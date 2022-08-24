ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Catastrophe avoided: CAL FIRE's Butte County Unit saves kitten

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A kitten has all of its nine lives still intact thanks to CAL FIRE's Butte Unit. According to Butte Unit officials, earlier this week, Engine 73 was called to a technical rescue in Biggs referred to as the 'Kitten Incident'. A curious kitten had stuck...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Tehama County firefighters stop 5-acre fire in Richfield on Thursday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire burning off of Highway 99 West in the Richfield area on Thursday afternoon. Tehama-Glenn CAL FIRE first confirmed the fire, off of Hwy 99W and Orangewood Road, burning between one and two acres at 3:30 p.m. However, by 3:40 p.m., CAL FIRE had stopped the fire's forward spread to between four and five acres.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Chico delivers $1 million in grant funds to local small businesses

REDDING, Calif. — Ninety-five small businesses received a special delivery from the City of Chico this week in the form of a check including funds from a local business stabilization program. The funds were granted to employers with 100 or fewer employees inside the city limits of Chico as...
CHICO, CA
Inmate lights his bed on fire inside Tehama County Jail; sentenced to five years in prison

RED BLUFF, Calif. — An inmate inside the Tehama County Jail was sentenced to five years in state prison on Thursday this week after lighting his bed on fire inside the jail. On July 1 this year, the Tehama County Sheriff's Department said the jail's staff heard a smoke alarm ringing inside the cell block and found a fire burning in the cell of 36-year-old Tyler S. Sain.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Chico enters final phase of commercial storefront cannabis application process

CHICO, Calif. — Cannabis in Chico: it's been inching its way there over the past two years. Wednesday night, the final three in the race for the city’s first-ever storefront dispensary permits went up against the city manager and the public. The three businesses—Cloud Chaser, Embarc and Sweet...
Red Bluff family loses nearly everything in Sunday's fire

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Besides her mother being admitted to Mercy Medical Center, Brittney and her family say they are lucky to be alive after Sunday's Red Bluff neighborhood fire took nearly everything from them. "I had to wake Blaine up and yelled for us to get out of...
RED BLUFF, CA
UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on I-5 fire near Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 24, 5:46 PM:. Officials with the CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit say their firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the vegetation fire burning 12 to 15 acres off of I-5, south of Auction Yard Road, near Red Bluff. According to CHP officials, the...
RED BLUFF, CA
Red Bluff man sentenced for voluntary manslaughter; baseball bat death

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A man in Red Bluff was sentenced to six years in state prison on Thursday this week for voluntary manslaughter, the Tehama County District Attorney's Office wrote in a sentencing memo. on Friday. According to the Tehama County DA's Office, 42-year-old Troy Zimmerman was found...
RED BLUFF, CA
Chico State students react to student loan debt forgiveness

CHICO, Calif. — With President Biden announcing a student loan debt forgiveness program Wednesday, the White House estimates 20 million people will have their debt erased. Opponents say that loan forgiveness is unfair for those who already paid off their loans, or for those who didn’t go to college.
CHICO, CA

