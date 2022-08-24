Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Catastrophe avoided: CAL FIRE's Butte County Unit saves kitten
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A kitten has all of its nine lives still intact thanks to CAL FIRE's Butte Unit. According to Butte Unit officials, earlier this week, Engine 73 was called to a technical rescue in Biggs referred to as the 'Kitten Incident'. A curious kitten had stuck...
krcrtv.com
Tehama County firefighters stop 5-acre fire in Richfield on Thursday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire burning off of Highway 99 West in the Richfield area on Thursday afternoon. Tehama-Glenn CAL FIRE first confirmed the fire, off of Hwy 99W and Orangewood Road, burning between one and two acres at 3:30 p.m. However, by 3:40 p.m., CAL FIRE had stopped the fire's forward spread to between four and five acres.
krcrtv.com
Chico hopes public will help pay for homeless services at city-owned shelters and sites
CHICO, Calif. — Chico homeless enforcement is at a standstill, all the while the city opens a charitable homeless fund for the public to help cover the costs to provide services they incur. The city announced that the North Valley Community Foundation Homeless Services Fund opened Wednesday, “a charitable...
krcrtv.com
Chico delivers $1 million in grant funds to local small businesses
REDDING, Calif. — Ninety-five small businesses received a special delivery from the City of Chico this week in the form of a check including funds from a local business stabilization program. The funds were granted to employers with 100 or fewer employees inside the city limits of Chico as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Inmate lights his bed on fire inside Tehama County Jail; sentenced to five years in prison
RED BLUFF, Calif. — An inmate inside the Tehama County Jail was sentenced to five years in state prison on Thursday this week after lighting his bed on fire inside the jail. On July 1 this year, the Tehama County Sheriff's Department said the jail's staff heard a smoke alarm ringing inside the cell block and found a fire burning in the cell of 36-year-old Tyler S. Sain.
krcrtv.com
Chico enters final phase of commercial storefront cannabis application process
CHICO, Calif. — Cannabis in Chico: it's been inching its way there over the past two years. Wednesday night, the final three in the race for the city’s first-ever storefront dispensary permits went up against the city manager and the public. The three businesses—Cloud Chaser, Embarc and Sweet...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested in Oroville with replica fire arms and controlled substance
REDDING, Calif. — According to the Oroville Police Department on August 26, around 10 am, Oroville Police received a call of a man with a firearm near the back property of 1st United Methodist Church in Oroville. Officers learned that daycare was in session at the church. Officers immediately...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff family loses nearly everything in Sunday's fire
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Besides her mother being admitted to Mercy Medical Center, Brittney and her family say they are lucky to be alive after Sunday's Red Bluff neighborhood fire took nearly everything from them. "I had to wake Blaine up and yelled for us to get out of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
New details on the fire that destroyed three homes in Red Bluff over the weekend
RED BLUFF, Calif. — At around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, the Red Bluff Fire Department, along with CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, responded to a fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. The fire destroyed three houses and damaged three others. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer said, although...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on I-5 fire near Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 24, 5:46 PM:. Officials with the CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit say their firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the vegetation fire burning 12 to 15 acres off of I-5, south of Auction Yard Road, near Red Bluff. According to CHP officials, the...
krcrtv.com
PG&E using helicopters to remove power poles and lines in Feather River Canyon
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — PG&E began work this week in the Feather River Canyon area of Plumas County between PG&E's Cresta Dam and Bucks Creek Powerhouse removing power poles and lines. PG&E says helicopters are the best method to remove the poles and wires due to the remote and...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff man sentenced for voluntary manslaughter; baseball bat death
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A man in Red Bluff was sentenced to six years in state prison on Thursday this week for voluntary manslaughter, the Tehama County District Attorney's Office wrote in a sentencing memo. on Friday. According to the Tehama County DA's Office, 42-year-old Troy Zimmerman was found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
Chico State students react to student loan debt forgiveness
CHICO, Calif. — With President Biden announcing a student loan debt forgiveness program Wednesday, the White House estimates 20 million people will have their debt erased. Opponents say that loan forgiveness is unfair for those who already paid off their loans, or for those who didn’t go to college.
Comments / 0