy, contend for state

Staying healthy and peaking at the right time are two challenges for the Verona boys cross country team. The Wildcats have been hit hard by injuries two straight years and came up short in their goal to reach the WIAA Division 1 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids. Two of the...
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Girls tennis: Verona rolls by Sun Prairie West in Big Eight dual

The Verona girls tennis team won every doubles match en route to rolling to a 6-1 win over Sun Prairie West in a Big Eight Conference and home opener on Thursday, Aug. 18. Verona (4-2, 1-1 Big Eight) followed that up with a 4-3 loss to Madison Memorial and a 5-2 loss to Homestead in a 15-team, two-day invitational on Friday, Aug. 19, at Verona Area High School. The invitational includes Nicolet, Arrowhead, Cedarburg and Whitefish Bay. The Madison-area schools serve as the host.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Girls swimming: Verona topples Mount Horeb in opener

The Verona girls swimming team faced some familiar faces in the season opener against Mount Horeb. For 12 years, Verona and Mount Horeb were a co-op program for girls and boys swimming. This is the first season in more than a decade that the schools will field their own teams. Verona won nine of the 11 events in the opener and rolled to a 117-51 nonconference dual meet win over the Vikings on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Verona Area Aquatic Center.
VERONA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy