yourbigsky.com
15 suspected fentanyl overdoses reported in Billings area
AG Knudsen is alerting Yellowstone County because of a recent spike in overdoses in Billings. Over an eight-day period, 15 suspected overdoses – one fatal – were reported in the Billings area. Five of those overdoses happened in a single day. The overdoses are suspected to be fentanyl-related...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Highway Patrol troopers training with less lethal shotguns
BOULDER, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is putting a new tool in the hands of their troopers. Recently, troopers have been training with less lethal shotguns so they have another tool to keep the community safe. "We're doing everything possible so that we would not have to use...
Fairfield Sun Times
In Housing Crisis, Montanans with criminal records face higher hurdles
It’s hard for almost anyone to find housing in Montana right now, but the barriers are even higher for people with criminal records. Low availability and rising housing prices mean landlords typically have the pick of the litter, and they can relegate people who’ve been in jail or prison to the bottom of the pile. Katrina Everhart is in Missoula and has experienced the frustration firsthand.
Two convicted in illegal Montana border crossing case
Two people accused of picking up six Mexican nationals who crossed illegally into Northwest Montana from Canada have been convicted of the charges in Missoula.
Angry Man Screamed at My Wife for Pull-Thru Parking in Montana
This story is completely true. It seems bonkers that I feel like it is necessary to clarify that I’m not making this up. The following situation occurred earlier this week in Laurel when my spouse was pulling into St. V’s Laurel Medical Center for a routine appointment. She told me about her bizarre parking lot encounter when I got home from work that day, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
KULR8
Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON – Two Montana men, who are brothers, pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Do You Know A Good Montana Sheriff? Of Course You Do…
Do you know a good Montana sheriff? Of course you do, because we have some incredible sheriff's here in Montana. Since I host a statewide radio show here in Montana, I've gotten to meet many of these great sheriffs over the years. Many of you may also recall back in 2020, when government overreach led to mask mandates and the forced shutdown of small businesses, it was county sheriffs who stood up and spoke out in support of freedom. At the time, 38 sheriffs signed a letter saying that the mask mandate in particular was not enforceable.
These Montana Laws are Weird and Hilarious, But Are They Real?
Every state has some weird laws, you see them all over the Internet on lists from your favorite pop culture websites. But, I wanted to find some of the weirdest, most gut-busting laws in Montana and find out if they're actually real. Would you be fined for the oddest things in Big Sky Country? Let's find out.
Have You Seen This Rare Animal in the Montana Wilderness?
I was scrolling through Reddit earlier this week, when I saw a photo and a thread that kind of confused me. It asked a question about an animal I'd never ever seen. But, the photo evidence was there. So, I now pose the question to the people of the Treasure State. Have you seen this animal? And if so, where in Montana did you see it? If you haven't seen one, take a look at the black coyote.
Montana Invests $18 Million for Better Access to Child Care
The State of Montana through the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services will be using $18 million in ARPA funds to increase access to child care throughout the state. We spoke to Patty Butler, the Early Childhood Services Bureau Chief with DPHHS on Thursday about the new funding.
montanaliving.com
Explore Montana ghost towns
Main street of Gilt Edge, Montana, early 1900s. Montana history is told in real life through Montana's ghost towns. At ghost towns you'll find glimpses into Montana's past. Here are a few of Montana's ghost towns to explore. Ghost towns of Central Montana. Following the demise of Custer’s Seventh Cavalry...
yourbigsky.com
Season’s first West Nile virus in Montana
Use your 4 D’s; Deet, drain, dawn & dusk and dress! Use Deet, drain standing water, stay indoors if possible, at dawn and dusk and wear long sleeves and a hat. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties.
[WATCH] Montana Bar Brawl Straight Out Of Romeo and Juliet Story
We have all spent some time studying the masterful works of Shakespeare. Even if you were not forced to study his works in school, odds are you still are familiar with his writings. The most famous of which has got to be the story of "Romeo and Juliet." We all...
A Montana Family’s Battle: “We Can Only Do So Much for Grant”
If you caught our friend Michael Foth's story earlier in the week, he had a great report about an upcoming cattle sale in Billings where ranchers from all across the state are coming together for a good cause. The "Calves to Cure DMD All Class Cattle Sale" is coming up...
Billings police give tips on avoiding road rage
Road Rage is a problem in Billings and police respond to it daily. Nationwide violent encounters are on the rise and what happened on Fourth Avenue North on Saturday is rare.
The Best States To Live In 2022. Did Montana Make The List?
It seems that our friends over at Wallethub have come out with the list of the best states to live in, in 2022. I'm going to be straight-up with you, I love it when one of these lists comes out—for a couple of reasons. First, I always wonder how...
Head Back To School Safely With These Tips From Montana Highway Patrol!
HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) are reminding motorists to follow all school bus and school zone traffic laws as students return to the classroom. By simply following the law and taking necessary precautions, motorists can help ensure Montana students get to and...
12th Street May Get Cut Short For New Billings Hospital
The Billings City Council has announced St. Vincent Healthcare, known also as SCL Health - Montana, has requested the City of Billings vacate a portion of 12th Street, and the complete alleyway, in order to build their new hospital building off of N 27th St. Why does St. Vincent need...
Should Yellowstone County Taxpayers Continue to Help Fund Recreational Opportunities?
Did you folks know that Metra has never made a profit since its conception?. We had John Ostlund, Yellowstone County commissioner, and MetraPark General Manager Tim Goodridge on air this morning to discuss the private management of Metra and its facilities and in that discussion learned that 2022 was the best year ever since it was built. For fiscal 2022, looks like a deficit of $800,000-$900,000.
NBCMontana
40-acre wildfire reported within 1 mile of Montana-Idaho state line
MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildifre burning six miles east of Murray, Idaho, within a mile of the Montana-Idaho state line, has burned about 40 acres, according to Inciweb. The Bear Gulch Fire was first reported Aug. 18 near Maple Peak. It is believed to have started from lightning. The...
