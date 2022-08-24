Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
Related
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Woman furious after husband invites 8 family members to stay in their 2-bedroom home
How many guests are too many? For one frustrated mother-of-the-bride, the answer is eight after her clueless husband invited two families to stay with them in a two-bedroom apartment.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
What's A Line From A Movie Or TV Show That Emotionally Destroyed You?
We want to know a quote that absolutely wrecked you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kelli Giddish Isn’t Leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU’ by Choice: Report
Kelli Giddish announced earlier this week that, after starring in Law & Order: SVU for 12 years, the upcoming 24th season of the hit NBC series will be her last. But, multiple sources told Variety on Thursday, the exit wasn’t her idea. Nor was it showrunner David Graziano’s, the trade publication said. Instead, the “shake-up was a call made from above,” Variety reported, with one person close to the production saying “that the company is always looking to keep the show as up to date and current as possible.” Giddish’s bow was also reportedly cemented over the objections of SVU star Mariska Hargitay and at least one other heavyweight on the show. On Wednesday, Graziano, who became the target for many irate fans in the wake of the initial announcement, addressed the “complex” situation without going into detail. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” the showrunner wrote on Instagram. “All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment.”Read it at Variety
Comments / 0