Do you know a good Montana sheriff? Of course you do, because we have some incredible sheriff's here in Montana. Since I host a statewide radio show here in Montana, I've gotten to meet many of these great sheriffs over the years. Many of you may also recall back in 2020, when government overreach led to mask mandates and the forced shutdown of small businesses, it was county sheriffs who stood up and spoke out in support of freedom. At the time, 38 sheriffs signed a letter saying that the mask mandate in particular was not enforceable.

